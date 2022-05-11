Prosafe SE: Update on Brazil tender

Prosafe has been declared the winner of a bidding process for a four-year contract by Petróleo Brasileiro SA (‘Petrobras’) for the provision of the Safe Eurus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. However, a potential contract award and timing of the contract award are subject to a formal process during which other bidders may appeal within the next week.



A contract, if awarded, has a firm period commitment of four years and the commencement is in Q1/Q2 2023 following on from the expiry of her current contract.



The Safe Eurus is a technologically advanced and efficient Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments. The Safe Eurus can accommodate up to 500 persons, has extensive recreation facilities and a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway. When operating the vessel, Prosafe will have strong focus on reducing emissions through innovative energy performance monitoring and associated fuel consumption reduction.



Total value of the contract associated with the bidding process is approximately USD 126 million.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 11 May 2022

Prosafe SE



