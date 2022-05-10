H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results; Increases Financial Outlook

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released its financial results1 for the fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022.



The Company increased its fiscal year 2022 outlook due to strong tax season performance

Third quarter revenue was $2.1 billion, an increase of $78 million, or 4% to the prior year

Repurchased $226 million of shares outstanding in the quarter at an average price of $23.29; in fiscal year 2022, the Company has repurchased $550 million, retiring 13% of its shares outstanding

"I'm very pleased with our overall tax season, led by another year of share gains in Assisted. As a result of our strong financial results, we are raising our fiscal 2022 guidance," said Jeff Jones, H&R Block's president and CEO. "We grew small business clients, increased adoption of our virtual tools, and launched Spruce, our new mobile banking platform."

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics

"Our third quarter financial performance and tax season results give us confidence to raise our fiscal year revenue and EBITDA outlook," said Tony Bowen, H&R Block's chief financial officer. "We also continued to be aggressive in share buybacks, retiring another 6% of shares outstanding, bringing the total amount retired since 2016 to nearly one third."

Total revenue of $2.1 billion increased by $78 million, or 4%, to the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by positive mix from a higher net average charge in the Assisted channel.

Total operating expenses of $1.2 billion increased by $44 million, or 4%, primarily due to greater field compensation and marketing expenses, partially offset by lower amortization and depreciation.

Pretax income increased by $33 million to $862 million.

Earnings per share from continuing operations2 decreased from $4.09 to $4.06 due to higher tax expense. Adjusted earnings per share2 from continuing operations was $4.11, flat to last year.

Capital Structure

The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:

Repurchased and retired approximately 10 million shares at an aggregate price of $226 million, or $23.29 per share in the fiscal third quarter.

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share will be paid on July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 8, 2022. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the Company became public in 1962.

Since 2016, the Company has returned over $2.6 billion to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

The Company increased its fiscal year 2022 outlook:

Previously, revenue was expected to be in the range of $3.25 to $3.35 billion. The Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $3.375 to $3.425 billion.

Previously, EBITDA3 was expected to be in the range of $765 to $815 million. The Company now expects EBITDA to be in the range of $850 to $875 million.

Depreciation & amortization and interest expense are now expected to be near the low end of previously given ranges. The tax rate is now expected to be lower, in the range of 14-16%.

Please refer to the supplemental presentation provided as part of today's webcast at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/quarterly-results for more information.

Discontinued Operations

For information on Sand Canyon, please refer to disclosures in the Company’s reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

Discussion of the fiscal 2022 third quarter results, preliminary tax season results, outlook, and a general business update will occur during the Company’s previously announced fiscal third quarter earnings conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders. The call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 10, 2022. To access the call, please dial the number below approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time:

U.S./Canada (866) 987-6821 or International (630) 652-5951

Conference ID: 8081918

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/quarterly-results, and the presentation will be posted following the conclusion of the call.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 10, 2022 and continuing for seven days by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S./Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID is 8081918. The webcast will be available for replay beginning on May 11, 2022 and continuing for 90 days at https://investors.hrblock.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial information. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled "Non-GAAP Financial Information."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words or variation of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "commits," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "targets," "would," "will," "should," "goal," "could" or "may" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements provide management's current expectations or predictions of future conditions, events or results. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. They may include estimates of revenues, client trajectory, income, effective tax rate, earnings per share, cost savings, capital expenditures, dividends, share repurchases, liquidity, capital structure, market share, industry volumes or other financial items, descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, or descriptions of assumptions underlying any of the above. They also include the expected impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including, without limitation, the impact on economic and financial markets, the Company’s capital resources and financial condition, the expected use of proceeds under the Company’s revolving credit facility, future expenditures, potential regulatory actions, such as extensions of tax filing deadlines or other related relief, changes in consumer behaviors and modifications to the Company’s operations related thereto. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance or events. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions, factors, or expectations, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by law. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may get such filings for free at our website at https://investors.hrblock.com. In addition, factors that may cause the Company’s actual estimated effective tax rate to differ from estimates include the Company’s actual results from operations compared to current estimates, future discrete items, changes in interpretations and assumptions the Company has made, future actions of the Company, or increases in applicable tax rates in jurisdictions where the Company operates. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors and, consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

1 All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.

2 All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, and free cash flow, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

3Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure. Specific quantifications of the amounts that would be required to reconcile the company’s EBITDA outlook for FY22 to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP metric, are not available. Because of the variability of these and other items as well as the impact of future events on these items, management is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the expected range of EBITDA for FY22 to a comparable GAAP range.

For Further Information Investor Relations: Michaella Gallina, (816) 854-3022, michaella.gallina@hrblock.com Jordyn Eskijian, (816) 854-5674, jordyn.eskijian@hrblock.com Media Relations: Angela Davied, (816) 854-5798, angela.davied@hrblock.com









FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: U.S. assisted tax preparation $ 1,392,142 $ 1,290,892 $ 1,456,594 $ 1,532,079 U.S. royalties 158,786 150,117 169,548 178,126 U.S. DIY tax preparation 175,184 181,294 188,455 234,871 International 65,232 62,869 151,464 148,282 Refund Transfers 132,223 134,799 134,665 141,309 Emerald Card® 50,660 73,647 103,748 96,045 Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan 17,222 17,668 59,373 63,430 Tax Identity Shield® 9,078 8,643 19,431 22,446 Interest and fee income on Emerald AdvanceSM 30,535 38,247 43,438 52,812 Wave 20,111 16,082 58,745 44,656 Other 10,584 9,306 27,736 28,819 Total revenues 2,061,757 1,983,564 2,413,197 2,542,875 Compensation and benefits: Field wages 435,345 409,741 561,482 568,593 Other wages 78,584 78,181 200,715 204,817 Benefits and other compensation 91,051 92,825 146,708 154,280 604,980 580,747 908,905 927,690 Occupancy 111,405 113,759 306,523 309,638 Marketing and advertising 196,582 183,109 223,796 214,091 Depreciation and amortization 36,116 39,100 107,462 117,036 Bad debt 45,051 46,066 59,760 63,156 Other 182,258 169,546 373,458 340,328 Total operating expenses 1,176,392 1,132,327 1,979,904 1,971,939 Other income (expense), net 238 449 1,989 3,491 Interest expense on borrowings (23,746 ) (22,471 ) (69,661 ) (78,657 ) Pretax income 861,857 829,215 365,621 495,770 Income taxes 186,884 69,543 29,666 50,997 Net income from continuing operations 674,973 759,672 335,955 444,773 Net loss from discontinued operations (1,796 ) (1,425 ) (4,984 ) (4,533 ) Net income $ 673,177 $ 758,247 $ 330,971 $ 440,240 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE: Continuing operations $ 4.06 $ 4.09 $ 1.92 $ 2.35 Discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Consolidated $ 4.05 $ 4.08 $ 1.89 $ 2.33 WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES 165,612 184,905 174,142 188,133 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 4.11 $ 4.11 $ 2.11 $ 2.56 EBITDA (1) 921,719 890,786 542,744 691,463

(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in 000s - except per share data) As of March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,041,740 $ 1,434,381 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 135,314 149,783 Receivables, net 261,602 88,932 Income taxes receivable 340,355 330,872 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 89,025 76,414 Total current assets 1,868,036 2,080,382 Property and equipment, net 133,036 139,276 Operating lease right of use assets 390,758 445,847 Intangible assets, net 322,836 351,093 Goodwill 764,428 754,521 Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable 236,792 181,996 Other noncurrent assets 65,241 61,273 Total assets $ 3,781,127 $ 4,014,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 225,708 $ 164,269 Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes 227,075 168,989 Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions 337,363 238,863 Current portion of long-term debt 499,395 — Operating lease liabilities 187,263 214,190 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 216,073 196,175 Total current liabilities 1,692,877 982,486 Long-term debt 1,486,530 1,983,719 Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions 218,461 301,658 Operating lease liabilities 210,866 244,932 Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities 127,537 113,535 Total liabilities 3,736,271 3,626,330 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share 1,936 2,167 Additional paid-in capital 767,869 779,465 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,838 ) 88 Retained earnings (deficit) (56,790 ) 286,694 Less treasury shares, at cost (664,321 ) (680,356 ) Total stockholders' equity 44,856 388,058 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,781,127 $ 4,014,388





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in 000s) Nine months ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 330,971 $ 440,240 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 107,462 117,037 Provision 59,778 60,428 Deferred taxes (85,122 ) 5,763 Stock-based compensation 19,988 21,232 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (233,362 ) (336,868 ) Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets (16,525 ) (37,054 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes 122,112 257,034 Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities 36,960 30,783 Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves 36,244 (52,516 ) Other, net (5,378 ) (4,723 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 373,128 501,356 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (52,718 ) (44,220 ) Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (25,465 ) (15,495 ) Franchise loans funded (18,468 ) (26,745 ) Payments from franchisees 17,714 28,477 Other, net 7,831 7,969 Net cash used in investing activities (71,106 ) (50,014 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayments of line of credit borrowings (705,000 ) (3,275,000 ) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 705,000 1,275,000 Repayments of long-term debt — (650,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 647,965 Dividends paid (143,435 ) (147,887 ) Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered (555,247 ) (188,892 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,605 2,228 Other, net (13,389 ) (19,680 ) Net cash used in financing activities (707,466 ) (2,356,266 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (1,666 ) 10,370 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances (407,110 ) (1,894,554 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,584,164 2,769,947 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,177,054 $ 875,393 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA: Income taxes paid, net of refunds received $ 76,894 $ 100,118 Interest paid on borrowings 58,009 77,398 Accrued additions to property and equipment 1,336 977 New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities 126,726 94,260 Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders 43,041 47,181





(in 000s) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income - as reported $ 673,177 $ 758,247 $ 330,971 $ 440,240 Discontinued operations, net 1,796 1,425 4,984 4,533 Net income from continuing operations - as reported 674,973 759,672 335,955 444,773 Add back: Income taxes 186,884 69,543 29,666 50,997 Interest expense 23,746 22,471 69,661 78,657 Depreciation and amortization 36,116 39,100 107,462 117,036 246,746 131,114 206,789 246,690 EBITDA from continuing operations $ 921,719 $ 890,786 $ 542,744 $ 691,463





(in 000s, except per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, Nine months ended March 31, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income from continuing operations - as reported $ 674,973 $ 759,672 $ 335,955 $ 444,773 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax) 13,979 16,229 43,141 50,398 Tax effect of adjustments (1) (4,545 ) (11,699 ) (10,102 ) (11,467 ) Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 684,407 $ 764,202 $ 368,994 $ 483,704 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations - as reported $ 4.06 $ 4.09 $ 1.92 $ 2.35 Adjustments, net of tax 0.05 0.02 0.19 0.21 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 4.11 $ 4.11 $ 2.11 $ 2.56

(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.

We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.

We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, EBITDA margin from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income of continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.