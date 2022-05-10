PRESS RELEASE

NMD Pharma appoints Dr. Jorge A. Quiroz as EVP, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Quiroz brings extensive US and European clinical and regulatory expertise

Role will be based in Boston, Massachusetts

Aarhus, Denmark, 10 May 2022 – NMD Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biotech company developing first in class, small molecule ClC-1 inhibitors for neuromuscular disorders, today announces the appointment of Jorge A. Quiroz, MD, MBA as Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect. Dr. Quiroz takes over the role from Dr. John Hutchison who is retiring.

Dr. Quiroz will be responsible for leading the development of NMD Pharma’s expanding pipeline including its ongoing Phase IIa clinical trial for lead compound NMD670 in myasthenia gravis (MG) and the initiation of further clinical studies of the compound in spinal muscular atrophy later this year.

Dr. Quiroz brings twenty years of drug development experience in academia and the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He has been responsible for scientific, clinical, and regulatory strategies across all phases of drug development globally, including investigational new drug (IND) filings for rare disorders, and proof of concept and registrational studies for new drug applications (NDAs) and supplementary new drug applications (sNDAs).

Prior to NMD Pharma, Dr. Quiroz served as Chief Medical Officer of venture backed and publicly traded biotechnology companies Apic Bio and Solid Biosciences focused on gene therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neuromuscular disorders, as Head of Neurodevelopment and Psychiatry at Hoffmann-La Roche, and as Director of Translational Medicine at Johnson & Johnson. He has authored or coauthored over 50 scientific publications in the fields of translational neurosciences and drug development in leading peer reviewed Journals.

Dr. Quiroz is a medical graduate from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile and completed a fellowship at the Laboratory of Molecular Pathophysiology at the National Institute of Mental Health in Bethesda, MD, USA. He also holds a Master of Business Administration dual degree from Columbia University & London Business School.

Dr Jorge A. Quiroz, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer at NMD Pharma, said: “It is a great time to be joining NMD Pharma as it concludes its Phase IIa study of NMD670 in myasthenia gravis patients and progresses parallel programs based on the novel and exciting science of ClC-1 inhibition. I look forward to working closely with such a knowledgeable and experienced team, and to guide the development of NMD Pharma’s programs.”

Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma, said: “Jorge brings years of experience leading clinical teams and programs, and I am pleased that he is joining NMD Pharma at such a pivotal time. Jorge’s US experience and interactions with the FDA will be beneficial as we expand clinical development into new indications and new geographies. I’d like to thank Dr John Hutchison, Jorge’s predecessor for his valuable contributions to NMD Pharma over many years and wish him a happy retirement.”

In his new role, Dr Quiroz will be based near Boston, Massachusetts where NMD Pharma has recently expanded its presence.

About NMD Pharma

NMD Pharma A/S, is a private biotech company leading in the development of novel first-in-class therapies for severe neuromuscular disorders. The Company was incorporated as a spin-off from Aarhus University, Denmark in 2015 and was founded on more than 15 years of muscle physiology research with a focus on regulation of skeletal muscle excitability under physical activity. NMD Pharma has built a world-leading muscle electrophysiology platform leveraging the in-depth know-how of muscle physiology and muscular disorders, small molecule modulators, enabling technologies and tools as well as in-vivo pharmacology models for discovering and developing proprietary modulators of neuromuscular function. NMD Pharma received seed financing from Novo Holdings, Lundbeckfonden Emerge and Capnova in 2016, and in 2018 raised a €38 million Series A financing, led by new investor INKEF Capital, together with new investor Roche Venture Fund. Most recently, in February 2022, NMD Pharma raised €35 million in a new financing led by new investor Jeito Capital. Find out more about us online at http://www.nmdpharma.com/.