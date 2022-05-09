GL Enhances IP Network Monitoring Software

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their enhanced IP Network Monitoring software called PacketScan™. In this newsletter, we highlight the important enhancements for PacketScan™ software version 22.4.23.



“GL's PacketScan™ is a comprehensive All-IP Network Monitoring software that offers powerful features to capture and monitor live signaling and traffic over IP (versions 4 and 6). The application can capture, segregate, monitor, and collect statistics on all types of calls over IP. It can decode all VoIP and Wireless protocols and provides Quality of Service (QoS) statistics on voice calls”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

GL's PacketScan™ software is enhanced with the following:

Provides options to configure the whitelist numbers with wildcards to mark and act on such calls

Filtering and searching through packets based on IPv4 and IPv6 address range or mask GTP (Inner UDP, Inner TCP, and SCTP fields)



Enhanced to process NG-911 text calls (SIP and MSRP), included MSRP messages in SIP Call Graph, and supports exporting of MSRP frame details to CSV files

Criteria-based voice/trace recording based on whitelist numbers or degraded voice quality, Failure calls, etc.

Display of frame wire-length and capture length for sliced packets

Packet Data Analysis support for IP traffic over Multi-Protocol Label Switching encapsulation

Supports decoding and reassembly of additional headers in Border Gateway Protocol



He further added, “GL’s PacketScan™ HD is a high-performance network appliance for performing lossless packet capture and analyzing high-speed Ethernet and IP traffic over 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, and 100 Gbps networks. It uses dedicated hardware with specialized Network Interface Cards along with the PacketScan™ software for performing the packet captures. It can come in portable or rack-mount variants. PacketScan™ can work with NetSurveyorWeb™, a central monitoring system for a comprehensive view of network performance. It features rich graphics, Key Performance Indicators (KPI), Ladder Diagrams, and Call Detail Records.”

Application Usage

Service Providers and Equipment Manufacturers Analysis of 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, IMS calls Billing and business strategies Call Drops, call success, and failure reasons

VoIP Environment QoS including Mean Opinion Score, Delay, Jitter, Loss KPI and graphs for billing and other analysis

Signaling/Media Gateways, SIP Proxies, Registrars, and IP Phones Adherence to protocol standard of Gateways, IP Phones, SIP Proxies One Way Delay Measurement and Performance at TDM-IP Gateway

Air Traffic Monitoring Monitoring Air-to-Ground, Ground-to-Ground, Recorder calls Quality of Service for each Push to Talk and Squelch sessions





About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7634c138-8cf2-4e5e-960b-4d1534b99126