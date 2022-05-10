DoubleDown Interactive Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Summary vs. First Quarter 2021

Revenues decreased from $96.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $85.5 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased from $33.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 to $26.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.5% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.2% for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income decreased to $18.5 million, or $7.46 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.37 per American Depository Share (“ADS”)) in the first quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $19.4 million, or $8.77 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.44 per ADS) in the first quarter of 2021. Note each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (“ ARPDAU ”) slightly decreased from $0.99 in the first quarter of 2021 to $0.97 in the first quarter of 2022.

”) slightly decreased from $0.99 in the first quarter of 2021 to $0.97 in the first quarter of 2022. Average monthly revenue per payer increased from $212 in the first quarter of 2021 to $225 in the first quarter of 2022.

Payer conversion decreased from 5.7% in the first quarter of 2021 to 5.5% in the first quarter of 2022. Payer conversion represents the percentage of monthly active users that made at least one purchase in a month during the quarter.

“Our business model remains resilient with a flexible cost structure as we generated $28 million in net cash flows provided by operations in the first quarter of 2022 and ended the quarter with a total of $268 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, providing us with a strong financial position,” said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown. “Our Adjusted EBITDA grew sequentially in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, as we intentionally scaled back our sales and marketing costs for 'Undead World: Hero Survival’ to optimize our monetization strategy for the title, which also contributed to lower revenue sequentially. Looking ahead, we plan to add enhancements to ‘Undead World: Hero Survival’ with a focus on improved monetization metrics, while also building towards the release of additional non-social casino titles and continuing to evaluate potential M&A opportunities.”

Summary Operating Results for DoubleDown Interactive (Unaudited)

Summary Operating Results for DoubleDown Interactive Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue ($ MM) $ 85.5 $ 96.7 Total operating expenses ($ MM) $ 60.8 $ 71.0 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) $ 26.9 $ 33.1 Net income ($ MM) $ 18.5 $ 19.4 Net income margin 21.6 % 20.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.5 % 34.2 % Non-financial performance metrics Average MAUs (000s) 2,309 2,647 Average DAUs (000s) 975 1,082 ARPDAU $ 0.97 $ 0.99 Average monthly revenue per payer $ 225 $ 212 Payer conversion 5.5 % 5.7 %

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $85.5 million, down 11.6% from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the lifting of stay-at-home orders and other COVID-related restrictions in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $60.8 million, down 14.4% from the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expenses, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net income in the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $18.5 million, or $7.46 per common share ($0.37 per ADS) on a fully diluted basis, compared to net income of $19.4 million, or $8.77 per common share ($0.44 per ADS) on a fully diluted basis, in the first quarter of 2021. Note each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 decreased to $26.9 million compared to $33.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenue.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2022 was $28.4 million, compared to $22.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the decrease in accounts receivable.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“ GAAP ”), we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We present “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“ Adjusted EBITDA ”) because we believe it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA may have a material impact on our financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA is presented as supplemental disclosure and should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements furnished in our Form 6-K to be filed with the SEC.

In our reconciliation from our reported GAAP “net income before provision for taxes” to our Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate the impact of the following four line items: (i) remeasurement gains; (ii) acquisition expenses; (iii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; and (iv) depreciation expense. The below table sets forth the full reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures:

DOUBLEDOWN DOWN INTERACTIVE RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DOUBLEDOWN TO AEBITDA (Unaudited, in millions) Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2022 2021 Net income $ 18.5 $ 19.4 Income tax expense 6.0 6.7 Income before tax 24.5 26.1 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 2.2 7.5 Interest expense 0.5 0.5 Foreign currency transaction/remeasurement (gain) loss (1.9 ) (0.3 ) Short-term investments (gain) loss 1.8 - Other income (expense), net (0.2 ) 0.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26.9 $ 33.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 31.5 % 34.2 %

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 174,915 $ 242,060 Short-term investments 93,290 - Accounts receivable, net 20,863 21,875 Prepaid expenses, and other assets 3,447 6,817 Total current assets 292,515 270,752 Property and equipment, net 408 384 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,078 6,830 Intangible assets, net 51,511 53,679 Goodwill 633,965 633,965 Deferred tax asset 2,184 2,616 Other non-current assets 1,528 1,582 Total assets $ 988,189 $ 969,808 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 13,584 $ 14,752 Short-term operating lease liabilities 3,089 3,076 Income taxes payable 1,739 - Contract liabilities 1,573 2,246 Other current liabilities 683 730 Total current liabilities 20,668 20,804 Long-term borrowings with related party 41,295 42,176 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,855 4,688 Deferred tax liabilities, net 30,880 28,309 Other non-current liabilities 11,090 9,953 Total liabilities 107,788 105,930 Shareholders' equity Common stock, KRW 10,000 par value - 200,000,000 Shares authorized; 2,477,672 issued and outstanding 21,198 21,198 Additional paid-in-capital 671,831 671,831 Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,061 23,033 Retained earnings 166,311 147,816 Total shareholders' equity 880,401 863,878 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 988,189 $ 969,808





DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 85,486 $ 96,667 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 28,848 33,848 Sales and marketing(1) 19,791 19,728 Research and development(1) 4,680 5,691 General and administrative(1) 5,270 4,304 Depreciation and amortization 2,212 7,476 Total operating expenses 60,801 71,047 Operating income 24,685 25,620 Other income (expense): Interest expense (470 ) (509 ) Interest income 208 51 Gain on foreign currency transactions 121 243 Gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement 1,769 45 Gain (loss) on short-term investments (1,761 ) - Other, net (35 ) 657 Total other income (expense), net (168 ) 487 Income before income tax 24,517 26,107 Income tax expense (6,022 ) (6,691 ) Net income $ 18,495 $ 19,416 Other comprehensive income (expense): Pension adjustments, net of tax (526 ) (55 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation (1,446 ) 1,329 Comprehensive income $ 16,523 $ 20,690 Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.46 $ 8.77 Diluted $ 7.46 $ 8.77 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,477,672 2,214,522 Diluted 2,477,672 2,214,522 (1) Excluding depreciation and amortization

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)