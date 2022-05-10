BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for April 2022

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For April 2022

CLICHY – May 06, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2022 :

DateNumber of sharesAverage weighted price in €Amount in €
01/04/224 85046,2318224 224,23
04/04/224 90045,8797224 810,53
05/04/224 90045,8925224 873,25
06/04/224 95045,5191225 319,55
07/04/224 90045,9272225 043,28
08/04/224 85046,2928224 520,08
11/04/224 80046,8130224 702,40
12/04/224 80046,4790223 099,20
13/04/224 80046,9960225 580,80
14/04/224 45047,6953212 244,09
19/04/223 30047,4931156 727,23
20/04/223 50048,3513169 229,55
21/04/223 10049,1946152 503,26
22/04/223 10048,5327150 451,37
25/04/223 10048,3224149 799,44
26/04/223 00050,3405151 021,50
27/04/222 80053,3134149 277,52
28/04/222 75054,2453149 174,58
29/04/222 70056,4631152 450,37
TOTAL75 55047,84983 615 052,22

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

CONTACT

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

1st Quarter 2022 ResultsApril 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting18 May, 2022
1st Half 2022 ResultsAugust 2, 2022
3rd Quarter 2022 ResultsOctober 27, 2022

