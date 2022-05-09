BLINK CHARGING ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

3 39 % increase in total revenues to $9.8 million in Q1 2022 compared to $2.2 million in Q1 2021

3 46 % increase in service revenues ( 1) to $1.5 million in Q1 2022 compared to $0.3 million in Q1 2021

99% increase in charging stations contracted or sold Q1 2022 over Q1 2021; 3,174 charging stations contracted or sold in Q1 2022



Miami Beach, FL, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The following financial highlights are in thousands of dollars and unaudited.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Increase Product Sales $ 8,052 $ 1,671 382 % Service Revenues (1) 1,507 338 346 % Other Revenues 241 223 8 % Total Revenues $ 9,800 $ 2,232 339 %

(1) Service Revenues consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues.

“In the first quarter of 2022, Blink again achieved record revenues with exponential year-over-year growth of almost 340% driven by increased product sales and service revenues,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “We’re building off a solid platform created by record 2021 results and expect continued momentum in 2022 as partners and customers recognize Blink as a leading provider of EV charging technology and services both domestically and internationally.

Mr. Farkas continued, “Our strong growth in the quarter stems primarily from our unique business model centered around providing flexible and fully integrated charging solutions to customers. As an owner-operator of many of our chargers, we’re intimately involved in every step of the installation process and can facilitate upgrades and other maintenance as needed to provide the best technology for the location while also benefiting from anticipated increased charging utilization. We have recently expanded our product offerings to include next-generation charging technology across the entire EV ecosystem including home, fleet, multifamily, retail, and federal highway infrastructure, enhancing our position as a technology innovator at the forefront of the EV charging industry.”

Mr. Farkas added that “A key part of Blink’s strategy continues to be making acquisitions and establishing multi-year partnerships that increase charger deployments and our market reach. Following the close of the first quarter, we announced our acquisition of Electric Blue Ltd. (“EB Charging”), a leading provider of integrated EV charging and sustainable energy solutions in the United Kingdom. This is an exciting acquisition for Blink as it both expands our European presence into the United Kingdom and adds over 1,150 chargers, installed or committed to delivery, to the Blink Charging footprint. With the acquisition of EB Charging, we are now present in 19 countries including the U.S., Belgium, the UK, Greece, and nine countries in Latin America.

“Additionally, we continue to see success with state and federal government programs that promote the adoption of a reliable and convenient EV infrastructure. In March, we were awarded grant funds towards the deployment of chargers across Massachusetts in conjunction with the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program, and we are currently deploying charging ports throughout Virginia in partnership with Virginia Clean Cities. We also received a grant for our European Subsidiary Blue Corner to further develop its energy management services. Our chargers are seeing excellent traction in the marketplace, and we remain ready to capitalize on this growing demand for our innovative portfolio of EV charging solutions.”

Mr. Farkas concluded, “Blink is increasingly well positioned to capitalize on industry growth as we move through the balance of the year, and we’re excited about the opportunities we’re seeing both in the United States and abroad as individuals, municipalities, and government entities prepare for the broader transition to EV use.”

Financial Results

Revenues

Total Revenues increased 339% to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Product Sales increased 382% to $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.4 million from the same period in 2021 primarily driven by increased sales of commercial chargers, DC fast chargers, and residential chargers, as well as revenues from Blue Corner, which was acquired in May 2021.

Service Revenues, which consist of charging service revenues, network fees, and ride-sharing service revenues, increased 346% to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, up $1.2 million from the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by greater utilization of chargers, an increased number of chargers on the Blink network, revenues associated with the Blink Mobility ride-sharing service program, and revenues from Blue Corner, which was acquired in May 2021.

Other Revenues, which are comprised of warranty fees, grants and rebates, and other revenues, remained consistent at $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Net Loss and Loss Per Share

Net Loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $15.1 million, or $(0.36) per share, compared to a Net Loss of $7.4 million, or $(0.18) per share in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 was a loss of $12.4 million compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for the first quarter of 2022 improved 162 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2022, Cash and Marketable Securities totaled $161.9 million.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings (loss) before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation) is a non-GAAP financial measure management uses as a proxy for net income (loss). See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included at the end of this release.

Recent Highlights

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, acquired UK electric vehicle infrastructure leader EB Charging, adding more than 1,150 chargers to the Blink Charging footprint

Furthered international expansion through a variety of hardware and software upgrades and newly signed distribution agreements, adding more than 200 chargers in Greece to the Blink Network and expanding growth in 9 additional Latin American countries

Awarded a €450,000 grant to develop Blue Corner energy management services from Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship, the Belgian government agency that finances strategic and industrial research

Awarded grant funds from the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program towards the installation of 8 DC fast-charging stations across the state

Continued the deployment of charging ports in partnership with the Virginia Clean Cities as part of the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership

Agreement with General Motors to deploy IQ 200 Level 2 chargers at selected dealerships across the United States and Canada, working with leading facility solutions provider ABM

Agreement with Bridgestone Retail Operations for the deployment of 50 Blink IQ 200 charging stations at select Firestone Complete Auto Care and Wheel Works tire and automotive service centers throughout the United States

Launched seven new charging products offering next-generation EV charging technology across the EV ecosystem, including home, fleet, multifamily, and retail; certain products include vehicle-to-grid technology

Earnings Conference Call

Blink Charging will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 results today, May 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Blink Charging website at www.blinkcharging.com

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2468/45280

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until June 8, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports across 18 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales $ 8,052 $ 1,671 Charging service revenue - company-owned charging stations 1,107 182 Network fees 161 110 Warranty 67 13 Grant and rebate 75 150 Ride-sharing services 239 46 Other 99 60 Total Revenues 9,800 2,232 Cost of revenues: Cost of product sales 6,044 1,118 Cost of charging services – company-owned charging stations 523 50 Host provider fees 551 126 Network costs 234 79 Warranty and repairs and maintenance 111 262 Ride-sharing services 426 246 Depreciation and amortization 325 255 Total Cost of Revenues 8,214 2,136 Gross Profit 1,586 96 Operating expenses: Compensation 9,259 4,748 General and administrative expenses 4,427 1,585 Other operating expenses 2,942 1,149 Total Operating Expenses 16,628 7,482 Loss from operations (15,042 ) (7,386 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income - 14 Foreign transaction gain 3 - Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities - 7 Other expense (104 ) - Total Other (Expense) Income (101 ) 21 Net loss (15,143 ) (7,365 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.36 ) $ (0.18 ) Diluted $ (0.36 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 42,437,823 41,138,095 Diluted 42,437,823 41,138,095





Blink Charging Co. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 161,984 $ 174,795 Accounts receivable and other receivables, net 7,472 6,346 Inventory, net 10,051 10,369 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 576 1,020 Total current assets 180,083 192,530 Restricted cash 79 81 Property and equipment, net 16,219 14,563 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,607 1,664 Intangible assets, net 3,707 3,455 Goodwill 19,054 19,390 Other assets 517 230 Total assets $ 221,266 $ 231,913 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,125 $ 7,134 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,906 5,678 Current portion of notes payable 10 10 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 884 547 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,741 2,858 Total current liabilities 18,666 16,227 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 1,125 1,531 Other liabilities 727 193 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 661 128 Total liabilities 21,179 18,079 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 42,581,819 and 42,423,514 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 43 42 Additional paid-in capital 460,047 458,046 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,390 ) (1,784 ) Accumulated deficit (257,613 ) (242,470 ) Total stockholders’ equity 200,087 213,834 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 221,266 $ 231,913





Blink Charging Co.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (15,143 ) $ (7,365 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 758 514 Non-cash lease expense 55 - Change in fair value of derivative and other accrued liabilities - 7 Provision for bad debt 502 201 Provision for slow moving and obsolete inventory 295 (82 ) Stock-based compensation: Common stock 507 29 Options 1,455 386 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other receivables (1,722 ) (857 ) Inventory (698 ) (1,965 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 297 51 Other assets (288 ) 212 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,120 305 Other liabilities 101 — Lease liabilities (66 ) (75 ) Deferred revenue 444 139 Total adjustments 3,760 (1,135 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (11,383 ) (8,500 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of marketable securities - (36,562 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,368 ) (4,021 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (1,368 ) (40,583 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock in public offering - 221,406 Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants 69 1;000 Payment of financing liability in connection with internal use software (146 ) (20 ) Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Financing Activities (77 ) 222,386 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (158 ) — Net Increase in Cash (12,986 ) 173,303 Cash and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period 175,049 22,418 Cash and Restricted Cash - End of Period $ 162,063 $ 195,721 Cash and restricted cash consisted of the following: Cash $ 161,984 $ 195,646 Restricted cash 79 75 $ 162,063 $ 195,721





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table reconciles Net Loss Attributable to Blink Charging Co. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods shown:

Q1 Q1 (In thousands and unaudited) 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Blink Charging Co. $ (15,143 ) $ (7,365 ) Interest income - (14 ) Depreciation and amortization 758 514 EBITDA $ (14,385 ) $ (6,865 ) Stock-based compensation 1,962 415 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,423 ) $ (6,450 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues (127 %) $ (289 %)





Blink Charging Co. publicly reports its financial information in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“US GAAP”). To facilitate external analysis of the Company’s operating performance, Blink Charging also presents financial information that are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under Regulation G and related reporting requirements promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, Net Income or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different than those presented by other companies, including Blink Charging’s competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation tables are presented above.



EBITDA is defined as earnings (loss) attributable to Blink Charging Co. before interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Blink Charging believes EBITDA is useful to its management, securities analysts, and investors in evaluating operating performance because it is one of the primary measures used to evaluate the economic productivity of the Company’s operations, including its ability to obtain and maintain its customers, its ability to operate its business effectively, the efficiency of its employees and the profitability associated with their performance. It also helps Blink Charging’s management, securities analysts, and investors to meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company’s operations from period to period on a consistent basis by removing the impact of its merger and acquisition expenses, financing transactions, and the depreciation and amortization impact of capital investments from its operating results.

The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, defined as EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, is useful to securities analysts and investors to evaluate the Company’s core operating results and financial performance because it excludes items that are significant non-cash or non-recurring expenses reflected in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.