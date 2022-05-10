Global DHA Supplements Market to Surpass US$ 2,237.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global DHA supplements market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,385.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global DHA Supplements Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as research agreements, which is expected to drive the global DHA supplements market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, YIELD10BIOSCIENCE, INC., a company developing new technologies to achieve improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security, signed a collaboration agreement with the U.S. based Rothamsted Research, a world-leading, non-profit research centre, to support Rothamsted’s program to develop omega-3 oils in camelina sativa, a genetically engineered oil seed crop. Rothamsted Research has been developing camelina with increased levels of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4951

Key Market Takeaways:

The global DHA supplements market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period due to the increasing research activities by researchers. For instance, according to a new study based on the effects of krill oil supplementation in patients with severely high triglyceride levels in their blood, published in JAMA Network Open, an international, peer-reviewed, open access, general medical journal, and sponsored by Acasti Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharma company, in January 2022, krill oil, delivering a combination of marine phospholipids, omega-3 EPA & DHA, choline, and astaxanthin, caused a significant reduction in triglyceride levels in the blood, which is an important measure of heart health. This study proved that krill oil can help lessen the burden that cardiovascular disease has on society by improving the condition of the heart and reducing the healthcare costs.

Among sources, the fish oil segment is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global DHA supplements market over the forecast period, owing to its increased usage in producing DHA supplements. For instance, in September 2017, Evonik, one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals, launched the omega-3 product AvailOm from fish oil for dietary supplements. It consists of a minimum 45 percent EPA and DHA by weight that is designed to reduce the number of daily dosage forms.

On the basis of applications, dietary supplements are estimated to account for the largest market share in the global DHA supplements market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for supplements to maintain health. For instance, according to an article published by the National Institutes of Health, a medical research agency, in August 2021, consumption of EPA and DHA from food contributes a very small amount to the total daily omega-3 intake (about 40 mg in children and teens and about 90 mg in adults). Thus, the use of dietary supplements containing omega-3 fatty acids is essential, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global DHA supplements market include BASF Corporation, DSM, Cellana Inc., JC Biotech Pvt.Ltd, FEMICO, Croda International Plc, Pharma Marine AS, Clover Corporation, Omega Protein Corporation, Kingdomway Nutrition, Inc., ECPlaza Network Inc., Bizen Chemical Co.LTD, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc., Arjuna Natural, Jiangsu Auqi Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and Aker BioMarine.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4951

Market Segmentation:

Global DHA Supplements Market, By Source: Fish Oil Algal Oil Krill Oil Others

Global DHA Supplements Market, By Form: Liquid Capsules Powder

Global DHA Supplements Market, By Application: Pharmaceutical Dietary Supplements Fortified Food and Beverages Others

Global DHA Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacy and Drug Stores Grocery Stores Dietary Supplement Stores Others



Global DHA Supplements Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Immune Health Supplement Market , By Ingredients (Vitamins, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Probiotics, Minerals, and Others), By Source (Plant-based, and Animal-based), By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Indonesia Nutricosmetics Market , by Product Type (Vitamins, Carotenoids, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and Others.), by Form (Liquid and Solid), and by Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Sun Protection, and Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.