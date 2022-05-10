Science 37® Extends Leadership in Decentralized Clinical Trial Market with NextGen SaaS Release to Fully Orchestrate Decentralized Study Conduct

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today introduced a milestone technology release, setting the bar as the most comprehensive, end-to-end platform to fully orchestrate study conduct for decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) and increasingly agile designs that require both remote and on-premise management.



The increase in demand for decentralized and agile clinical research delivery models has required sponsors and CROs to implement numerous point-solution technologies, often resulting in disconnected processes that lead to study delays and threaten data quality. Unlike many point solutions that enable components of decentralization, the Science 37 technology platform delivers the most comprehensive end-to-end solution in the industry.

Purpose-built to fully orchestrate study conduct across all clinical trial stakeholders, Science 37’s platform coordinates and unifies the stakeholder journey through every clinical trial visit, with exceptional data-capture features to increase compliance and generate the highest-quality data.

Science 37 has strengthened its SaaS platform with advanced configuration features for visit plans and forms with its newest release. The enhanced platform includes an eCOA library, with assessments pre-approved by license holders, and enables automation of the translation process to accelerate global study rollout. Technology platform features are available as full-service, self-service (SaaS), or self-service with support from Science 37.

“There is a fundamental shift toward decentralization, and the industry needs a proven integrated solution,” said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. “Our new platform release delivers this and more, with a front-end that unifies all stakeholder journeys, improves compliance, and generates high-fidelity data, coupled with a backend that delivers speed, flexibility, and scale.”

Science 37's new platform release was developed in collaboration with beta customers, including Boehringer Ingelheim and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“Boehringer Ingelheim believes in the value of agile clinical trials to develop innovative drugs for patients faster,” said Uli Broedl, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Clinical Development and Operations at Boehringer Ingelheim. “We are excited about our collaboration with Science 37 to develop this highly innovative platform and look forward to leveraging its capabilities in our efforts to advance patient-centric clinical development.”

“Our long-standing partnership with Science 37 has enabled Thermo Fisher Scientific to help establish the direction of Science 37’s new technology release,” said David M. Johnston, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and President, Clinical Research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We look to leverage Science 37’s new platform to build and deploy digital solutions ranging from eCOA all the way through to full decentralized clinical trials.”

“With the proliferation of decentralization and the increased use of digital technologies, sponsors face new challenges with integration for various piecemeal solutions,” said Dr. Nimita Limaye, Research VP, Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, IDC. “The industry needs a purpose-built technology platform that can help streamline user experience across all settings of care, ensure better compliance and drive quicker study builds. The latest release of Science 37’s platform helps strengthens these capabilities, and accelerate study timelines.”

To learn more about the Science 37 Technology Platform, visit www.science37.com/technology.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

