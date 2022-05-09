Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Declares a Second Quarter 2022 Regular Dividend of $0.41 per Share

LOS ANGELES, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $12.1 million, or $0.39 per share, and Adjusted Net Investment Income of $12.9 million, or $0.42 per share1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported net asset value per share was $21.18 as of March 31, 2022 as compared to $21.12 as of December 31, 2021.



The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.41 per share, which will be paid on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022. Additionally, the third in a series of four previously declared $0.05 per share special cash dividends will be paid on June 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 3, 2022.

Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Investments, at fair value $ 1,288.6 $ 1,270.4 $ 1,057.6 Total assets $ 1,317.5 $ 1,317.8 $ 1,076.8 Total net assets $ 654.3 $ 652.3 $ 570.0 Net asset value per share $ 21.18 $ 21.12 $ 20.24 Investment income $ 26.4 $ 24.1 $ 20.6 Net investment income $ 12.1 $ 12.5 $ 11.4 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ 8.4 $ (0.4 ) $ 1.8 Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (4.3 ) $ 0.7 $ 8.3 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 16.2 $ 12.8 $ 21.5 Net investment income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 0.41 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ 0.27 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.14 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.30 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.76 Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 Special distributions paid per share $ 0.05 0.05 — Non-GAAP Financial Measures1: Adjusted net investment income $ 12.9 $ 12.7 $ 13.0 Adjusted net investment income per share $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 0.46 Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)2 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.9 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.8 % 98.5 % 98.4 %





Portfolio & Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, the Company had investments in 130 and 134 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,288.6 and $1,270.4 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types: As of $ in millions March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 322.8 25.1 % $ 329.9 26.0 % Unitranche first lien3 778.5 60.4 731.0 57.5 Unitranche first lien - last out3 11.6 0.9 13.7 1.1 Senior secured second lien 62.4 4.8 72.7 5.7 Unsecured debt 3.9 0.3 5.6 0.4 Equity & other 52.3 4.1 59.5 4.7 LLC/LP equity interests 57.1 4.4 58.0 4.6 Total investments $ 1,288.6 100.0 % $ 1,270.4 100.0 %

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company invested $60.0 million across 2 new portfolio companies, 5 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $49.6 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company invested $279.7 million across 17 new portfolio companies, 14 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $151.7 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, total investment income totaled $26.4 million and $20.6 million, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, as organic net deployment drove an increase in the size of the Company’s income-producing investment portfolio.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $14.3 million and $9.1 million, respectively. The increase was primarily driven by the expiration of the income based incentive fee and management fee waivers, which went into effect on July 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $18.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $249.2 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s debt outstanding as of March 31, 2022 was 3.46%.

The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 0.97x as of March 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

On a supplemental basis, the Company is disclosing Adjusted Net Investment Income and Adjusted Net Investment Income per share, each of which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with U.S. GAAP (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents net investment income, excluding capital gains incentive fees. We use this non-GAAP financial measure internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The Company’s investment advisory agreement provides that a capital gains-based incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital appreciation) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized capital losses and unrealized capital depreciation on a cumulative basis. We believe that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful performance measure because it reflects the net investment income produced on the Company’s investments during a period without giving effect to any changes in the value of such investments and any related capital gains incentive fees between periods. The presentation of Adjusted Net Investment Income is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation.

The following table provides an unaudited reconciliation of net investment income (the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure) to Adjusted Net Investment Income for the periods presented:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 $ in millions, except per share data Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net investment income $ 12.1 $ 0.39 $ 12.5 $ 0.42 $ 11.4 $ 0.41 Capital gains based incentive fee 0.8 0.03 0.2 0.01 1.6 0.05 Adjusted net investment income $ 12.9 $ 0.42 $ 12.7 $ 0.43 $ 13.0 $ 0.46

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above for a description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from net investment income to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to analyze and evaluate financial results and performance and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company without giving effect to capital gains incentive fees. The presentation of Adjusted Net Investment Income is not intended to be a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation. 2) Yield excludes investments on non-accrual status. 3) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands except share and per share data) As of As of March 31, December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) 2021

Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated (cost of $1,179,753 and $1,150,173, respectively) $ 1,194,625 $ 1,165,897 Non-controlled affiliated (cost of $34,915 and $41,242, respectively) 42,297 51,701 Controlled (cost of $53,010 and $53,431, respectively) 51,679 52,768 Cash and cash equivalents 7,315 10,069 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 10,874 13,457 Receivable for investments sold 636 14,871 Interest and dividend receivable 6,715 6,763 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,757 2,115 Deferred tax assets 44 42 Other assets 535 126 Total assets $ 1,317,477 $ 1,317,809 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $6,689 and $6,897, respectively) $ 629,130 $ 631,040 Distributions payable 12,664 12,664 Incentive fees payable 9,719 6,924 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 3,337 5,513 Management fees payable 3,959 3,830 Deferred tax liabilities 762 956 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 1,178 631 Directors' fees payable 117 114 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,325 3,852 Total liabilities $ 663,191 $ 665,524 Net Assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized, zero outstanding, respectively) $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,887,360 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 31 31 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 666,162 666,162 Accumulated earnings (loss) (11,907 ) (13,908 ) Total Net Assets $ 654,286 $ 652,285 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 1,317,477 $ 1,317,809 Net asset value per share $ 21.18 $ 21.12





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2022

2021

Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 20,951 $ 18,087 Paid-in-kind interest 315 368 Dividend income 9 516 Other income 89 92 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 348 308 Paid-in-kind interest 2,039 500 Dividend income 2,274 - From controlled investments: Interest income 182 - Paid-in-kind interest 174 - Dividend income - 700 Total investment income 26,381 20,571 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 5,471 4,194 Management fees 4,015 3,207 Income based incentive fees 2,718 2,277 Capital gains based incentive fees 721 1,577 Professional fees 452 497 Directors' fees 117 119 Other general and administrative expenses 696 692 Total expenses 14,190 12,563 Management fees waiver (56 ) (1,283 ) Income based incentive fees waiver (44 ) (2,277 ) Net expenses 14,090 9,003 Net investment income before taxes 12,291 11,568 Income and excise taxes 154 130 Net investment income 12,137 11,438 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain/(loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments 1,306 1,746 Non-controlled affiliated investments 7,113 - Foreign currency transactions 153 9 Foreign currency forward contracts 24 - Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation (853 ) 7,509 Non-controlled affiliated investments (3,077 ) (321 ) Controlled investments (668 ) 609 Foreign currency forward contracts 95 695 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 4,093 10,247 Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments (217 ) - Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 196 (149 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 16,209 $ 21,536 Per Common Share Data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.52 $ 0.76 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.39 $ 0.41 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 30,887,360 28,167,360

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent Capital Group LP (“Crescent”). Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with over $38 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 190 employees globally. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

