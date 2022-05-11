Egide: Appointment of David HIEN as the new manager of the Bollène site (Vaucluse, France).

English French

Bollène, May 11, 2022 – 06 :00 pm (CET)

Appointment of David HIEN as the new manager of the Bollène site

(Vaucluse, France).

The Egide Group (Euronext Paris™- Compartment C - ISIN: FR0000072373) announces the appointment of David HIEN as manager of the Bollène facility.

David Hien was until now director of business development for Europe and Asia. He succeeds Eric Delmas, who has decided to pursue his career outside the Group.

This appointment is effective as of April 4, 2022.

Jim Collins, President and CEO of Egide Group, comments, "I would like to thank Eric for his contribution to the management of the Group as Deputy CEO and as manager of the Bollène site. Since 2018, under his leadership, Egide SA has taken on a new dimension. We wish him every success in his projects. We are pleased with the appointment of David Hien to assume the management of the Bollène site. David already manages the sales force directly, in addition to the Business Development and Strategy part which he still manages. With full responsibility for the Bollène production site, he now has all the cards in hand to focus attention and energy on customer satisfaction and the development of new technological partnerships."

Biography of David HIEN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidhien/

David HIEN is a graduate engineer from ISEN (École d'ingénieurs des Hautes Technologies et du Numérique). He is a senior expert in business development and marketing in the field of electronics and has worked for Texas Instruments in Europe, Taiwan and Dallas, as well as for Dekra in Spain. He joined the Group in May 2021 as Business Development Director for Europe and Asia.

David HIEN will remain based in Bollène (Vaucluse - France).

About Egide - www.egide-group.com

Egide is a group with an international dimension. specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Paris™- Segment C - ISIN code: FR0000072373

Reuters: EGID.PA – Bloomberg: GID

