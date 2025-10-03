First Orion Expands Call Authentication Capabilities with Leading Call Originators

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded communication and call protection solutions, announced expanded integration capabilities for its INFORM® with Call Authentication feature. Now compatible with a growing list of contact center and communications platforms, this feature enables enterprises to rapidly deploy call authentication.

Enterprises and SMBs that brand calls realize huge improvements in engagement rates, conversion, and customer trust. First Orion offers an accelerated path for businesses to authenticate and brand outbound calls — helping combat spoofing.

“Our compatibility with industry leaders underscores First Orion’s commitment to simplifying secure, trusted communications,” said Jeff Stalnaker, President of First Orion. “Businesses can now seamlessly access Call Authentication through their preferred platform and start authenticating.”

Call Authentication pairs with INFORM® Branded Calling — which can include the brand name, logo, and call reason — to verify call legitimacy. This helps protect against spoofed calls and ensures that only legitimate branded calls reach consumers, increasing trust and engagement. Call Authentication is also the first implementation needed to enable SENTRY® Call Blocking, allowing a business to block call delivery within the mobile networks if the call has not been authenticated.

First Orion now supports simplified access with over a dozen call originators, including:

Zoom

Amazon Connect

Microsoft Teams / Dynamics 365

Twilio

Cisco Call Manager

Oracle Genesys

NICE

AudioCodes

Ribbon

Many Others

Access guides, sample code, and platform-specific quick-starts are available via the First Orion Developer Portal.

Building Trust at Scale: First Orion’s communications solutions reach across all major U.S. mobile carriers, enabling enterprises to deliver secure, branded, and authenticated calls at scale. As more businesses face increased spoofing and spam challenges, call authentication is emerging as a key differentiator — helping brands protect their reputation and restore trust in voice communications.

Stalnaker added, “Call authentication is no longer a nice-to-have — it’s essential for any business serious about stopping spoofing and ensuring customers pick up the phone. Our integrations reduce friction, so more organizations can implement branded calling with security in mind. Our approach enhances STIR/SHAKEN with our standards-based end-to-end call authentication method, providing the highest level of protection available on the market.”

To learn more about becoming a First Orion technology enabler or to explore integration options, visit firstorion.com/partners.

About First Orion



As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call experience for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable businesses to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

Media Contact:

press@firstorion.com

