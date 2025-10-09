ENRICH Branded Messaging by First Orion Revolutionizes Enterprise Customer Engagement

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion , a leading provider of branded communications solutions, announced the launch of ENRICH Branded Messaging today. This innovative solution transforms enterprise communication by delivering secure, interactive, visually rich RCS messages with unified branding across voice and messaging channels.

ENRICH Branded Messaging enhances customer engagement by elevating trust and transparency in a business’s text messaging strategies. Like First Orion’s INFORM® Branded Calling, which displays the brand’s name and logo on voice communications, customers can now experience secure communication via the RCS messaging channel. Businesses also have a direct path to creating elevated interactions with features like buttons, images, and automated standardized interactions.

Key benefits to ENRICH Branded Messaging are:

Build trust with verified brand name, logo, and description of business

Increase engagement with real-time application-to-person conversational messaging

Improve security by reducing reliance on outdated SMS services





Marketing and customer service teams in healthcare, insurance, financial services, education, real estate, and retail should find ENRICH beneficial in elevating and increasing ROI and ongoing customer engagement. First Orion integrations with popular CRM platforms and UCaaS solutions are happening now and will continue into early 2026. ENRICH is easily and seamlessly integrated and accessible via an API.

“First Orion's history is rooted in voice protection and branded calling, and customers have long requested similar capabilities for messaging. ENRICH Branded Messaging is more than a new communication channel. It’s a smarter, safer way to communicate through trust, interactivity, and simplicity, and best of all, it is branded messaging that is unified across both voice and messaging channels,” said First Orion Senior Director of Product Management Perry Claunch. “Just as critically, it provides a pathway for enhanced call authentication solutions within the messaging experience, while also providing deep, combined performance comparisons and analytics across both channels.”

Key features of ENRICH Branded Messaging include:

Cross-Platform Reach: Works on Android and supported iOS versions (iOS18.2+)

Seamless Integration: Easily connect to your backend systems via API

Rich Media Content: Including carousels, images, and videos

One-Tap Verification: Streamline customer interactions with suggested replies and one-tap action

Smart Calling: Native integration with First Orion’s Call Authentication feature for branded calls originating through messaging





Enterprises interested in ENRICH Branded Messaging are invited to join the “Early Access Program” click here to learn more. Be among the first to deliver a smarter, branded mobile communications experience.

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

