PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2022.

Highlights

  • During the second quarter, total investment income of $3.7 million; net investment income of $1.2 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $138.9 million, or $62.94 per share as of March 31, 2022, vs. $57.08 per share as of September 30, 2021
  • NAV per share has increased 18.9% and operating expenses have declined by 44% since internalization (effective January 1, 2021)
  • Weighted average yield to maturity of 8.32% on debt investments

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“During the quarter we continued the successful deployment of capital while executing on our strategy to grow NAV/share, which increased to $62.94 as of the end of the quarter. NAV growth from investments contributed approximately $3 million or $1.17 per share. In addition, we continued to execute on the Company’s stock buyback program, repurchasing 309,427 shares for $12.5 million during the quarter, increasing NAV per share by $2.78.”

Since our internalization on January 1, 2021, we have monetized 20 positions totaling $126.4 million and deployed capital into 25 investments, aggregating $155.5 million.

Selected Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total investment income totaled $3.7 million, of which $3.6 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.1 million was attributable to fee and other income.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, total net expenses were $2.5 million and total net investment income was $1.2 million.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.5 million and net positive change in unrealized appreciation of $1.4 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of March 31, 2022, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $188.8 million and consisted of 48 portfolio companies.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 6 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $12.8 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $37.7 million in cash and $57.5 million and $22.5 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, reduce operating expenses for a sustainable period of time, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities, execute successfully its share repurchase program, grow its net asset value and perform well and operate effectively under an internalized management structure, FlexFIN’s ability to perform effectively and generate attractive returns and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

  March 31,
2022
(Unaudited)		  September 30,
2021		 
Assets:      
Investments at fair value      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $148,021,351 and $92,214,167, respectively) $137,952,546  $84,152,678 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $43,971,119 and $75,963,427, respectively)  16,668,073   57,595,245 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $61,796,022 and $39,490,097, respectively)  34,184,230   9,891,860 
Total Investments at fair value  188,804,849   151,639,783 
Cash and cash equivalents  37,676,010   69,433,256 
Receivables:        
Fees receivable  -   1,872,700 
Interest receivable  717,504   371,576 
Paydown receivable  -   292,015 
Due from Affiliate  128,850   - 
Dividends receivable  269,330   81,211 
Prepaid share repurchases  480,254   - 
Other assets  1,013,641   1,401,746 
Total Assets $229,090,438  $225,092,287 
         
Liabilities:        
Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $2,264,426 and $412,795, respectively) $77,757,373  $77,434,005 
Interest and fees payable  503,125   - 
Due to affiliates  -   280,323 
Due to broker  10,375,632   1,586,000 
Administrator expenses payable  72,818   67,920 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  448,635   1,416,524 
Deferred revenue  377,852   - 
Other liabilities  594,863   613,534 
Total Liabilities  90,130,298   81,398,306 
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued;        
2,207,794 and 2,517,221 common shares outstanding, respectively  2,208   2,517 
Capital in excess of par value  676,357,446   688,866,642 
Total distributable earnings (loss)  (537,399,514)  (545,175,178)
Total Net Assets $138,960,140  $143,693,981 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $229,090,438  $225,092,287 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $62.94  $57.08 


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months
Ended March 31		  For the Six Months
Ended March 31		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Interest Income:            
Interest from investments            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:            
Cash $1,264,327  $1,534,904  $2,280,019  $3,206,717 
Payment in-kind  100,062   -   238,573   170,029 
Affiliated investments:                
Cash  387,918   196,328   510,065   548,619 
Payment in-kind  92,733   -   189,761   - 
Controlled investments:                
Cash  807,022   (1,190)  1,360,660   - 
Total interest income  2,652,062   1,730,042   4,579,078   3,925,365 
Dividend income  913,949   4,408,234   1,616,879   14,671,735 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  6,031   506   8,770   1,446 
Fee income  85,143   237,416   355,265   578,880 
Other income  -   78,204   230,434   78,204 
Total Investment Income   3,657,185   6,454,402   6,790,426   19,255,630 
                 
Expenses:                
Base management fees  -   -   -   1,146,403 
Interest and financing expenses  1,221,063   1,260,054   2,708,738   3,277,695 
General and administrative expenses  290,136   104,440   486,695   466,049 
Salaries and benefits  430,293   332,317   936,168   332,317 
Administrator expenses  82,415   (44,618)  151,281   439,794 
Insurance expenses  155,450   474,468   314,354   959,480 
Directors fees  167,000   220,500   375,500   696,217 
Professional fees, net  160,594   420,220   467,345   (79,077)
Total expenses  2,506,951   2,767,381   5,440,081   7,238,878 
Net Investment Income  1,150,234   3,687,021   1,350,345   12,016,752 
                 
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                
Net realized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  453,916   160,926   938,429   4,054,648 
Affiliated investments  -   -   14,737,897   (10,452,928)
Controlled investments  -   -   925   (40,147,570)
Total net realized gains (losses)  453,916   160,926   15,677,251   (46,545,850)
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  (2,139,279)  5,077,737   (2,007,316)  1,020,673 
Affiliated investments  1,538,979   (1,467,862)  (8,934,864)  (3,586,184)
Controlled investments  1,968,804   329,584   1,986,445   38,566,519 
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  1,368,504   3,939,459   (8,955,735)  36,001,008 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  -   -   (296,197)  (122,355)
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  1,822,420   4,100,385   6,425,319   (10,667,197)
                 
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $2,972,654  $7,787,406  $7,775,664  $1,349,555 
                 
Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $1.24  $2.87  $3.16  $0.50 
Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Net Investment Income (Loss) Per Common Share $0.48  $1.36  $0.55  $4.42 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted  2,397,911   2,716,627   2,458,222   2,720,226 