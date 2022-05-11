Absci Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



"We've made great progress so far this year on all fronts - advancing existing partnered programs, embarking on new collaborations, and enhancing our technology platform," said Sean McClain, founder and CEO. "It's been especially exciting to share publicly some of our AI breakthroughs and progress toward fully in silico drug creation; we expect to continue this momentum both through our collaboration with NVIDIA and with the opening of our new AAIR Lab in New York. Our technology achievements are supporting the most robust business development pipeline we've seen to date, and we are looking forward to building on our accomplishments over the remainder of the year."

First Quarter and Recent Highlights

Entered into a research collaboration with Merck for Bionic™ Enzyme generation, and Merck has the option to nominate up to three targets and enter into a drug discovery collaboration (up to $610 million in upfront fees and milestone payments, as well as research funding and tiered royalties on sales).

Unveiled two drug discovery machine learning (ML) breakthroughs: an ML model for quantitative prediction of antibody target affinity, allowing computational predictions of binding strength, and an ML model to score "naturalness" of antibody variants. Naturalness is a parameter that Absci shows is associated positively with molecule developability and negatively with immunogenicity. These breakthroughs are expected to improve efficiencies in the drug discovery process and provide tools to mitigate risks in drug development.

Announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to accelerate and scale Absci’s in silico ML pipeline.

Opened the Absci AI Research (AAIR) Lab in New York City's Carnegie Hall Tower to serve as a hub of Absci’s AI research, building on Absci's recent successes as it continues to advance the nature and scope of in silico design of therapeutic proteins.

Signed three new Active Programs for drug discovery activities year to date, and are on track to meet our guidance of at least eight new Active Programs for 2022, representing 60% year-over-year growth.



First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Projections

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022 was $226.0 million, as compared to $252.6 million as of December 31, 2021, representing sufficient cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations through the end of 2024.

Research and development expenses were $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by growth in our team and related personnel costs, increased lab operation costs, and additional investments in platform expansion, including data initiatives and AI capabilities.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $10.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to personnel-related costs and other expenses related to operating as a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $29.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $11.0 million for the first quarter of 2021.

2022 Outlook

Absci reiterates its guidance to add at least eight new Active Programs for 2022, representing 60% year-over-year growth.

Absci maintains its full year 2022 guidance of expecting a net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $120 million, which includes one-time, time-based disbursements totaling $10.5 million from restricted cash associated with the Denovium and Totient acquisitions.

About Absci

Absci is the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins. We built our Integrated Drug Creation™ Platform to identify novel drug targets, discover optimal biotherapeutic candidates, and generate the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Biotech and pharma innovators partner with us to create the next generation of protein-based drugs, including those that may be impossible to make with other technologies. Our goal is to enable the development of better medicines by Translating Ideas into Drugs™. For more information visit www.absci.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @Abscibio, LinkedIn: @absci, and subscribe to our Absci YouTube channel .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements containing the words “will,” “pursues,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “forecast,” “estimates,” “expects,” and “intends,” or similar expressions. We intend these forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations regarding business operations, financial performance and results of operations, including our expectations and guidance regarding cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, our projected cash usage and needs, our expectations for the count of new Active Programs, technology development efforts and the application of those efforts, advancements toward in silico drug design, drug discovery and development activities, and research and technology development collaboration efforts, to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and we make this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. We can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved, and, furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to effectively collaborate on research, drug discovery and development activities with our partners or potential partners; along with those risks set forth in our most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

investors@absci.com

Media Contact:

press@absci.com

Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2022 2021 Revenues Technology development revenue $ 454 $ 940 Collaboration revenue 365 123 Total revenues 819 1,063 Operating expenses Research and development 15,827 7,050 Selling, general and administrative 10,889 4,685 Depreciation and amortization 2,906 476 Total operating expenses 29,622 12,211 Operating loss (28,803 ) (11,148 ) Other expense Interest expense (195 ) (455 ) Other income, net 125 164 Total other expense, net (70 ) (291 ) Loss before income taxes (28,873 ) (11,439 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (621 ) 477 Net loss (29,494 ) (10,962 ) Cumulative undeclared preferred stock dividends — (995 ) Net loss applicable to common stockholders $ (29,494 ) $ (11,957 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 90,272,205 16,980,074

Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)