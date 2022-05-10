Responding to Rapid Database-as-a-Service Adoption, ScyllaDB Launches Customer Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, the company behind the ScyllaDB database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency, today announced the formation of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB is a select group of customers with deep experience building and operating applications against the monstrously fast and scalable ScyllaDB NoSQL database.

ScyllaDB’s recent unprecedented growth is in direct response to the growing number of game-changing organizations challenged with scaling for rapid data growth. ScyllaDB is increasingly the database of choice for hard-core engineers who have experienced the constraints of legacy NoSQL databases and require a fundamentally different approach to powering their applications.

This advisory board’s charter is to share the challenges emerging in this next tech cycle, and offer feedback on how ScyllaDB’s current and future architectural advancements can help them stay ahead. Founding members of the ScyllaDB CAB include VPs, directors and managers of engineering, as well as architects, CTOs, and co-founders at industry leading companies such as Disney+ Hotstar, Comcast, Numberly, mParticle, Kiwi.com, Xandr, and GumGum.

“These leaders represent new and long-time ScyllaDB users whose use cases continually raise the bar in terms of high performance and low latency at scale,” said Tzach Livyatan, VP of Product at ScyllaDB. “We already had insightful initial conversations that will influence our roadmap: for example, on Kubernetes for stateful services, the evolving elements of modern data architecture, simplified database management, and ways to reduce carbon footprints and improve datacenter sustainability. We are looking forward to deepening these relationships and discovering new ways that ScyllaDB’s architectural advancements can make an impact for technical leaders across industries, and around the world.”

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures – eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, Discord, Strava, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers. For more information: ScyllaDB.com



