Highwoods Publishes 2021 Corporate Resiliency Report

RALEIGH, N.C., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has published its 2021 Corporate Resiliency Report, which highlights the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives. A copy of the report can be accessed by clicking on the link below and on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com.

HIW 2021 Corporate Resiliency Report

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

