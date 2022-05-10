BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for April 2022

English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For April 2022

CLICHY – May 06, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2022 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/04/22 4 850 46,2318 224 224,23 04/04/22 4 900 45,8797 224 810,53 05/04/22 4 900 45,8925 224 873,25 06/04/22 4 950 45,5191 225 319,55 07/04/22 4 900 45,9272 225 043,28 08/04/22 4 850 46,2928 224 520,08 11/04/22 4 800 46,8130 224 702,40 12/04/22 4 800 46,4790 223 099,20 13/04/22 4 800 46,9960 225 580,80 14/04/22 4 450 47,6953 212 244,09 19/04/22 3 300 47,4931 156 727,23 20/04/22 3 500 48,3513 169 229,55 21/04/22 3 100 49,1946 152 503,26 22/04/22 3 100 48,5327 150 451,37 25/04/22 3 100 48,3224 149 799,44 26/04/22 3 000 50,3405 151 021,50 27/04/22 2 800 53,3134 149 277,52 28/04/22 2 750 54,2453 149 174,58 29/04/22 2 700 56,4631 152 450,37 TOTAL 75 550 47,8498 3 615 052,22

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com



Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com







Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022 2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022 1st Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

