First Orion Named as an Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2022

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. , May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.



First Orion is the leading provider of branded communication and communication protection solutions for businesses and mobile carriers. First Orion helps businesses reach customers more effectively by equipping them with the ability to brand their mobile phone communication and deliver secure, trusted connections – adding value to the phone and revolutionizing the way customers engage with brands today.

"It's an honor to be among the companies included in Inc.'s esteemed list of Best Workplaces," said Libbi Whitehurst, chief people officer at First Orion. "We believe in putting people first in every decision we make as a company, which has allowed us to be successful. If we take care of our people, they will take care of the business, and we will all win at the end of the day."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Not long ago, the term ‘best workplace’ would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic.”

About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication solutions, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion's Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

About Inc. Media

About Quantum Workplace

Contact:

