Wolters Kluwer VP Amy Kolzow to present at Conductor C3 conference

Vice President of Global Digital Marketing to discuss digital transformation at premier marketing conference

May 10, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, announces that Amy Kolzow will speak about the company’s digital transformation and customer-centric approach to content at Conductor’s annual C3 conference on May 11, 2022 at 3:00 pm. The session will look at how brands can build their marketing strategy around customer-first content.



Amy, who led the Wolters Kluwer OneWeb program that consolidated 280 websites into one global website, will also discuss the role of digital marketing in Wolters Kluwer’s digital transformation. Completed in 2021, the OneWeb initiative brought together dynamic thought leadership and a product portfolio of 900 solutions in 25 languages across 30 countries, offering web visitors a unified digital experience.

“For 185 years, Wolters Kluwer solutions have helped to solve the real-world problems of our customers. And along this journey, the end-user experience has been a key factor in driving our decision making,” said Amy Kolzow, Vice President of Global Digital Marketing for Wolters Kluwer. “I very much look forward to sharing our digital marketing journey with other leading marketing executives at C3.”

"Wolters Kluwer made it a core priority to deeply understand the needs, desires, and issues that face their customers daily," said Patrick Reinhart, Vice President of Customer Success for Conductor. "Using such insight, they leverage data to meet these requirements head on, creating meaningful, valuable, solution-based content to service their audience. This customer first mentality is one that we at Conductor admire and look to foster. That is one of the many reasons we selected Amy as a speaker and that their OneWeb team was awarded Conductor’s coveted 'Project of the Year' award in 2021.”

C3 is Conductor’s annual organic marketing conference, held in New York City, featuring industry leaders from top brands discussing product innovations and the future of organic marketing. The conference brings together marketing leaders from around the world to share their achievements, challenges, and hard-earned wisdom. Attendees can learn from the best in the business through search success stories, tips, tricks, and actionable takeaways to grow organic marketing strategy.

