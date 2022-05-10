GBT Further Strengthening Its 3D, Multiplanar IC Architecture Patent via Its Continuation Application

Responding to USPTO office action, GBT aims to further focus on microchip’s wafer’s vertical and horizontal planes mounting concepts

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), will be further broadening its 3D, multiplanar, integrated circuits design and manufacturing continuation patent application, responding to an United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) office action. GBT will also seek to protect the original patent’s concepts focusing on semiconductor wafers mounting on vertical and horizontal planes. The original invention design presents a new way to design and manufacture larger size integrated circuits (ICs) to fit advanced analog, digital and mixed IC types on a silicon wafer. The technology that was subject to the patent sought to enable the advanced microchip design and manufacturing within significantly less space which can be a major factor for IC’s manufacturing, performance and cost. It is thought that the invention can be a game changer particularly for integrated circuits that require vast amount of silicon space like memories, CPU, GPU and AI. The Company’s 3D microchip patent was filed on March 5, 2019, and was granted as of December 1, 2020 by the USPTO; U.S. Patent No. 10,854,763. The continuation application, assigned number 17102928, was filed on November 24, 2020. The Company’s intent in filing the continuation is to broaden the protection of its main IP concepts. It is GBT’s goal to further develop advancements in this domain through the use of the 3D, multidimensional design, utilizing more space on the silicon wafer, enabling manufacturing of larger ICs, with higher performance, lower power consumption and cheaper. This technology can be particularly advantageous for fabless design houses to design advanced microchips with much lower cost.



“We continue to seek to broaden our 3D, multiplanar chip IP with our continuation application. One of the major areas that we plan to enhance is the mount planes of the semiconductor wafers. We believe the idea of mounting on vertical and horizontal planes creates a whole world of possibilities when designing and manufacturing multiplanar microchips. If successfully implemented, we believe these chips will be able to contain more circuitries, operating with higher performance and consuming less power. We believe this is an innovative concept, designed to be accompanied with scaling down ICs size to fit into smaller electronic devices. Redesigning and manufacturing microchips with multiplanetary architecture would enable placing more circuitries on same or smaller space silicon dies, which would expect to significantly lower their cost. The 3D microchip continuation application is planned to broaden the original patent with design and fabrication concepts. With the ever-growing microchip’s complexity, demand for less power, faster performance and smaller size, we believe that the presented patent’s technology can be an efficient solution, enabling economical IC’s design and manufacturing, creating new horizons and standards,” provided Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com