Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 108,636 Ageas shares in the period from 02-05-2022 until 06-05-2022.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 02-05-2022 34,662 1,554,846 44.86 44.59 45.62 03-05-2022 3,929 180,037 45.82 45.46 46.31 04-05-2022 4,267 196,097 45.96 45.68 46.22 05-05-2022 46,855 2,098,993 44.80 44.57 46.54 06-05-2022 18,923 833,230 44.03 43.83 44.49 Total 108,636 4,863,203 44.77 43.83 46.54

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 2,707,722 shares for a total amount of EUR 117,514,438. This corresponds to 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

