BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares for April 2022

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For April 2022
CLICHY – May 06, 2022
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for April 2022 :
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|01/04/22
|4 850
|46,2318
|224 224,23
|04/04/22
|4 900
|45,8797
|224 810,53
|05/04/22
|4 900
|45,8925
|224 873,25
|06/04/22
|4 950
|45,5191
|225 319,55
|07/04/22
|4 900
|45,9272
|225 043,28
|08/04/22
|4 850
|46,2928
|224 520,08
|11/04/22
|4 800
|46,8130
|224 702,40
|12/04/22
|4 800
|46,4790
|223 099,20
|13/04/22
|4 800
|46,9960
|225 580,80
|14/04/22
|4 450
|47,6953
|212 244,09
|19/04/22
|3 300
|47,4931
|156 727,23
|20/04/22
|3 500
|48,3513
|169 229,55
|21/04/22
|3 100
|49,1946
|152 503,26
|22/04/22
|3 100
|48,5327
|150 451,37
|25/04/22
|3 100
|48,3224
|149 799,44
|26/04/22
|3 000
|50,3405
|151 021,50
|27/04/22
|2 800
|53,3134
|149 277,52
|28/04/22
|2 750
|54,2453
|149 174,58
|29/04/22
|2 700
|56,4631
|152 450,37
|TOTAL
|75 550
|47,8498
|3 615 052,22
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
CONTACT
|Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
|Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
2022 AGENDA
ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|1st Quarter 2022 Results
|April 26, 2022
|2022 Annual General Meeting
|18 May, 2022
|1st Half 2022 Results
|August 2, 2022
|3rd Quarter 2022 Results
|October 27, 2022
