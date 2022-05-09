Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Showcase Green Energy Products at CLEANPOWER 2022

LAFOX, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) will be exhibiting in person at the CLEANPOWER event on May 16-18, 2022, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX. The Company’s patented ultracapacitor-based pitch energy module, the ULTRA3000®, and other new products will be on display in booth #2122.



The ULTRA3000® is a proven technology for energy storage and power management within the wind turbine generator pitch system with millions of hours of operation in the field. These plug-and-play modules replace hazardous lead-acid batteries, are easy to install, reduce labor costs, and decrease downtime.

"For 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been a leader in providing engineered solutions for various markets throughout the world. We continue this legacy with our ULTRA3000® and look forward to showcasing our latest innovations at CLEANPOWER 2022," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group.

CLEANPOWER 2022 is the renewable energy industry's premier event, bringing policy leaders, industry experts, and major players together for a week of learning, networking, and innovation.

Meet with the Richardson Electronics team at CLEANPOWER, booth #2122, to learn more about the company and its patented solutions for green power management. To register, visit the CLEANPOWER registration page.



About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For nearly 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:

Greg Peloquin

Executive Vice President – Power & Microwave Technologies

Phone: (630) 659-8900

peloquin@rell.com

40W267 Keslinger Road

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550