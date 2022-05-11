Good Start to 2022

English Danish

Q1 2022 INTERIM REPORT

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 15/2022

Unchanged full-year earnings outlook of more than 20% growth

Q1 EBITDA increased 9% to DKK 822m

Logistics boosted by HSF integration and margin improvement

Passenger recovery ahead of expectations

Baltic Sea freight volumes lowered by war in Ukraine

Q1 2022

Freight ferry volumes continued to grow

Passenger ferry markets recovered through the quarter

HSF in line with expectations

OUTLOOK 2022

EBITDA range DKK 3.9-4.4bn (2021: DKK 3.4bn)

Revenue growth increased to around 30% (previously 23-27%)

“Continuously adapting to challenges and opportunities, we remain on track to raise earnings more than 20% in 2022,”

says Torben Carlsen, CEO.

KEY FIGURES 2022 2021 2021-22 2020-21 2021 DKK m Q1 Q1 Change, % LTM LTM Change, % FY Revenue 5,725 3,768 51.9 19,826 13,925 42.4 17,869 EBITDA before special items 822 750 9.5 3,482 2,872 21.2 3,411 EBIT before special items 214 278 -23.0 1,249 1,003 24.5 1,313 Profit before tax and special items 147 202 -27.3 980 687 42.6 1,035 Profit before tax 149 192 -22.5 1,026 562 82.7 1,069

Ferry Division’s revenue was increased by higher freight and passenger activity as well as a rise in bunker surcharge revenue. Logistics Division’s revenue was increased by the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group in September 2021 and ICT Logistics in January 2022 as well as higher activity and yield increases for the existing activities. Group revenue increased 52% to DKK 5.7bn.

EBITDA increased 9% to DKK 822m. The total freight EBITDA for ferry and logistics activities before special items increased 10% to DKK 926m driven mainly by growth in the Mediterranean business unit, improved logistics performance, and the acquisition of HSF Logistics Group. The war in Ukraine reduced Baltic Sea’s freight volumes and the result.

The total EBITDA for passenger activities in the Baltic Sea, Channel, and Passenger business units decreased 12% to DKK -104m. Earnings were reduced by the re-opening of Oslo-Frederikshavn-Copenhagen in a low season market environment with passenger numbers still recovering from Covid-19. This offset higher Channel earnings as all ferries have continuously operated in this market.

Outlook 2022

The revenue growth outlook is increased to around 30% compared to 2021 due to significantly higher revenue from oil surcharges as well as higher passenger revenue (previously 23-27%). EBITDA before special items is unchanged DKK 3.9-4.4bn (2021: DKK 3.4bn).

The outlook is detailed on page 10 in the full report.

Read the Q1 2022 interim report here:

https://www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/reports-and-presentations/q1-report-2022

11 May 2022. Conference call today at 10.00am CET

Access code: 71227226# Phone numbers to the call: DK +45 35445577, US +1 631 913 1422,

UK +44 333 300 0804

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications: +45 31 40 34 46

