New York, USA, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Analysis: Emerging Therapies, Key Companies, and Treatment Outlook | DelveInsight

Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline involves 70+ key companies continuously working towards developing 70+ Chronic Hepatitis B treatment therapies, as per DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s 'Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Chronic Hepatitis B therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B treatment. The leading Chronic Hepatitis B companies include Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, Vir Biotechnology, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Zhimeng Biopharma, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Yangshengtang Co., Ltd, Altimmune, Hoffmann-La Roche, Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical, Precision Biosciences, Beam Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd, Silverback Therapeutics, Bluejay Therapeutics,Indaptus Therapeutics, Immunocore, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Chronic Hepatitis B treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Chronic Hepatitis B treatment landscape. Key Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Pradefovir, DA 2802, VIR-2218, AB-729 , Selgantolimod, ATI-2173, ASC42, Hepalatide, QL-007, Antroquinonol, HEC121120, APG-1387, GSK3228836, JNJ-73763989, JNJ-56136379, Vonafexor, T101, BRII-179, aVTP-300, PA1010, P1101, NCO-48, HRS5091, EDP-514, CKD-388, LP-128, VNRX 9945, ZM-H1505R, ISA104, RG6346, HepTcell, RO7049389, RO7020531, GST-HG141, PBGENE-HBV, SBT8230, and others.

, and others. In October 2021 , Antios Therapeutics and Assembly Biosciences announced that the companies have entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

and announced that the companies have entered into a clinical agreement to evaluate a triple combination treatment in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. In January 2022 , VBI Vaccines announced that the first patient had been dosed in a second Phase 2a/2b clinical study evaluating VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate targeting chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

announced that the first patient had been dosed in a second clinical study evaluating (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate targeting chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). In December 2021, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation and Qilu Pharmaceutical announced that the companies had entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.Under terms of the agreement, Qilu payed Arbutus $40 million up front, as well as up to $245 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones. In addition, Qilu made a $15 million equity investment in Arbutus at a price of $4.19 per share.

and announced that the companies had entered into an exclusive and for the development and commercialization of for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.Under terms of the agreement, Qilu payed Arbutus $40 million up front, as well as up to $245 million in development, regulatory and sales milestones. In addition, Qilu made a $15 million equity investment in Arbutus at a price of $4.19 per share. In March 2022, Brii Biosciences Limited presented new data from a Phase II randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of BRII-835 (VIR-2218) in Chinese patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, at the 31st Conference of Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL) 2022. The data demonstrated that BRII-835 (VIR-2218), an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that mediates RNA interference (RNAi), resulted in a dose-dependent reduction in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in Chinese patients with chronic HBV infection who received two doses of BRII-835 (VIR-2218). Similar HBsAg reductions were observed in both HBeAg- and HBeAg+ patients. In addition, BRII-835 (VIR-2218) was well-tolerated, with all treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported as mild or moderate, and no clinically significant alanine transaminase (ALT) elevations were observed.

Limited presented new data from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of in Chinese patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, at the 31st Conference of Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL) 2022. The data demonstrated that BRII-835 (VIR-2218), an investigational small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that mediates RNA interference (RNAi), resulted in a dose-dependent reduction in hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) in Chinese patients with chronic HBV infection who received two doses of BRII-835 (VIR-2218). Similar HBsAg reductions were observed in both HBeAg- and HBeAg+ patients. In addition, BRII-835 (VIR-2218) was well-tolerated, with all treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) reported as mild or moderate, and no clinically significant alanine transaminase (ALT) elevations were observed. In March 2022, Aligos Therapeutics halted the development of ALG-020572, which was being developed in patients with chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The first CHB cohort of Study ALG-020572-401 was stopped after one of the patients had a serious adverse event (SAE) causing a brief hospitalization.The patient showed a significant increase in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) after multiple dosing of 210 mg of the therapy. Aligos noted that this was just one of four chronic hepatitis B (CHB) subjects in the cohort to have the potentially drug-related ALT flares, indicative of liver toxicity.

Request a sample and discover the recent breakthroughs happening in the Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline landscape @ Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Outlook

The Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Chronic Hepatitis B products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline landscape.

Chronic Hepatitis B Overview

Hepatitis B is life-threatening and one of the most common liver infections around the globe. The spread of the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) is among the common Chronic Hepatitis B causes. HBV can induce both acute and chronic diseases. If an individual has a Hepatitis B Virus infection that lasts more than six months, the infection is considered chronic. Chronic Hepatitis B raises the chance of developing liver failure, liver cancer, or cirrhosis. Hepatitis B Virus is mostly transferred by blood and contaminated body fluids. The Chronic Hepatitis B life expectancy is high among the age group above 80 years.

Chronic Hepatitis B symptoms include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, and, in rare cases, joint pain, hives, or rash. Urine may become darker in color, and jaundice may develop. Adults are more likely than children to develop Chronic Hepatitis B symptoms. Blood tests, liver ultrasound, and liver biopsy are commonly used for the Chronic Hepatitis B diagnosis.

The Chronic Hepatitis B treatment options include interferon or oral antiviral agents. These treatments are predicted to halt cirrhosis progression, lower the incidence of liver cancer, and increase long-term survival.

Find out more about Chronic Hepatitis B guideline @ Chronic Hepatitis B Treatment Guidelines

A snapshot of the Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Pradefovir Ligand Pharmaceuticals Phase III Hepatitis B virus replication inhibitors Oral DA 2802 Dong-A ST Co. Phase III Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors Oral VIR-2218 Vir Biotechnology Phase II Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitors Subcutaneous AB-729 Arbutus Biopharma Phase II Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitors Subcutaneous

Learn more about the novel and emerging Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline therapies @ Chronic Hepatitis B Clinical Trials

Chronic Hepatitis B Therapeutics Assessment

The Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Chronic Hepatitis B emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous

Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Intravenous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies

: Gene therapy, Small molecule, Polymers, Peptides, Monoclonal antibodies Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitors, RNA interference, Viral protein inhibitors, Hepatitis B virus replication inhibitors

Nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors, Hepatitis B surface antigen expression inhibitors, RNA interference, Viral protein inhibitors, Hepatitis B virus replication inhibitors Key Chronic Hepatitis B Companies : Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, Vir Biotechnology, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Zhimeng Biopharma, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Yangshengtang Co., Ltd, Altimmune, Hoffmann-La Roche, Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical, Precision Biosciences, Beam Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd, Silverback Therapeutics, Bluejay Therapeutics,Indaptus Therapeutics, Immunocore, and others.

: Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, Vir Biotechnology, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Zhimeng Biopharma, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Yangshengtang Co., Ltd, Altimmune, Hoffmann-La Roche, Fujian Cosunter Pharmaceutical, Precision Biosciences, Beam Therapeutics, SCG Cell Therapy Pte Ltd, Silverback Therapeutics, Bluejay Therapeutics,Indaptus Therapeutics, Immunocore, and others. Key Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Therapies: Pradefovir, DA 2802, VIR-2218, AB-729, Selgantolimod, ATI-2173, ASC42, Hepalatide, QL-007, Antroquinonol, HEC121120, APG-1387, GSK3228836, JNJ-73763989, JNJ-56136379, Vonafexor, T101, BRII-179, aVTP-300, PA1010, P1101, NCO-48, HRS5091, EDP-514, CKD-388, LP-128, VNRX 9945, ZM-H1505R, ISA104, RG6346, HepTcell, RO7049389, RO7020531, GST-HG141, PBGENE-HBV, SBT8230, and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for drugs for Chronic Hepatitis B, visit @ Chronic Hepatitis Infection Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Pradefovir: Ligand Pharmaceuticals 6.2 DA 2802: Dong-A ST Co. 7. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 VIR-2218: Vir Biotechnology 8. Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 RBD1016:Suzhou Ribo Life Science 9. Therapeutic Assessment 10. Inactive Products 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies in the Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline 13. Key Products in the Chronic Hepatitis B Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

For further information on the therapies in the Chronic Hepatitis B pipeline, reach out @ Chronic Hepatitis B Vaccine

Related Reports

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Chronic Hepatitis B Virus epidemiology in the 7MM.

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market

Chronic Hepatitis B Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Chronic Hepatitis B Virus companies such as Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Assembly Biosciences, among others.

Hepatitis B Pipeline

Hepatitis B Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hepatitis B companies such as Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, among others.

Hepatitis A Pipeline

Hepatitis A Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hepatitis A companies such as Boryung Pharmaceutical, Cadila Healthcare, Indian Immunologicals, among others.

Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline

Hepatitis C Virus Infection Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hepatitis C Virus Infection companies such as Dongguan HEC TaiGen Biopharmaceuticals, Nanjing Sanhome Pharmaceutical, PharmaEssentia, among others.

Hepatitis D Pipeline

Hepatitis D Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Hepatitis D companies such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Antios Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market

“Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market” research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disorder, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Therapeutics Market include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Market

“Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD) Market” research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Degenerative Disc Disease market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Degenerative Disc Disease Market include DiscGenics, Kuros Biosciences, Mesoblast, Ankasa Therapeutics, and others.

Periodontal Disease Market

“Periodontal Disease Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Periodontal Disease market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Periodontal Disease Market include D and D Pharmatech, Amyndas Pharmaceuticals, AngioLab, Denteric, Dexcel Pharma Technologies, Yuhan Corporation, and others.

IgG4-Related Disease Market

“IgG4-Related Disease Market” research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the IgG4-Related Disease market size, share, and trends in 7MM. Some of the key companies in the IgG4-Related Disease Market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xencor, Principia Biopharma, Viela Bio, Horizon Therapeutics, and others.

Nicotine Addiction Market

“Nicotine Addiction Market" research report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nicotine Addiction market size, share, and trends in the 7MM. Some of the key companies in the Nicotine Addiction Therapeutics Market include Axsome Therapeutics, Achieve Life Sciences, Novo Nordisk, and others.

Related Healthcare Blogs

Chronic Hepatitis B Market

Hepatitis B and C Treatment Landscape

Hepatitis D Treatment Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect With Us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter