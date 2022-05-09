PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022.



Highlights

During the second quarter, total investment income of $3.7 million; net investment income of $1.2 million

Net asset value (NAV) of $138.9 million, or $62.94 per share as of March 31, 2022, vs. $57.08 per share as of September 30, 2021

NAV per share has increased 18.9% and operating expenses have declined by 44% since internalization (effective January 1, 2021)

Weighted average yield to maturity of 8.32% on debt investments

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“During the quarter we continued the successful deployment of capital while executing on our strategy to grow NAV/share, which increased to $62.94 as of the end of the quarter. NAV growth from investments contributed approximately $3 million or $1.17 per share. In addition, we continued to execute on the Company’s stock buyback program, repurchasing 309,427 shares for $12.5 million during the quarter, increasing NAV per share by $2.78.”

Since our internalization on January 1, 2021, we have monetized 20 positions totaling $126.4 million and deployed capital into 25 investments, aggregating $155.5 million.

Selected Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total investment income totaled $3.7 million, of which $3.6 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total net expenses were $2.5 million and total net investment income was $1.2 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.5 million and net positive change in unrealized appreciation of $1.4 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of March 31, 2022, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $188.8 million and consisted of 48 portfolio companies.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 6 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $12.8 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $37.7 million in cash and $57.5 million and $22.5 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, reduce operating expenses for a sustainable period of time, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities, execute successfully its share repurchase program, grow its net asset value and perform well and operate effectively under an internalized management structure, FlexFIN’s ability to perform effectively and generate attractive returns and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.





PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

March 31,

2022

(Unaudited) September 30,

2021 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $148,021,351 and $92,214,167, respectively) $ 137,952,546 $ 84,152,678 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $43,971,119 and $75,963,427, respectively) 16,668,073 57,595,245 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $61,796,022 and $39,490,097, respectively) 34,184,230 9,891,860 Total Investments at fair value 188,804,849 151,639,783 Cash and cash equivalents 37,676,010 69,433,256 Receivables: Fees receivable - 1,872,700 Interest receivable 717,504 371,576 Paydown receivable - 292,015 Due from Affiliate 128,850 - Dividends receivable 269,330 81,211 Prepaid share repurchases 480,254 - Other assets 1,013,641 1,401,746 Total Assets $ 229,090,438 $ 225,092,287 Liabilities: Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $2,264,426 and $412,795, respectively) $ 77,757,373 $ 77,434,005 Interest and fees payable 503,125 - Due to affiliates - 280,323 Due to broker 10,375,632 1,586,000 Administrator expenses payable 72,818 67,920 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 448,635 1,416,524 Deferred revenue 377,852 - Other liabilities 594,863 613,534 Total Liabilities 90,130,298 81,398,306 Commitments and Contingencies Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,207,794 and 2,517,221 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,208 2,517 Capital in excess of par value 676,357,446 688,866,642 Total distributable earnings (loss) (537,399,514 ) (545,175,178 ) Total Net Assets $ 138,960,140 $ 143,693,981 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 229,090,438 $ 225,092,287 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 62.94 $ 57.08





PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)