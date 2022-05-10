ONEflight International’s list of A-list endorsements keeps growing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, Inc. announced today that three renowned actors endorsed the private aviation brand: Courteney Cox, Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson. The Colorado-based company gained notoriety and a celebrity following through its streamlined Book a Jet (BAJ) air travel booking platform that only requires a few clicks on a phone or computer.



ONEflight’s growing list of endorsements is beginning to resemble a Hollywood movie premiere. Cox, Stiller, and Wilson bolster an already star-studded roster of ONEflight brand ambassadors, including three-time Superbowl champion John Elway and ABC©’s Shark Tank television series personality and entrepreneur Robert Herjavec. Clients include actors and entertainers Kurt Russell, Jimmy Kimmel, and Kevin Costner.

“ONEflight makes booking a private jet so easy, but their service doesn’t end there. Of course, flying private is an incredible luxury, but organizing is often a more complex and tricky process than one might expect. With the ONEflight platform I can quickly and easily book a private plane at short notice. I am happy to endorse ONEflight because of the simplicity of their program, unrivaled availability of aircraft, topped off with luxury services like the door-to-door transport and on-board catering options. Whatever travel I am planning for, ONEflight is always there to provide timely, exceptional service along the way,” said Cox.

Former White House Communications Director and financier Anthony Scaramucci also announced his endorsement of the brand last month, naming ONEflight as the private aviation partner for SALT conferences at the same time. The tech, policy, and finance event series began with Crypto Bahamas in late April and hosts its second event in New York in September.

The Denver-based private jet company transformed private aviation when it rolled out BAJ, a proprietary digital booking platform designed to securely search, select, and book a private aircraft based upon availability, size, pricing, and amenities. This process previously required dialing up a travel agent and sifting through options with multiple charter operators to find the right aircraft and flight path.

“As technology evolved, customer expectations evolved with it. People expect incredible customer service and efficiency at their fingertips. Why shouldn’t that apply to private jets?” said Ferren Rajput, Founder and CEO of ONEflight International. “It truly is a testament that such a talented and successful group of people not only chose to fly with us but endorsed us. I am humbled to be their preferred service provider and will continue to offer best-in-class private air travel when they need us.”

