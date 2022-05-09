Allegro MicroSystems Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

MANCHESTER, N.H., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy efficient systems, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 that ended March 25, 2022. The Company’s net sales increased 7% sequentially to a new quarterly record of $200.3 million. Both GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin also reached records, and earnings per share was at the high end of guidance.



Quarter Highlights:

Total net sales of $200.3 million increased 14% year-over-year, exceeding guidance.

Automotive net sales of $141.2 million were up 19% year-over-year.

Industrial net sales of $34.7 million were up 19% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin of 54.7% and non-GAAP gross margin of 55.6% set new records.

Operating margin on a GAAP basis was 15.1% and on a non-GAAP basis was 23.2%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.13 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.21, up 11% sequentially and at the high end of guidance.



For the full year, net sales were $768.7 million, an increase of 30% compared to the prior year. Gross margin was 53.0% on a GAAP basis, an increase of 583 bps over the prior year, and 54.1% on a non-GAAP basis, an increase of 410 bps over the prior year and representing new records and meaningful progress toward the Company’s target of 55%. Improvements in operating income resulted in significant earnings per share growth on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Fiscal Year Highlights:

Total net sales of $768.7 million were up 30% year-over-year.

Automotive net sales of $531.6 million were up 34% year-over-year.

Industrial net sales of $133.2 million were up 40% year-over-year.

GAAP gross margin was 53.0% and non-GAAP gross margin was 54.1%.

Operating margin on a GAAP basis was 17.8% and on a non-GAAP basis was 23.2%.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.62, representing 520% year-over-year growth, and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.78, representing 70% year-over-year growth.

“Allegro’s outstanding fourth quarter execution capped a year of record results as well as the achievement of several key milestones,” said Ravi Vig, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. “In fiscal 2022, we demonstrated magnetic sensor and power technology leadership, drove record revenues across our business, and meaningfully grew earnings per share through margin expansion and operating leverage. The secular trends that drive our long-term trajectory – including vehicle electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, data center efficiency and efficient motion control – continue to see strong adoption in the market. In addition, our design win momentum and record backlog will continue to serve as significant growth drivers for fiscal 2023, contributing to an increase in our full year revenue growth outlook to the high-teens.”

Business Summary and Outlook

Automotive represented 71% of revenue in the quarter and grew 8.0% sequentially, driven by strong content expansion across active safety, comfort and convenience as well as vehicle electrification applications. Automotive net sales for fiscal year 2022 grew 34% year-over-year to reach a record high of $531.6 million, with ADAS and xEV growing to approximately 36% of automotive revenue. The Company shared that new products represented the majority of design wins during the fiscal year, driven by the close alignment of its innovation pipeline with high growth xEV and ADAS applications.

Industrial end markets represented 17% of revenue in the quarter and increased 9% sequentially, reaching record levels. The Company continued to gain momentum across multiple categories, including data center, green energy and EV charging infrastructure. Industrial sales for fiscal year 2022 grew 40% year-over-year to reach a record high of $133.2 million, resulting from the Company’s alignment to key trends in automation and efficient motion control, as well as its successful transformation to improve its scale and focus in the broad market.

For the first quarter ending June 24, 2022, the Company expects total net sales to be in the range of $205 million to $210 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 54% to 55% and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.23.

Allegro has not provided a reconciliation of its first fiscal quarter outlook for non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts. It is difficult to reasonably provide a forward-looking estimate between such forward-looking non-GAAP measures and the comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Certain factors that are materially significant to Allegro’s ability to estimate these items are out of its control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Webcast

A webcast will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer and Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Allegro’s financial results.

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.allegromicro.com. A recording of the webcast will be posted in the same location shortly after the call concludes and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance for our first fiscal quarter ending June 24, 2022. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the automotive market; COVID-19 induced lock-downs and suppression on our supply chain and customer demand; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; any disruptions at our primary third-party wafer fabrication facilities; our ability to fully realize the benefits of past and potential future initiatives designed to improve our competitiveness, growth and profitability; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our reliance on a limited number of third-party wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; the loss of one or more significant end customers; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; the volatility of currency exchange rates; risks related to acquisitions of and investments in new businesses, products or technologies, joint ventures and other strategic transactions; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; risks related to litigation, including securities class action litigation; and our ability to accurately estimate market opportunity and growth forecasts; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 19, 2021, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021

March 27,

2020

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 163,559 $ 143,017 $ 619,861 $ 486,546 $ 465,532 Net sales to related party 36,734 32,091 148,813 104,661 184,557 Total net sales 200,293 175,108 768,674 591,207 650,089 Cost of goods sold 90,690 88,102 361,214 312,305 388,813 Gross profit 109,603 87,006 407,460 278,902 261,276 Operating expenses: Research and development 32,432 28,140 121,873 108,649 102,052 Selling, general and administrative 46,822 34,799 150,937 153,476 106,396 Impairment of long-lived assets — 7,119 — 7,119 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 (2,500 ) (2,000 ) (2,500 ) — Total operating expenses 79,354 67,558 270,810 266,744 208,448 Operating income 30,249 19,448 136,650 12,158 52,828 Other income (expense): Loss on debt extinguishment — — — (9,055 ) — Interest income (expense), net 707 (668 ) (1,057 ) (2,603 ) (110 ) Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (513 ) (1,558 ) (568 ) (2,889 ) 1,391 Income in earnings of equity investment 215 6 1,007 1,413 — Other, net (502 ) (178 ) 4,714 (475 ) (831 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 30,156 17,050 140,746 (1,451 ) 53,278 Income tax provision (benefit) 4,504 8,361 21,191 (19,552 ) 16,173 Net income 25,652 8,689 119,555 18,101 37,105 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 36 45 148 148 134 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ 25,616 $ 8,644 $ 119,407 $ 17,953 $ 36,971 Net income attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.63 $ 0.22 $ 3.70 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.05 $ 0.62 $ 0.10 $ 3.70 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 189,997,738 189,429,893 189,748,427 83,448,055 10,000,000 Diluted 192,125,252 190,860,556 191,811,205 176,416,645 10,000,000

Supplemental Schedule of Total Net Sales

The following table summarizes total net sales by market within the Company’s unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Change Fiscal Year Ended Change March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 Amount % March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 Amount % (Dollars in thousands) Automotive $ 141,213 $ 118,539 $ 22,674 19.1 % $ 531,564 $ 398,298 $ 133,266 33.5 % Industrial 34,654 29,162 5,492 18.8 % 133,187 94,872 38,315 40.4 % Other 24,426 27,407 (2,981 ) (10.9 )% 103,923 98,037 5,886 6.0 % Total net sales $ 200,293 $ 175,108 $ 25,185 14.4 % $ 768,674 $ 591,207 $ 177,467 30.0 %

Supplemental Schedule of Stock-Based Compensation

The Company recorded stock-based compensation expense in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 Cost of sales $ 1,184 $ 314 $ 3,176 $ 5,158 Research and development 1,119 536 3,933 3,573 Selling, general and administrative 12,598 2,119 26,439 41,139 Total stock-based compensation $ 14,901 $ 2,969 $ 33,548 $ 49,870

Supplemental Schedule of Acquisition Related Intangible Amortization Costs

The Company recorded intangible amortization expense related to its acquisition of Voxtel in the following expense categories of its unaudited consolidated statements of operations:

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended (In thousands) March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 Cost of sales $ 273 $ 273 1,092 651 Selling, general and administrative 22 37 90 117 Total intangible amortization $ 295 $ 310 $ 1,182 $ 768

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 25,

2022

(Unaudited) March 26,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 282,383 $ 197,214 Restricted cash 7,416 6,661 Trade accounts receivable, net of provision for expected credit losses of $105 at March 25, 2022 and allowances for doubtful accounts $138 at March 26, 2021 87,359 69,500 Trade and other accounts receivable due from related party 27,360 23,832 Accounts receivable - other 4,144 1,516 Inventories 86,160 87,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,995 18,374 Current portion of related party note receivable 1,875 — Assets held for sale — 25,969 Total current assets 511,692 430,564 Property, plant and equipment, net 210,028 192,393 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,049 — Deferred income tax assets 17,967 26,972 Goodwill 20,009 20,106 Intangible assets, net 35,970 36,366 Related party note receivable, less current portion 5,625 — Equity investment in related party 27,671 26,664 Other assets, net 47,609 14,613 Total assets $ 892,620 $ 747,678 Liabilities, Non-Controlling Interest and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 29,836 $ 35,389 Amounts due to related party 5,222 2,353 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 65,459 78,932 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,706 — Total current liabilities 104,223 116,674 Obligations due under Senior Secured Credit Facilities 25,000 25,000 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 12,748 — Other long-term liabilities 15,286 19,133 Total liabilities 157,257 160,807 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding at March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 190,473,595 shares issued and outstanding at March 25, 2022; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 189,588,161 issued and outstanding at March 26, 2021 1,905 1,896 Additional paid-in capital 627,792 592,170 Retained earnings 122,958 3,551 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,448 ) (11,865 ) Equity attributable to Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. 734,207 585,752 Non-controlling interests 1,156 1,119 Total stockholders' equity 735,363 586,871 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 892,620 $ 747,678

ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022

(Unaudited) March 26,

2021 March 27,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 119,555 $ 18,101 $ 37,105 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48,527 48,307 64,048 Amortization of debt issuance costs 101 226 — Deferred income taxes 7,498 (18,931 ) (4,909 ) Stock-based compensation 33,548 49,870 1,435 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (349 ) 269 698 Loss on debt extinguishment — 9,055 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,000 ) (2,500 ) — Impairment of long-lived assets — 7,119 — Provisions for inventory and credit losses/bad debt 6,297 5,019 3,891 Unrealized gains on marketable securities (3,722 ) — — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (18,347 ) (9,303 ) 16,441 Accounts receivable - other (2,668 ) (28 ) 346 Inventories (4,471 ) 7,641 346 Prepaid expenses and other assets (19,450 ) (29,047 ) 2,629 Trade accounts payable (4,348 ) 15,099 (3,122 ) Due to/from related parties (659 ) 4,878 (23,946 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (3,383 ) 14,795 (13,543 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 156,129 120,570 81,419 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (69,941 ) (40,673 ) (45,615 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (14,549 ) (11,555 ) — Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 27,408 318 3,936 Investments in marketable securities (9,189 ) — — Contribution of cash balances due to divestiture of subsidiary — (16,335 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (66,271 ) (68,245 ) (41,679 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Related party note receivable (7,500 ) 51,377 30,000 Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and other offering costs — 321,425 — Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under equity award and purchase plans less payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards 2,193 (27,707 ) — Dividends paid — (400,000 ) — Borrowings of senior secured debt, net of deferred financing costs — 315,719 43,000 Repayment of senior secured debt — (300,000 ) — Repayment of unsecured credit facilities — (33,000 ) — Capital contribution — — 9,500 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,307 ) (72,186 ) 82,500 Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 1,373 3,860 (5,621 ) Net (decrease) increase in Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash 85,924 (16,001 ) 116,619 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period 203,875 219,876 103,257 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD: $ 289,799 $ 203,875 $ 219,876 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 197,214 $ 214,491 $ 99,743 Restricted cash at beginning of period 6,661 5,385 3,514 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at beginning of period $ 203,875 $ 219,876 $ 103,257 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 282,383 197,214 214,491 Restricted cash at end of period 7,416 6,661 5,385 Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at end of period $ 289,799 $ 203,875 $ 219,876

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (cont.)

(in thousands)

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 813 $ 2,746 $ 2,448 Cash paid for income taxes $ 22,195 $ 8,908 $ 15,873 Non-cash transactions: Changes in Trade accounts payable related to Property, plant and equipment, net $ (2,021 ) $ (3,226 ) $ (1,542 ) Assets held for sale transferred from property, plant and equipment, net — 25,969 — Loans to cover purchase of common stock under employee stock plan — 171 232 Recognition of right of use assets and lease liability upon adoption of new accounting standard 356 — —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we regularly review other measures, defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends, prepare financial forecasts and make strategic decisions. The key measures we consider are non-GAAP Gross Profit, non-GAAP Gross Margin, non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income, non-GAAP Operating Margin, non-GAAP Profit before Tax, non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP Net Income per Share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin (collectively, the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”). These Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide supplemental information regarding our operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be unrelated to our core operations, and in the case of non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, management believes that this non-GAAP measure of income taxes provides it with the ability to evaluate the non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items and discrete items, which may vary in size and frequency. By presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, and we believe that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by our presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as they provide a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. Management believes that tracking and presenting these Non-GAAP Financial Measures provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into matters such as: our ongoing core operations, our ability to generate cash to service our debt and fund our operations; and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are used by both management and our board of directors, together with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. In particular, management finds it useful to exclude non-cash charges in order to better correlate our operating activities with our ability to generate cash from operations and to exclude certain cash charges as a means of more accurately predicting our liquidity requirements. We believe that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.

These Non-GAAP Financial Measures have significant limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are that:

such measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

such measures exclude certain costs which are important in analyzing our GAAP results;

such measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

such measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

such measures do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future;

such measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

other companies in our industry may calculate such measures differently than we do, thereby further limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

The Non-GAAP Financial Measures are supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered as substitutes for GAAP financial measures such as gross profit, gross margin, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Also, in the future we may incur expenses or charges such as those being adjusted in the calculation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Our presentation of these Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Our prior disclosure referred to non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, respectively. No changes have been made to how we calculate these measures.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Gross Profit and non-GAAP Gross Margin excluding the items below from cost of goods sold in applicable periods, and we calculate non-GAAP Gross Margin as non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by total net sales.

Voxtel inventory impairment—Represents costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel.

Inventory cost amortization—Represents intercompany inventory transactions incurred from purchases made from PSL in fiscal year 2020. Such costs are one-time incurred expenses impacting our operating results during fiscal year 2021 following the disposition of PSL during the fiscal year ended March 26, 2021 (the “PSL Divestiture”). Such costs did not have a continuing impact on our operating results after our second fiscal quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Foundry service payment—Represents foundry service payments incurred under our Price Support Agreement with PSL in respect to the guaranteed capacity at PSL to support our production forecast and are one-time costs incurred impacting our operating results during fiscal year 2021 following the PSL Divestiture. Such costs did have a continuing impact on our operating results after fiscal year 2021.

Stock-based compensation—Represents non-cash expenses arising from the grant of stock-based awards.

AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs—Represents one-time costs incurred in connection with closing of the AMTC Facility and transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility announced in fiscal year 2020, consisting of: moving equipment between facilities, contract terminations and other non-recurring charges. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility was substantially completed as of the end of March 2021 and closed on the sale in August 2021. These costs are in addition to, and not duplicative of, the adjustments noted in note (*) below.

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets—Represents non-cash expenses associated with the amortization of intangible assets in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel, which closed in August 2020.

COVID-19 related expenses—Represents expenses attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic primarily related to increased purchases of masks, gloves and other protective materials, and overtime premium compensation paid for maintaining 24-hour service at the AMPI Facility.



(*) Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin in this release do not include adjustments consisting of:

Additional AMTC-related costs—Represents costs relating to the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility in the Philippines announced in fiscal year 2020 consisting of the net savings expected to result from the movement of work to the AMPI Facility, which facility had duplicative capacity based on the buildouts of the AMPI Facility in fiscal years 2019 and 2018. The elimination of these costs did not reduce our production capacity and therefore did not have direct effects on our ability to generate revenue. The closure and transition of the AMTC Facility was substantially completed as of the end of March 2021.

Out-of-period adjustment for depreciation expense of giant magnetoresistance assets (“GMR assets”)—Represents a one-time depreciation expense related to the correction of an immaterial error, related to 2017, for certain manufacturing assets that have reached the end of their useful lives.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, non-GAAP Operating Income and non-GAAP Operating Margin

We calculate non-GAAP Operating Expenses and non-GAAP Operating Income excluding the same items excluded above to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Operating Margin as non-GAAP Operating Income divided by total net sales.

Transaction fees—Represents transaction-related legal and consulting fees incurred primarily in connection with (i) the acquisition of Voxtel in fiscal year 2020, (ii) one-time transaction-related legal and consulting fees in fiscal 2021, (iii) one-time transaction-related legal, consulting and registration fees related to a secondary offering on behalf of certain shareholders in fiscal 2022, and (iv) one-time transaction-related legal and consulting fees in fiscal 2022 not related to (iii).

Severance—Represents severance costs associated with (i) labor savings initiatives to manage overall compensation expense as a result of the declining sales volume during the applicable period, including a voluntary separation incentive payment plan for employees near retirement and a reduction in force, (ii) the closing of the AMTC Facility and the transitioning of test and assembly functions to the AMPI Facility announced and initiated in fiscal year 2020, (iii) costs related to the discontinuation of one of our product lines manufactured by Voxtel in fiscal year 2022, and (iv) nonrecurring separation costs related to the departure of an officer in fiscal year 2022.

Impairment of long-lived assets—Represents impairment charge incurred in connection with the sale of the AMTC Facility.

Change in fair value of contingent consideration—Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Voxtel.

(**) Non-GAAP Operating Income in this release does not include adjustments consisting of those set forth in note (*) to the calculation of non-GAAP Gross Profit, and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin, above or:

Labor savings—Represents salary and benefit costs related to employees whose positions were eliminated through voluntary separation programs or other reductions in force (not associated with the closure of the AMTC Facility or any other plant or facility) and a restructuring of overhead positions from high-cost to low-cost jurisdictions net of costs for newly hired employees in connection with such restructuring.



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We calculate EBITDA as net income minus interest income (expense), tax provision (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the items below in applicable periods. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.

Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment—Represents non-core miscellaneous losses and gains on the sale of equipment.

Miscellaneous legal judgment charge—Represents a one-time charge associated with the final payment of the previously accrued amount payable with respect to a VAT dispute related to the construction of the AMPI Facility.

Loss on debt extinguishment—Represents one-time costs representing deferred financing costs associated with the $300.0 million of our term loan facility repaid during the fiscal year ended March 26, 2021.

Foreign currency translation loss—Represents losses and gains resulting from the remeasurement and settlement of intercompany debt and operational transactions, as well as transactions with external customers or vendors denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the legal entity in which the transaction is recorded.

Income in earnings of equity investment—Represents our equity method investment in PSL.

Unrealized losses (gains) on investments—Represents mark-to-market adjustments on equity investments with readily determinable fair values.

Non-GAAP Profit before Tax, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share

We calculate non-GAAP Profit before Tax as Profit before as Income (Loss) before Income Taxes excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the item below in applicable periods. We calculate non-GAAP Net Income as Net Income excluding the same items excluded above and also excluding the item below in applicable periods.

Interest on repaid portion of term loan facility—Represents interest expense associated with the $300.0 million of our term loan facility repaid during the period.



Non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax

In calculating non-GAAP Provision for Income Tax, we have added back the following to GAAP Income Tax Provision (Benefit):

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results—Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments to non-GAAP Profit Before Tax described above and elimination of discrete tax adjustments.

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 December 24,

2021 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP Gross Profit $ 109,603 $ 101,165 $ 87,006 $ 407,460 $ 278,902 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — 3,106 — Inventory cost amortization — — — — 2,698 Foundry service payment — — 930 — 5,930 Stock-based compensation 1,184 742 314 3,176 5,158 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs — — 625 144 2,184 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 273 273 273 1,092 651 COVID-19 related expenses 296 137 64 1,092 202 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 1,753 $ 1,152 $ 2,206 $ 8,610 $ 16,823 Non-GAAP gross profit* $ 111,356 $ 102,317 $ 89,212 $ 416,070 $ 295,725 Non-GAAP gross margin 55.6 % 54.8 % 50.9 % 54.1 % 50.0 %

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Gross Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $6,553 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, and out-of-period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 December 24,

2021 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses GAAP Operating Expenses $ 79,354 $ 65,560 $ 67,558 $ 270,810 $ 266,744 Research and Development Expenses GAAP Research and Development Expenses 32,432 30,297 28,140 121,873 108,649 Stock-based compensation 1,119 1,019 536 3,933 3,573 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs — — — 2 2 COVID-19 related expenses 3 6 8 23 100 Transaction fees 5 — — 5 18 Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses 31,305 29,272 27,596 117,910 104,956 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 46,822 37,963 34,799 150,937 153,476 Stock-based compensation 12,598 5,859 2,119 26,439 41,139 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 74 108 1,488 657 5,626 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 22 23 37 90 117 COVID-19 related expenses 215 356 250 1,503 4,926 Transaction fees 384 1,085 3,727 1,498 7,426 Severance — 578 — 746 156 Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 33,529 29,954 27,178 120,004 94,086 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 (2,700 ) (2,500 ) (2,000 ) (2,500 ) Total Non-GAAP Adjustments 14,520 6,334 12,784 32,896 67,702 Non-GAAP operating expenses * $ 64,834 $ 59,226 $ 54,774 $ 237,914 $ 199,042

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $723 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, and labor savings costs of $— and $218 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 December 24,

2021 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP Operating Income $ 30,249 $ 35,605 $ 19,448 $ 136,650 $ 12,158 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — 3,106 — Inventory cost amortization — — — — 2,698 Foundry service payment — — 930 — 5,930 Stock-based compensation 14,901 7,620 2,969 33,548 49,870 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 74 108 2,113 803 7,812 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 295 296 310 1,182 768 COVID-19 related expenses 514 499 322 2,618 5,228 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 7,119 — 7,119 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 (2,700 ) (2,500 ) (2,000 ) (2,500 ) Transaction fees 389 1,085 3,727 1,503 7,444 Severance — 578 — 746 156 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 16,273 $ 7,486 $ 14,990 $ 41,506 $ 84,525 Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 46,522 $ 43,091 $ 34,438 $ 178,156 $ 96,683 Non-GAAP Operating Margin* (% of net sales) 23.2 % 23.1 % 19.7 % 23.2 % 16.4 %

Non-GAAP Operating Income and the corresponding calculation of non-GAAP Operating Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $7,276 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $218 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, and out-of-period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 December 24,

2021 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA GAAP Net Income $ 25,652 $ 32,973 $ 8,689 $ 119,555 $ 18,101 Interest (income) expense, net (707 ) 269 668 1,057 2,603 Income tax provision (benefit) 4,504 6,281 8,361 21,191 (19,552 ) Depreciation & amortization 12,006 12,011 12,082 48,527 48,307 EBITDA $ 41,455 $ 51,534 $ 29,800 $ 190,330 $ 49,459 Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment 1 (19 ) 156 (349 ) 442 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — 3,106 — Miscellaneous legal judgment charge — — — — 574 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 9,055 Foreign currency translation loss 513 3 1,558 568 2,889 Income in earnings of equity investment (215 ) (287 ) (6 ) (1,007 ) (1,413 ) Unrealized losses (gains) on investments 760 (3,504 ) — (3,722 ) — Stock-based compensation 14,901 7,620 2,969 33,548 49,870 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 74 108 2,113 803 7,812 COVID-19 related expenses 514 499 322 2,618 5,228 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 7,119 — 7,119 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 (2,700 ) (2,500 ) (2,000 ) (2,500 ) Transaction fees 389 1,085 3,727 1,503 7,444 Severance — 578 — 746 156 Inventory cost amortization — — — — 2,698 Foundry service payment — — 930 — 5,930 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 58,492 $ 54,917 $ 46,188 $ 226,144 $ 144,763 Adjusted EBITDA Margin* (% of net sales) 29.2 % 29.4 % 26.4 % 29.4 % 24.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA and the corresponding calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) AMTC additional costs of $— and $7,276 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, and labor savings costs of $— and $218 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 December 24,

2021 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Profit before Tax GAAP Income (Loss) before Tax Provision (Benefit) $ 30,156 $ 39,254 $ 17,050 $ 140,746 $ (1,451 ) Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment 1 (19 ) 156 (349 ) 442 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — 3,106 — Miscellaneous legal judgment charge — — — — 574 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 9,055 Foreign currency translation loss 513 3 1,558 568 2,889 Income in earnings of equity investment (215 ) (287 ) (6 ) (1,007 ) (1,413 ) Unrealized losses (gains) on investments 760 (3,504 ) — (3,722 ) — Inventory cost amortization — — — — 2,698 Foundry service payment — — 930 — 5,930 Stock-based compensation 14,901 7,620 2,969 33,548 49,870 Interest on repaid portion of Term Loan Facility — — — — 2,163 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 74 108 2,113 803 7,812 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 295 296 310 1,182 768 COVID-19 related expenses 514 499 322 2,618 5,228 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 (2,700 ) (2,500 ) (2,000 ) (2,500 ) Transaction fees 389 1,085 3,727 1,503 7,444 Severance — 578 — 746 156 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments $ 17,332 $ 3,679 $ 16,698 $ 36,996 $ 98,235 Non-GAAP Profit before Tax* $ 47,488 $ 42,933 $ 33,748 $ 177,742 $ 96,784

Non-GAAP Profit before Tax does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $7,276 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $218 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, and out-of-period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively.





Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 December 24,

2021 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes GAAP Income Tax Provision (Benefit) $ 4,504 $ 6,281 $ 8,361 $ 21,191 $ (19,552 ) GAAP effective tax rate 14.9 % 16.0 % 49.0 % 15.1 % 1347.5 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results 2,817 561 (3,053 ) 6,415 34,486 Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes * $ 7,321 $ 6,842 $ 5,308 $ 27,606 $ 14,934 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 15.4 % 15.9 % 15.7 % 15.5 % 15.4 %

Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes does not include tax adjustments for the following components of our net income: additional AMTC related costs, labor savings costs, and out-of-period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets. The related tax effect of those adjustments to GAAP results were $— and $1,851 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively.

Three-Month Period Ended Fiscal Year Ended March 25,

2022 December 24,

2021 March 26,

2021 March 25,

2022 March 26,

2021 (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income GAAP Net Income $ 25,652 $ 32,973 $ 8,689 $ 119,555 $ 18,101 GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 $ 0.63 $ 0.22 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.13 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 $ 0.62 $ 0.10 Non-core loss (gain) on sale of equipment 1 (19 ) 156 (349 ) 442 Voxtel inventory impairment — — — 3,106 — Miscellaneous legal judgment charge — — — — 574 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — 9,055 Foreign currency translation loss 513 3 1,558 568 2,889 Income in earnings of equity investment (215 ) (287 ) (6 ) (1,007 ) (1,413 ) Unrealized losses (gains) on investments 760 (3,504 ) — (3,722 ) — Inventory cost amortization — — — — 2,698 Foundry service payment — — 930 — 5,930 Stock-based compensation 14,901 7,620 2,969 33,548 49,870 Interest on repaid portion of Term Loan Facility — — — — 2,163 AMTC Facility consolidation one-time costs 74 108 2,113 803 7,812 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 295 296 310 1,182 768 COVID-19 related expenses 514 499 322 2,618 5,228 Impairment of long-lived assets — — 7,119 — 7,119 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 100 (2,700 ) (2,500 ) (2,000 ) (2,500 ) Transaction fees 389 1,085 3,727 1,503 7,444 Severance — 578 — 746 156 Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (2,817 ) (561 ) 3,053 (6,415 ) (34,486 ) Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 40,167 $ 36,091 $ 28,440 $ 150,136 $ 81,850 Basic weighted average common shares 189,997,738 189,736,901 189,429,893 189,748,427 83,448,055 Diluted weighted average common shares 192,125,252 192,068,222 190,860,556 191,811,205 176,416,645 Non-GAAP Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.79 $ 0.98 Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 $ 0.78 $ 0.46

Non-GAAP Net Income does not include adjustments for the following components of our net income: (i) additional AMTC related costs of $— and $7,276 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, labor savings costs of $— and $218 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, and out-of-period adjustment for depreciation expense of GMR assets of $— and $768 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively, and (ii) the related tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results of $— and $1,851 for the fiscal years ended March 25, 2022 and March 26, 2021, respectively.



