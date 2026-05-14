First Orion and Glia Launch Identity-First Partnership to Secure Branded Calls with Call Authentication and Spoof Protection

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion , a leading provider of branded communication solutions, today announced a technology partnership with Glia , the leading platform for intelligent banking interactions, to deliver an identity-first approach to securing outbound customer communications. The integration combines First Orion's Call Authentication and spoof protection capabilities with Glia's Banking AI platform to help financial institutions protect brand identity, reduce fraud, and improve customer engagement across voice and digital channels.

The partnership addresses a growing challenge for banks and credit unions where spoofed calls and fraud attempts continue to erode customer trust. By embedding authentication directly into the customer engagement workflow, the joint solution enables institutions to verify outbound calls and present trusted, recognizable identities to consumers.

Unlike standalone authentication tools, the integration embeds identity verification directly into live customer interactions, helping reduce friction while strengthening trust at the point of engagement.

"Enterprises can no longer treat trust as a separate layer; it must be built into every customer interaction," said Jeff Stalnaker, President of First Orion. "Our partnership with Glia brings together trusted call authentication and digital engagement in a unified experience that helps organizations, particularly credit unions, reduce fraud risk while improving how they connect with their customers."

First Orion's integration with Glia enables native functionality within the Glia Banking AI platform, allowing customers to authenticate outbound calls without adding complexity to existing workflows. The solution helps protect institutions’ brands from spoofing while delivering a consistent, trusted experience across channels.

Key capabilities of the integrated solution include:

Call Authentication : Verifies outbound calls at the network level to help ensure legitimacy and strengthen customer trust.

: Verifies outbound calls at the network level to help ensure legitimacy and strengthen customer trust. Spoof Protection : Helps safeguard financial institutions from being impersonated by bad actors.

: Helps safeguard financial institutions from being impersonated by bad actors. In-Network Logo Delivery: Enables banks and credit unions to display branded identity elements during calls to improve recognition and answer rates.



The combined offering scales seamlessly across Glia’s customer base to deliver streamlined, compliant call security alongside improved agent efficiency and customer satisfaction.

“Financial institutions shouldn’t have to choose between scale and security,” said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder at Glia. “By adding First Orion’s carrier-grade call authentication to our diverse partner ecosystem, we’re making it easier for banks and credit unions to protect their members and customers directly within their existing Glia workflows.”

The collaboration reflects a broader shift among financial institutions toward treating communications as an integrated system that unifies identity, security, and customer experience to meet evolving customer expectations.

About Glia

Glia is the No. 1 platform for intelligent banking interactions, providing an AI workforce purpose-built for the banking industry — and the only one with a zero-hallucination and prompt injection guarantee for customer and member AI. Trusted by over 700 financial institutions, Glia’s ChannelLess® architecture eliminates the friction of traditional support by unifying voice, digital and AI into a single efficient foundation. With 1,000+ pre-built banking goals and seamless human-to-AI handoffs, we help institutions slash operational costs and abandonment rates while accelerating growth in loans and deposits. Our mission is to help build thriving communities, ensuring that every banking interaction — AI or human — builds lasting trust and measurable value. Learn more at glia.com .

About First Orion

As a market leader in branded communication solutions, First Orion elevates the phone call and messaging experiences for businesses, carriers, and consumers. First Orion offers a comprehensive suite of branded communications solutions to improve customer engagement, enhance security and transparency, and provide actionable insights. In addition to branded calling and messaging, First Orion empowers businesses with advanced analytics to optimize call programs, real-time fraud detection to protect their customers, and other innovative solutions that enable enterprises to provide trust and transparency at scale. First Orion is a valued partner to Fortune 500 companies and is integrated into the largest U.S. mobile carriers. For more information, visit firstorion.com .

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