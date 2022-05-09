Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SSF.UN) Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”) is pleased to announce that Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Base Shelf Prospectus allows the Fund to offer and issue units of the Fund for an aggregate offering amount of up to $300,000,000 during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of units will be set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement and may include the number and class of units being offered, the offering price and any other specific terms.



The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide monthly distributions to unitholders, and to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing the property and assets of the Fund in an actively managed diversified portfolio consisting primarily of short duration senior secured floating rate corporate loans typically issued by non-investment grade companies (“Senior Loans”). The Manager believes Senior Loans offer a potentially higher level of income generation and lower interest rate risk compared to traditional fixed income asset classes.

The Fund offers a $0.51 per unit per annum distribution on its class A units, paid monthly, which represents a cash distribution rate of 6.2% per annum based on the May 6, 2022 TSX closing price. Class A units of the Fund are available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SSF.UN.

The Fund is permitted to invest in or use derivatives and other instruments for hedging, leverage or other purposes consistent with the investment objectives of the Fund, subject to any investment restrictions.

The Fund employs leverage of up to 40% of its total assets for the purposes of acquiring or obtaining exposure to additional assets for the Fund’s portfolio and such other short term funding purposes as may be determined by the Manager from time to time and in accordance with Fund’s investment strategy. The Fund may borrow at fixed or floating rates obtained either directly or indirectly through hedging strategies. The primary sources of leverage will be cash borrowings or total return swap arrangements obtained from securities brokers/dealers or banks.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

About Nuveen Asset Management

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, an affiliate of Nuveen, LLC, is the sub-advisor for the Fund. Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has U.S.$1.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Annual Performance1 1-Yr 3-Yr 5-Yr 10-Yr S.I.2 Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class A 7.5 % 3.2 % 3.5 % 4.8 % 5.3 % Symphony Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund – Class U 7.3 % 3.7 % 3.9 % 4.9 % 5.2 %

(1) Returns are for the periods ended April 30, 2022 and are unaudited. The table shows the Fund’s compound returns for each period indicated.

(2) Inception Date: November 1, 2011

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the investment fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in the unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The amount of distributions may fluctuate from month to month and there can be no assurance that the Fund will make any distribution in any

particular month.



Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.