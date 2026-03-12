First Orion Honored with Pinnacle Award for Business Innovation

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, the pioneer and a leading provider of branded communication solutions, announced that it has been named the platinum winner of the Pinnacle Awards in the Business Innovation category. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate outstanding innovation, measurable impact, and leadership within their industries.

First Orion has been recognized for its pioneering work in creating a trusted, fraud-resistant mobile voice ecosystem, anchored by its dual-layer technology suite: SENTRY® Call Blocking and INFORM® Branded Calling. Together, these solutions address two of the most pressing challenges in mobile communication, protecting consumers from increasingly sophisticated scam attempts and enabling businesses to reach customers through a reliable, transparent voice channel.

SENTRY® Call Blocking detects and blocks unauthorized, spoofed, and fraudulent calls in real time. Paired with INFORM® Branded Calling, which has the ability to display a business’s name, logo, and call reason on recipients’ devices, First Orion delivers both protection and transparency in the mobile voice channel.

“Receiving a Pinnacle Award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team’s commitment to restoring trust in the voice channel,” said Scott Hambuchen, CEO of First Orion. “Fraudulent calls and declining answer rates impact every sector. Our mission is to help carriers, enterprises, and consumers communicate securely and confidently, and this recognition affirms the importance of that work.”

The Pinnacle Award judges recognized First Orion not only for its innovation but also for its positive industry impact. By pairing real-time fraud prevention with branded identity and transparency, the company has set a new standard for secure, high-performing mobile communication.

About First Orion:

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experience for businesses and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of products to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

About The Pinnacle Awards

The Pinnacle Awards celebrate organizations of all sizes and across all industries, shining a spotlight on those shaping the future of business through innovation, resilience, and leadership. For more information about the Pinnacle Awards, submission categories, and upcoming announcements, visit www.pinnacle-award.com.

