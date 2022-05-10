Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($5.3) million or ($2.13) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $574.5 million or $224.27 per share for the same period in 2021.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF INCOME (LOSS)
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  
 For the three months ended
 03/31/2022
  03/31/2021
    
Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders		($5.3) $574.5
    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders($2.13) $224.27


