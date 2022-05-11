Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights
($000’s except per share data)

  Three months ended March 31
   2022 2021Change
Revenue $161,452 $93,19073%
Operating income (loss)  3,690  (5,419)nm
EBITDA (1)   24,314  16,71745%
Cashflow  22,551  15,33247%
Net income (loss)  2,467  (3,607)nm
Attributable to shareholders  2,472  (3,579)nm
       
Per Share Data (Diluted)      
EBITDA (1) $ 0.56 $0.3751%
Cashflow $0.52$0.3453%
       
Attributable to shareholders:      
Net income (loss) $0.06$(0.08)nm
       
Common shares (000’s)(4)      
Basic  42,713 45,072(5%)
Diluted  43,423 45,231(4%)
       
   March 31 December 31 
Financial Position at  2022 2021Change
Total Assets $847,022$813,5224%
Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion)174,970 196,007(11%)
Working Capital (2)  126,489 137,304(8%)
Net Debt (3)  48,481 58,703(17%)
Shareholders’ Equity  492,693 493,437-
       

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect improved industry conditions in North America and Australia as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company did not receive any COVID-19 relief funds during the quarter as compared to $5.9 million received in the first quarter of 2021.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

  Three months ended March 31
  2022 2021Change
Revenue$60,062$28,571110%
EBITDA (1)$11,441$6,26883%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 19% 22%(14%)
Operating days(2) 2,683  1,53874%
Canada 1,625  1,08450%
United States 701  301133%
Australia 357  153133%
Revenue per operating day(2), dollars$22,386 $18,57721%
Canada 20,343  16,46124%
United States 21,839  18,58817%
Australia 32,759  33,542(2%)
Utilization 31% 17%82%
Canada 23% 15%53%
United States 60% 26%131%
Australia 79% 34%132%
Rigs, average for period 95  98(3%)
Canada 77  80(4%)
United States 13  13-
Australia 5  5-

(1)   See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2)   Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

First quarter 2022 drilling activity in North America and Australia continued to increase with rising oil and natural gas prices. Continued recovery of Canadian industry activity levels from the historic lows of 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in North American operating days and increased revenue per operating day.   In Australia, activity and results improved in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 as two drilling rigs returned to service following the completion of recertifications and upgrades. The first quarter EBITDA margin was slightly lower on a year over year basis due to pricing gains not fully offsetting the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

  Three months ended March 31
  2022 2021Change
Revenue$15,400 $7,73599%
EBITDA (1)$5,593$1,966184%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 36% 25%44%
Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars$9,627$8,07019%
Pieces of rental equipment 9,400  10,650(12%)
Canada 8,520  9,690(12%)
United States 880  960(8%)
Rental equipment utilization 17% 9%89%
Canada 12% 8%50%
United States 30% 13%131%
Heavy trucks 71  87(18%)
Canada 48  62(23%)
United States 23  25(8%)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

First quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing in Canada and the United States. Increased equipment utilization as well as higher revenue per utilized piece of equipment contributed to the year over year increase in first quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin. The RTS segment has significant leverage to equipment utilization due to its relatively fixed cost structure. Such leverage was demonstrated in the first quarter of 2022 with a disproportionate increase in EBITDA relative to revenue, which was sufficient to offset the absence of COVID-19 relief assistance and significant operating cost inflation.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

  Three months ended March 31
  2022 2021Change
Revenue$58,565 $34,15671%
EBITDA (1)$3,258$3,575(9%)
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 6% 10%(40%)
Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 29,670  22,90030%
Canada 12,825  9,90030%
United States 16,845  13,00030%
Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 52% 43%21%
Canada 37% 31%19%
United States 74% 62%19%
Sales backlog at period end, $ million$180.7 $47.7279%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s first quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Compression rental fleet utilization also continued to recover during the first quarter of 2022. The absence of COVID-19 relief assistance, costs incurred to prepare for substantially higher fabrication activity levels and general operating cost inflation contributed to lower first quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin in 2022 as compared to 2021. Exacerbating the pressure on margins was the completion of fixed price fabrication orders during the first quarter of 2022 that were received in mid-2021. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the first quarter of 2022, increasing by another $33.2 million, or 23%, compared to the $147.5 million backlog at December 31, 2021.   

Well Servicing (“WS”)

  Three months ended March 31
  2022 2021Change
Revenue$27,425 $22,72821%
EBITDA (1)$6,548$5,15227%
EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 24% 23%4%
Service hours(2) 30,839  28,9347%
Canada 16,449  17,123(4%)
United States 4,155  2,61159%
Australia 10,235  9,20011%
Revenue per service hour(2), dollars$889 $78613%
Canada 828  64628%
United States 818  68919%
Australia 1,017  1,072(5%)
Utilization(3) 34% 31%10%
Canada 32% 33%(3%)
United States 42% 21%100%
Australia 39% 35%11%
Rigs, average for period 80  83(4%)
Canada 57  57-
United States 11  14(21%)
Australia 12  12-

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.
(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.
(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

First quarter WS segment revenue and EBITDA increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 due primarily to higher activity levels in the United States and Australia and increased North American pricing. Canadian well servicing activity was slightly lower than prior year due to the earlier arrival of spring break up. Increased oil production activity and significant well abandonment activity in Canada continued to underpin North American well service activity.   Despite the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation, the WS segment’s EBITDA margin improved modestly for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021 as a result of higher pricing and utilization.

Corporate

During the first quarter of 2022, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, improving the financial performance of all business segments and the prudent deployment of capital. $11.6 million of capital expenditures were made during the first quarter, which included $2.0 million of carry-over from 2021. Partially funding these capital expenditures was $3.0 million of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment that realized a $1.5 million gain on sale.

During the first three months of 2022 bank debt was further reduced by $20.7 million, or 11%, and 530,000 common shares were repurchased under the Company’s normal course issuer bid at an average price of $6.66 (including commissions).   The Company exited the first quarter of 2022 with $126.5 million of positive working capital, including $44.2 million of cash, and $115 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities.   The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at March 31, 2022 was 2.79%.

Outlook

Total Energy’s diversified business platform, efficient cost structure and disciplined deployment of capital allowed the Company to generate significant free cash flow since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. To date, such free cash flow has been primarily directed towards enhancing shareholder returns through debt repayment and share buybacks. From the beginning of 2020 to March 31, 2022, Total Energy has repaid $108.0 million of bank debt and made $14.0 million of share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid. In April of 2022 an additional $10.0 million of bank debt was voluntarily repaid.

Total Energy’s diversification provides the Company with significant leverage to recovering global energy industry activity levels, as evidenced by the realization of its third consecutive profitable quarter during the first quarter of 2022.   With continued strength in commodity prices, current indications are that industry conditions will continue to improve for the remainder of 2022.

In direct response to increased customer demand, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a $16.0 million increase to Total Energy’s 2022 capital expenditure budget to $42.1 million. $13.0 million of this increase is being directed towards equipment recertifications and upgrades and the purchase of new drill pipe, with the remaining $3.0 million earmarked for additions to the compression rental fleet. Total Energy plans to fund the remaining $30.5 million of its 2022 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cashflow.

Dividend Reinstatement

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has determined to reinstate a quarterly dividend to shareholders and has declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Total Energy’s outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders are reminded that Total Energy’s annual meeting of Shareholders will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 am (Mountain Time) at the Calgary Petroleum Club. In the event that any changes to the meeting are required due to COVID-19 public health orders or otherwise, the Company will provide updated meeting information by way of news release, which will also be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca.

Mr. Bruce Pachkowski, a founding director and current Chair of the Board, will be retiring from Total Energy’s Board of Directors effective at the end of his current term, following the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Pachkowski has served as a director for 25 years and has contributed significantly to Total Energy’s growth and success since its incorporation in November of 1996. On behalf of all shareholders of Total Energy, the Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Mr. Pachkowski and wishes him and his family the very best in retirement.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2021 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

   March 31 December 31
    2022   2021 
   (unaudited) (audited)
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents  $ 44,161   $33,365 
Accounts receivable   116,000   90,543 
Inventory   96,447   89,921 
Prepaid expenses and deposits   9,241   9,208 
Income taxes receivable   2,897   2,208 
Current portion of lease asset   489   487 
    269,235   225,732 
      
Property, plant and equipment   566,433   575,913 
Income taxes receivable   7,070   7,070 
Deferred income tax asset   -   393 
Lease asset   231   361 
Goodwill   4,053   4,053 
   $ 847,022   $813,522 
      
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  $ 82,944   $65,513 
Deferred revenue   53,326   16,274 
Current portion of lease liabilities   3,851   4,030 
Current portion of long-term debt   2,625   2,611 
    142,746   88,428 
      
Long-term debt   167,239   187,906 
      
Lease liabilities   7,731   8,101 
      
Deferred tax liability   36,613   35,650 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Share capital   267,566   270,905 
Contributed surplus   5,977   5,757 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (26,607)  (26,704)
Non-controlling interest   556   561 
Retained earnings   245,201   242,918 
    492,693   493,437 
      
   $ 847,022   $813,522 


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2022  2021 
    
Revenue $ 161,452  $93,190 
    
Cost of services  129,798  71,088 
Selling, general and administration  8,786  6,539 
Other income  (190) (1,066)
Share-based compensation  220  201 
Depreciation  19,148  21,847 
Operating income (loss)  3,690  (5,419)
    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  1,476  289 
Finance costs, net  (1,806) (1,807)
Net income (loss) before income taxes  3,360  (6,937)
    
Current income tax recovery  (463) (471)
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  1,356  (2,859)
Total income tax expense (recovery)  893  (3,330)
    
Net income (loss)  $ 2,467  $(3,607)
    
Net income (loss) attributable to:   
Shareholders of the Company $ 2,472  $(3,579)
Non-controlling interest  (5) (28)
    
Income (loss) per share   
Basic and diluted $ 0.06 $(0.08)


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2022  2021 
    
Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,467  $(3,607)
    
Foreign currency translation  97  (5,302)
    
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period  97  (5,302)
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,564  $(8,909)
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:   
    
Shareholders of the Company $ 2,569  $(8,881)
Non-controlling interest  (5) (28)


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended
March 31
   2022  2021 
    
Cash provided by (used in):   
    
Operations:   
Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,467  $(3,607)
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:   
Depreciation  19,148  21,847 
Share-based compensation  220  201 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,476) (289)
Finance costs, net  1,806  1,807 
Unrealized gain on foreign currencies translation (190) (1,066)
Current income tax recovery  (463) (471)
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  1,356  (2,859)
Income taxes paid  (317) (231)
Cashflow  22,551  15,332 
Changes in non-cash working capital items:   
Accounts receivable  (24,848) (3,897)
Inventory  (6,527) 1,157 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  58  973 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  16,669  868 
Deferred revenue  37,052  2,433 
Cash provided by operating activities  44,955  16,866 
Investing:   
Purchase of property, plant and equipment  (11,553) (5,074)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,039  440 
Changes in non-cash working capital items  1,343  972 
Cash used in investing activities  (7,171) (3,662)
Financing:   
Repayment of long-term debt  (20,653) (10,638)
Repayment of lease liabilities  (1,062) (1,820)
Repurchase of common shares  (3,528) (329)
Interest paid  (1,745) (2,708)
    
Cash used in financing activities  (26,988) (15,495)
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents  10,796  (2,291)
    
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  33,365  22,996 
    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,161  $20,705 


Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporate (1)Total
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$ 60,062  $ 15,400  $ 58,565  $ 27,425  $ -  $ 161,452  
       
Cost of services  46,994    8,847    54,333    19,624    -    129,798  
Selling, general and administration  1,602    1,626    1,794    1,268    2,496    8,786  
Other income   -    -    -    -    (190)  (190)
Share-based compensation  -    -    -    -    220    220  
Depreciation   8,877    4,909    1,913    3,202    247    19,148  
Operating income (loss)  2,589    18    525    3,331    (2,773)  3,690  
       
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment  (25)  666    820    15    -    1,476  
Finance costs, net  (2)  (16)  (72)  (5)  (1,711)  (1,806)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes  2,562    668    1,273    3,341    (4,484)  3,360  
       
Goodwill  -    2,514    1,539    -    -   4,053 
Total assets  338,397    180,381    227,657    94,335    6,252    847,022  
Total liabilities  64,475    12,874    90,416    5,282    181,282    354,329  
Capital expenditures  10,182   234   1,070   56   11   11,553  


Three months ended March 31, 2022CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaOtherTotal
      
Revenue$ 88,193  $ 43,644  $ 29,615  $ -  $ 161,452  
Non-current assets (2)  375,077    137,036    58,604    -    570,717  


As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 ContractRentals andCompressionWellCorporateTotal
 DrillingTransportationand ProcessServicing (1)  
 ServicesServicesServices   
       
Revenue$28,571 $7,735 $34,156 $22,728 $- $93,190 
       
Cost of services 20,915  4,672  29,224  16,277  -  71,088 
Selling, general and administration 1,396  1,252  1,444  1,268  1,179  6,539 
Other income -  -  -  -  (1,066) (1,066)
Share-based compensation -  -  -  -  201  201 
Depreciation 9,865  5,518  2,407  3,852  205  21,847 
Operating income (loss) (3,605) (3,707) 1,081  1,331  (519) (5,419)
       
Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 8  155  87  (31) 70  289 
Finance costs, net (1) (16) (78) (6) (1,706) (1,807)
       
Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,598) (3,568) 1,090  1,294  (2,155) (6,937)
       
Goodwill -  2,514  1,539  -  -  4,053 
Total assets 313,993  194,189  214,582  99,897  9,302  831,963 
Total liabilities 55,347  8,947  32,301  5,407  228,011  330,013 
Capital expenditures 4,257  219  168  430  -  5,074 


Three months ended March 31, 2021CanadaUnited StatesAustraliaOtherTotal
      
Revenue$59,747 $18,309 $15,132 $2 $93,190 
Non-current assets (2) 410,127  147,742  66,286  -  624,155 

   (1)   Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.
   (2)   Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1)   EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.

(2)   Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.

(3)   Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.

(4)   Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

