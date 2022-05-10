Timbercreek Financial Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1 2022”).



Q1 2022 Highlights 1

Q1 2022 results reflect high funding volumes from a strong pipeline of opportunities. The Company executed on net new mortgage fundings of $210.5 million, and advances on existing mortgages of $16.1 million, offset by net mortgage repayments of $122.2 million. At the end of the period, net mortgage investments were $1,263.3 million (versus $1,159.6 at year-end 2021). The robust transaction volume resulted in a Q1 2022 turnover ratio of 11.4%.





Declared $14.3 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, and delivered distributable income and adjusted distributable income of $15.2 million, or $0.18 per share, representing a payout ratio of 93.9% on both distributable income and adjusted distributable income. The Q1 2022 adjusted distributable income payout ratio of 93.9% was within management's target payout range of low to mid-90s for the quarter and compares with 91.2% for Q1 2021.





Net income and comprehensive income of $12.9 million which includes $0.9 million of fair value losses on mortgages and investment properties measured at fair value through profit and loss. After adjusting for these losses, adjusted net income and comprehensive income was $13.8 million for the period.





Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.16, and basic and diluted adjusted earnings per share were $0.17, reflecting a payout ratio of 93.9% (Q1 2021 – 91.2%) on an adjusted distributable income basis.





Maintained conservative portfolio risk position focused on income-producing commercial real estate



71.3% weighted average loan-to-value 92.5% first mortgages in mortgage investment portfolio 90.3% of mortgage investment portfolio is invested in cash-flowing properties 6.6% quarterly weighted average interest rate on net mortgage investments





Expanded the credit facility by $59 million in February, which provided greater ability to fund more loans accretively, resulting in an increased credit facility utilization rate of 92.0% as at Q1 2022 (Q1 2021 - 87.2%).





Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed the disposition of the Saskatchewan Portfolio for proceeds approximating carrying value as well as successfully aligned its interest in two FVTPL loans to an equity position in one of the assets that can now be positioned for sale



“Overall, it was a good start to 2022 as our team managed a particularly busy period on the funding front, reflecting improved market activity, our expanded capital base, and Timbercreek’s strong standing and reputation in the market nationally,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial. “At the same time, we made meaningful progress to exit the remaining non-core assets, which will free up additional capital to put to work in core mortgages that will be accretive to distributable income. Looking ahead, our expectation is that interest rate increases will also have a positive impact on our distributable income as the majority of our loans are structured with floating rates. Given the short duration of our loans, we have considerable flexibility to react to changing real estate fundamentals in a rising rate environment.”

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,263.3 $ 1,147.6 $ 1,159.6 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 80.6 $ 87.4 $ 84.6 Net Investment Income $ 22.7 $ 22.4 $ 22.4 Income from Operations $ 18.7 $ 19.4 $ 7.2 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 12.9 $ 15.0 $ 2.4 --Adjusted Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 13.8 $ 14.1 $ 14.0 Distributable Income $ 15.2 $ 15.3 $ 16.2 --Adjusted Distributable Income $ 15.2 $ 15.3 $ 16.2 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.3 $ 14.0 $ 14.2 $ per share Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable Income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Adjusted distributable Income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 Earnings (loss) per share $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.03 --Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income1 93.9 % 91.2 % 87.6 % --Payout ratio on Adjusted Distributable Income 93.9 % 91.2 % 87.6 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 110.8 % 93.1 % 587.6 % --Payout Ratio on Adjusted Earnings per share 103.2 % 98.8 % 100.9 % Net Mortgage Investments Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 71.3 % 68.8 % 70.1 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 1.1 yr 1.0 yr 1.0 yr First Mortgages 92.5 % 90.3 % 93.2 % Cash-Flowing Properties 90.3 % 86.7 % 88.3 % Rental Apartments 55.3 % 51.2 % 48.0 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 85.6 % 76.3 % 84.6 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 6.6 % 7.3 % 6.9 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 1.2 % 0.9 % 0.9 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.2 % 1.0 % 1.3 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, adjusted net income and comprehensive income, distributable income and adjusted distributable income.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the “non-IFRS measures”). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages, adjusted net income and comprehensive income and adjusted distributable income have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company’s ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company’s performance.

Net Mortgage Investments

The Company’s exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,263,848 $ 1,159,210 Mortgage syndications 475,502 444,429 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,739,350 1,603,639 Mortgage syndication liabilities (475,502 ) (444,429 ) 1,263,848 1,159,210 Interest receivable (12,545 ) (10,824 ) Unamortized lender fees 8,497 8,278 Allowance for mortgage investments loss 3,541 2,970 Net mortgage investments $ 1,263,341 $ 1,159,634



Enhanced return portfolio

As at March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Collateralized loans, net of allowance for credit loss $ 54,240 $ 58,000 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment, measured at FVTPL 4,608 4,985 Indirect real estate development, measured using equity method: Investment in Joint Venture 2,225 2,225 Total Other Investments 67,093 71,230 Investment properties 44,168 44,063 Credit facility (investment properties) (30,683 ) (30,690 ) Net equity in investment properties 13,485 13,373 Total Enhanced Return Portfolio $ 80,578 $ 84,603





OPERATING RESULTS Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2022 2021 2021 Net Investment Income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 22,677 $ 22,439 $ 90,249 Total fair value (loss) gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ (103 ) $ 479 $ (10,291 ) Net rental income $ 382 $ 348 $ 1,499 Total fair value loss on investment properties $ — $ (4,374 ) Expenses $ 4,241 $ 3,895 $ 16,237 Income from operations $ 18,715 $ 19,371 $ 60,846 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facilities $ 3,560 $ 3,903 $ 16,734 Financing cost on convertible debentures $ 2,273 $ 1,454 $ 6,745 Fair value (gain) loss on derivative contract $ — $ (977 ) $ (3,940 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income $ 12,882 $ 14,991 $ 41,307 Payout ratio on earnings per share 110.8 % 93.1 % 135.9 % ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Net income (loss) and comprehensive income $ 12,882 $ 14,991 $ 41,307 Add: fair value (gain) loss on derivative contract (interest rate swap) $ — $ (977 ) $ (3,940 ) Add: net unrealized loss on financial assets measured at FVTPL $ 946 $ 116 $ 13,748 Add: Net unrealized loss on investment properties $ — $ — $ 4,374 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income $ 13,828 $ 14,130 $ 55,489 Payout ratio on adjusted earnings per share 103.2 % 98.8 % 101.2 %

OPERATING RESULTS Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME 2022 2021 2021 Adjusted net income and comprehensive income1 $ 13,828 $ 14,130 $ 55,489 Less: amortization of lender fees (2,290 ) (2,082 ) (9,275 ) Add: lender fees received and receivable 2,459 2,561 10,746 Add: amortization of financing costs, credit facility 215 154 1,022 Add: amortization of financing costs, debentures 252 181 1,060 Add: accretion expense, debentures 113 50 323 Add: unrealized fair value (gain) loss on DSU (33 ) 19 104 Add: allowance for expected credit loss 649 300 1,660 Distributable income $ 15,193 $ 15,313 $ 61,129 Payout ratio on distributable income 93.9 % 91.2 % 91.8 % ADJUSTED DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Distributable income $ 15,193 $ 15,313 $ 61,129 Less: One-time distribution income — $ — (707 ) Adjusted Distributable income $ 15,193 $ 15,313 $ 60,422 Payout ratio on adjusted distributable income1 93.9 % 91.2 % 92.9 %

