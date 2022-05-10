Globus Medical Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

AUDUBON, Pa., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Worldwide net sales were $230.5 million, an increase of 1.4% as compared to the first quarter of 2021

GAAP net income for the quarter was $38.1 million

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.37 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.42

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $74.3 million, or 32.2% of net sales

“Our first quarter results delivered top line growth in a period that faced headwinds of a difficult prior year comparative and COVID-19 deferrals of elective procedures, particularly in January and early February,” commented Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “Importantly, US Spine sales recovered and had a record-breaking month in March, which continued at a healthy pace in April. After a record fourth quarter, Enabling Technologies sales in the quarter were also negatively impacted by COVID-19; however, the clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS® continues to drive surgeon and hospital interest in the system, building a strong pipeline.

“I’m pleased to announce that we shipped our first Excelsius3D™ imaging units over the past two weeks and the feedback received from cases thus far has been extremely positive,” said Mr. Scavilla. “The Excelsius3D™ imaging system is an excellent example of Globus Medical’s innovation engine, which will drive momentum and provide a platform for continued growth as we progress in 2022 and beyond.”

Worldwide net sales for the first quarter of 2022 was $230.5 million, an as-reported increase of 1.4% over the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 1.9% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the first quarter of 2022, including robotics, increased by 1.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021. International net sales increased by 0.4% over the first quarter of 2021 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 3.5% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $38.1 million, a decrease of 16.0% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by increased product development, sales and marketing, and provision for litigation expenses. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.37, compared to $0.44 for the first quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.42, compared to $0.49 in the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of 13.1% driven primarily by product development and sales and marketing expenses.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $44.7 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $24.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. The Company remains debt free.

2022 Annual Guidance

The Company today reaffirmed its full year 2022 guidance of $1.025 billion in net sales and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.10.



About Globus Medical, Inc.

Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended March 31, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended March 31, 2022 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net sales $ 230,549 $ 227,344 Cost of goods sold 59,167 55,027 Gross profit 171,382 172,317 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,412 14,924 Selling, general and administrative 100,748 97,891 Provision for litigation 2,341 (94 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,512 4,774 Acquisition related costs (76 ) 274 Total operating expenses 124,937 117,769 Operating income/(loss) 46,445 54,548 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net 2,543 2,712 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) (391 ) (280 ) Other income/(expense) 301 214 Total other income/(expense), net 2,453 2,646 Income/(loss) before income taxes 48,898 57,194 Income tax provision 10,814 11,865 Net income/(loss) $ 38,084 $ 45,329 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities (8,828 ) (1,666 ) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) (1,567 ) (4,113 ) Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (10,395 ) (5,779 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 27,689 $ 39,550 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 101,600 99,866 Diluted 104,077 102,420





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) March 31, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,789 $ 193,069 Short-term marketable securities 243,505 250,378 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,186 and $4,962, respectively 166,222 164,436 Inventories 253,886 237,001 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,587 18,417 Income taxes receivable 3,609 1,215 Total current assets 916,598 864,516 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $313,514 and $305,575, respectively 227,541 221,076 Long-term marketable securities 546,881 562,475 Intangible assets, net 64,385 68,660 Goodwill 179,045 179,708 Other assets 34,307 36,334 Deferred income taxes 29,937 24,494 Total assets $ 1,998,694 $ 1,957,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,093 $ 21,955 Accrued expenses 75,531 91,168 Income taxes payable 16,525 1,046 Business acquisition liabilities 11,535 11,770 Deferred revenue 11,807 12,025 Payable to broker - 2,200 Total current liabilities 141,491 140,164 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 56,501 58,755 Deferred income taxes 3,811 4,314 Other liabilities 11,519 12,642 Total liabilities 213,322 215,875 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding 79,297,823 and 79,113,916 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively 79 79 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,

respectively 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 570,082 553,787 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (17,167 ) (6,772 ) Retained earnings 1,232,356 1,194,272 Total equity 1,785,372 1,741,388 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,998,694 $ 1,957,263





GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,084 $ 45,329 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,837 17,157 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 1,690 520 Write-down for excess and obsolete inventories, net 1,834 1,550 Stock-based compensation expense 8,152 7,698 Allowance for doubtful accounts (728 ) 80 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities (263 ) 258 Change in deferred income taxes (2,994 ) (808 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 115 103 Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (743 ) — (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (1,614 ) (20,346 ) Inventories (17,939 ) (3,997 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 547 4,516 Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 4,160 4,212 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (15,428 ) (4,783 ) Income taxes payable/receivable 12,980 12,081 Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 44,690 63,570 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (142,145 ) (185,110 ) Maturities of marketable securities 106,549 39,850 Sales of marketable securities 42,673 33,818 Purchases of property and equipment (19,971 ) (13,672 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets (1,000 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (13,894 ) (125,114 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition liabilities (1,699 ) (1,537 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,746 9,101 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 6,047 7,564 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (123 ) (569 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 36,720 (54,549 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 193,069 239,397 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 229,789 $ 184,848 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 572 $ 570 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,105 $ 2,620





Supplemental Financial Information Net Sales by Product Category: Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 217,402 $ 212,416 Enabling Technologies 13,147 14,928 Total net sales $ 230,549 $ 227,344





Liquidity and Capital Resources: March 31, December 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,789 $ 193,069 Short-term marketable securities 243,505 250,378 Long-term marketable securities 546,881 562,475 Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 1,020,175 $ 1,005,922



The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 38,084 $ 45,329 Interest (income)/expense, net (2,543 ) (2,712 ) Provision for income taxes 10,814 11,865 Depreciation and amortization 16,837 17,157 EBITDA 63,192 71,639 Stock-based compensation expense 8,152 7,698 Provision for litigation 2,341 (94 ) Acquisition related costs/licensing 657 883 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,342 $ 80,126 Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales 16.5 % 19.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 32.2 % 35.2 %





Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Net income/(loss) $ 38,084 $ 45,329 Provision for litigation 2,341 (94 ) Amortization of intangibles 4,512 4,774 Acquisition related costs/licensing 657 883 Tax effect of adjusting items (1,661 ) (1,154 ) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) $ 43,933 $ 49,738





Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.37 $ 0.44 Provision for litigation 0.02 — Amortization of intangibles 0.04 0.05 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.01 0.01 Tax effect of adjusting items (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.42 $ 0.49 *amounts might not add due to rounding





Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table: Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 44,690 $ 63,570 Purchases of property and equipment (19,971 ) (13,672 ) Free cash flow $ 24,719 $ 49,898





Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table: Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency March 31, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 196,403 $ 193,317 1.6% $ — 1.6% International 34,146 34,027 0.4% (1,088 ) 3.5% Total net sales $ 230,549 $ 227,344 1.4% $ (1,088 ) 1.9%