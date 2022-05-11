Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate Joins TCN Worldwide as Boise, Idaho Affiliate

Boise, ID, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide, an alliance of top independent commercial real estate brokerage firms serving more than 200 markets globally, announced Stark Accelerators in Boise has joined the organization as its newest member firm and Boise, ID affiliate.

Stark was founded in 2004 on the principle that ongoing, mutually beneficial relationships produce the best results. Stark rebranded to Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate in 2020 marking the next chapter for the Firm and its continued expansion. Stark Accelerators is a full-service real estate company specializing in commercial brokerage, including broker’s price opinion; property sales; property leases; tenant representation; landlord representation; consulting and business brokerage. Their experienced brokerage team delivers in-depth commercial real estate knowledge and extreme attention to detail to ensure that each step of the process is a flawless, positive experience.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Stark, a previous TCN Worldwide member, back to our organization,” stated Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide. “Stark Accelerators has distinguished itself as a leader in the marketplace. The company founder, Ken Stark has built a successful track record offering outstanding services to his clients for more than 30 years and has been recognized with numerous awards throughout his career.”

“We are extremely pleased to be joining TCN Worldwide and the many outstanding commercial real estate firms that make up this highly-respected organization,” stated Ken Stark, Founder & Designated Broker for Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate. “We are excited to be representing TCN Worldwide in Boise and the surrounding areas; the TCN platform will allow us to deliver greater value to clients through an extended array of commercial real estate services combined with complementary expertise and global coverage as we continue to expand into new markets.”

Stark Accelerators is based in Reno, NV and Boise, ID, with clients throughout the United States who rely on its unparalleled expertise and extensive resource network to deliver solutions that align with and support their individual business strategies. Clients served (partial list) include Charles Schwab, Schwab Bank, Cisco, NV Energy, Renown Health, Goodwill, Piedmont Truss, Alchemy, Infinity Hospice Care, State of Nevada Buildings & Grounds, Lithium America, Paso Roles Tank, Nanotech Energy, Seeler Chemical Industries and Universal Forest Products.

An extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations is what allows TCN Worldwide to be a leader in the commercial real estate industry. With over 1,500 commercial real estate professionals serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest and most comprehensive service providers in the CRE industry.

TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com or Ken Stark at (208)722-2400 or visit www.stark.realestate.

