Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

MONTREAL, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($5.3) million or ($2.13) per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $574.5 million or $224.27 per share for the same period in 2021.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(unaudited)
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the three months ended
|03/31/2022
|03/31/2021
|Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders
|($5.3
|)
|$574.5
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
|($2.13
|)
|$224.27