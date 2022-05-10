New York, USA, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myopia Treatment Devices Market is Expected to Escalate at a CAGR of 7.57% During the Study Period (2019-27), Assesses DelveInsight

The Myopia Treatment Devices market is anticipated to boost as the demand for these devices is increasing at a considerable rate owing to the rising prevalence of myopia, worldwide. Additionally, an increase in the adoption rate of Myopia Treatment Devices is further expected to bolster the global market for Myopia Treatment Devices during the forecast period (2022-2027).

According to the latest report published by DelveInsight “Myopia Treatment Devices Market Insight,” the global Myopia Treatment Devices Market is anticipated to witness stellar growth owing to the rising government initiatives to raise awareness among the population regarding myopia treatment, increase in myopia affected cases across the globe, rise in product launches of various advanced myopia management devices. This report will provide an in-depth understanding of the Myopia Treatment Devices market which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Myopia Treatment Devices market.

Key Takeaways From the Myopia Treatment Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, APAC is anticipated to dominate the global Myopia Treatment Devices market during the forecast period.

The leading Myopia Treatment Devices companies such as CooperVision (CooperCompanies), Johnson & Johnson, Essilor, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., LUCID KOREA LTD., Alcon Inc., HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, SynergEyes., SightGlass Vision, Inc., Ophtec BV, STAAR SURGICAL, Mark'ennovy, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Euclid Systems Corporation, NIDEK USA, Inc., HORUS S.n.C. di Risoldi & C – P, Falco lenses AG , and others are currently working in the Myopia Treatment Devices market.

, and others are currently working in the Myopia Treatment Devices market. On May 25, 2021, CooperVision DreamLite® Ortho-K Lenses gained European approval for slowing the progression of myopia.

gained European approval for slowing the progression of myopia. On May 12, 2021, Euclid Systems Corporation , a global leader in advanced orthokeratology and proactive myopia management, launched the latest breakthrough in overnight orthokeratology lens, Euclid MAX in the US.

, a global leader in advanced orthokeratology and proactive myopia management, launched the latest breakthrough in overnight orthokeratology lens, in the US. On April 07, 2021, Menicon entered into a global collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Vision to bring forward therapeutic contact lens-related products and services to manage the progression of myopia in children.

entered into a global collaboration with to bring forward therapeutic contact lens-related products and services to manage the progression of myopia in children. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, there will be rapid growth observed in the Myopia Treatment Devices market during the forecast period.

To read more about the latest highlights related to Myopia Treatment Devices, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Myopia Treatment Devices Market Report

Myopia Treatment Devices

Myopia, or nearsightedness is a refractive vision disorder that causes blurred sight at a distance. It occurs when the length of the eye (known as axial length) is too great; myopia progresses as axial length increases with age. The devices such as eyeglasses, contact lenses, and Ortho-K lenses, among others which are used to slow down the progression of myopia are termed myopia treatment devices.

Children who are at high risk of progressive myopia (due to a family history of the condition, early age of onset, and lengthy durations of close work) may benefit from treatment options that have been found to slow the advancement of myopia. These treatments for myopia include bifocal spectacle or contact lens prescription, orthokeratology, eye drops, or a combination of these. Myopia control may assist protect eye health since those with extreme myopia are more likely to develop cataracts, glaucoma, and myopic macular degeneration.

Learn more about the treatment of myopia @ Best Treatment for Myopia

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Insights

Geographically, the global Myopia Treatment Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. APAC is projected to witness the fastest growth during the study period. This is owing to the rising prevalence of the targeted population. Moreover, rising government initiatives to raise awareness regarding the proper management of myopia among the population in the region is also a potential factor for Myopia Treatment Devices market growth.

Furthermore, the presence of regional companies such as Menicon Co., Ltd., Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., among others, and their increased focus on developing novel Myopia treatment options will also contribute to the fastest Myopia Treatment Devices market growth in the region. For instance, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. with its subsidiary Kubota Vision is planning to use the Kubota Glass technology which leverages nanotechnology in an electronic glasses-based device to reduce the progression of myopia by actively stimulating the retina for shorter periods while maintaining high-quality central vision and not affecting daily activities to develop smart contact lenses for the reduction of myopia progression.

To know more about why APAC is leading the market growth in the Small Myopia Treatment Devices market, get a snapshot of the report Myopia Treatment Devices Market

Myopia Treatment Devices Market Dynamics

The Myopia Treatment Devices market is gaining pace at present owing to the growing myopia cases across the globe. Furthermore, approval of various myopia treatment devices in various countries across the globe to slow down the progression of the disease is also projected to augment the Myopia Treatment Devices market in the upcoming years. For instance, on June 03, 2020, SightGlass Vision achieved CE Mark allowing European Marketing Authorization for novel eyeglasses that slow myopia progression in children. The spectacles developed by the company comprise advanced diffusion optics technology spectacle lenses. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to increase the Myopia Treatment Devices market in the future.

However, limitations associated with the refractive surgery procedures and stringent regulatory approval process for the myopia treatment devices are likely to impede the growth of the Myopia Treatment Devices market.

Moreover, the unprecedented COVID-19 impact had sluggish the Myopia Treatment Devices market growth. This is due to the implementation of stringent lockdowns across the nation, and the reduction in clinic visits due to reluctance among patients during the pandemic, among others. However, a sudden shift toward digital or e-learning approaches from classroom-based learning has subsequently increased myopia and its progression among the students. For instance, as per the report published by UNESCO in the year 2020, approximately 1.37 billion students from more than 130 countries globally were affected by the pandemic as the schools and universities adopted digital learning during the pandemic to curb the infection.

Thus, it is expected to increase the risk of myopia among the children which will increase the demand for the myopia treatment devices during the post-pandemic situation, thus the Myopia Treatment Devices market will gain normalcy.

Get a sneak peek at the Myopia Treatment Devices market dynamics @ Myopia Treatment Devices Market Dynamics Analysis

Scope of the Myopia Treatment Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Treatment - Corrective Lenses, Laser Eye Surgery, Lens Implant Surgery

Corrective Lenses, Laser Eye Surgery, Lens Implant Surgery Market Segmentation By Product Type - Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Ortho-K Lenses, Phakic Intraocular Lenses, Excimer Laser Refractive Surgery Devices

Eyeglasses, Contact Lenses, Ortho-K Lenses, Phakic Intraocular Lenses, Excimer Laser Refractive Surgery Devices Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Myopia Treatment Devices Companies - CooperVision (CooperCompanies), Johnson & Johnson, Essilor, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., LUCID KOREA LTD., Alcon Inc., HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, SynergEyes., SightGlass Vision, Inc., Ophtec BV, STAAR SURGICAL, Mark'ennovy, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Euclid Systems Corporation, NIDEK USA, Inc., HORUS S.n.C. di Risoldi & C – P, Falco lenses AG, among others

CooperVision (CooperCompanies), Johnson & Johnson, Essilor, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Menicon Co., Ltd., LUCID KOREA LTD., Alcon Inc., HOYA VISION CARE COMPANY, SynergEyes., SightGlass Vision, Inc., Ophtec BV, STAAR SURGICAL, Mark'ennovy, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, Euclid Systems Corporation, NIDEK USA, Inc., HORUS S.n.C. di Risoldi & C – P, Falco lenses AG, among others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Myopia Treatment Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.57% during the study period (2019-27).

Which MedTech key players in the Myopia Treatment Devices market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Myopia Treatment Devices Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Myopia Treatment Devices Market 7 Myopia Treatment Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Myopia Treatment Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11. About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing how Myopia Treatment Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of the Myopia Treatment Devices Market Analysis

Related Reports

Myopia Market

Myopia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Myopia companies such as Nevakar, Eyenovia, Sydnexis, among others.

Myopia Pipeline

Myopia Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights into pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Myopia companies involved, such as Santen Pharmaceutical, Ocumension, iVeena Delivery Systems, among others.

Adult Myopia Market

Adult Myopia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Adult Myopia companies such as Nevakar, Eyenovia, Sydnexis, among others.

Myopia Progression Market

Myopia Progression Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast, 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Myopia Progression companies such as Nevakar, Eyenovia, Sydnexis, among others.

Myopia Epidemiology Forecast

Myopia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Myopia epidemiology in the 7MM.

Adult Myopia Epidemiology Forecast

Adult Myopia Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Adult Myopia epidemiology in the 7MM.

Other Trending Reports

Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Market

B-Cell Lymphomas Market

Thymidine Kinase 2 Deficiency Market

Pacemakers Market

Penile Cancer Market

Pouchitis Market

Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Market

Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market

Plasmacytoma Market

Exanthema Market

Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market

Oligodendroglioma Market

Severe Psoriasis Market

Related Healthcare Blogs

Eye Disorders Treatment Market

Presbyopia Treatment Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.