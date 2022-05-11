Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2022 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 161,452 $ 93,190 73% Operating income (loss) 3,690 (5,419) nm EBITDA (1) 24,314 16,717 45% Cashflow 22,551 15,332 47% Net income (loss) 2,467 (3,607) nm Attributable to shareholders 2,472 (3,579) nm Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.56 $ 0.37 51% Cashflow $ 0.52 $ 0.34 53% Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.06 $ (0.08) nm Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 42,713 45,072 (5%) Diluted 43,423 45,231 (4%) March 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2022 2021 Change Total Assets $ 847,022 $ 813,522 4% Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 174,970 196,007 (11%) Working Capital (2) 126,489 137,304 (8%) Net Debt (3) 48,481 58,703 (17%) Shareholders’ Equity 492,693 493,437 -

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect improved industry conditions in North America and Australia as compared to the first quarter of 2021. The Company did not receive any COVID-19 relief funds during the quarter as compared to $5.9 million received in the first quarter of 2021.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 60,062 $ 28,571 110% EBITDA (1) $ 11,441 $ 6,268 83% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 19% 22% (14%) Operating days(2) 2,683 1,538 74% Canada 1,625 1,084 50% United States 701 301 133% Australia 357 153 133% Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 22,386 $ 18,577 21% Canada 20,343 16,461 24% United States 21,839 18,588 17% Australia 32,759 33,542 (2%) Utilization 31% 17% 82% Canada 23% 15% 53% United States 60% 26% 131% Australia 79% 34% 132% Rigs, average for period 95 98 (3%) Canada 77 80 (4%) United States 13 13 - Australia 5 5 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

First quarter 2022 drilling activity in North America and Australia continued to increase with rising oil and natural gas prices. Continued recovery of Canadian industry activity levels from the historic lows of 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in North American operating days and increased revenue per operating day. In Australia, activity and results improved in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 as two drilling rigs returned to service following the completion of recertifications and upgrades. The first quarter EBITDA margin was slightly lower on a year over year basis due to pricing gains not fully offsetting the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 15,400 $ 7,735 99% EBITDA (1) $ 5,593 $ 1,966 184% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 36% 25% 44% Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 9,627 $ 8,070 19% Pieces of rental equipment 9,400 10,650 (12%) Canada 8,520 9,690 (12%) United States 880 960 (8%) Rental equipment utilization 17% 9% 89% Canada 12% 8% 50% United States 30% 13% 131% Heavy trucks 71 87 (18%) Canada 48 62 (23%) United States 23 25 (8%)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

First quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2021 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing in Canada and the United States. Increased equipment utilization as well as higher revenue per utilized piece of equipment contributed to the year over year increase in first quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin. The RTS segment has significant leverage to equipment utilization due to its relatively fixed cost structure. Such leverage was demonstrated in the first quarter of 2022 with a disproportionate increase in EBITDA relative to revenue, which was sufficient to offset the absence of COVID-19 relief assistance and significant operating cost inflation.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 58,565 $ 34,156 71% EBITDA (1) $ 3,258 $ 3,575 (9%) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 6% 10% (40%) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 29,670 22,900 30% Canada 12,825 9,900 30% United States 16,845 13,000 30% Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 52% 43% 21% Canada 37% 31% 19% United States 74% 62% 19% Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 180.7 $ 47.7 279%

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s first quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Compression rental fleet utilization also continued to recover during the first quarter of 2022. The absence of COVID-19 relief assistance, costs incurred to prepare for substantially higher fabrication activity levels and general operating cost inflation contributed to lower first quarter EBITDA and EBITDA margin in 2022 as compared to 2021. Exacerbating the pressure on margins was the completion of fixed price fabrication orders during the first quarter of 2022 that were received in mid-2021. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the first quarter of 2022, increasing by another $33.2 million, or 23%, compared to the $147.5 million backlog at December 31, 2021.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended March 31 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 27,425 $ 22,728 21% EBITDA (1) $ 6,548 $ 5,152 27% EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 24% 23% 4% Service hours(2) 30,839 28,934 7% Canada 16,449 17,123 (4%) United States 4,155 2,611 59% Australia 10,235 9,200 11% Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 889 $ 786 13% Canada 828 646 28% United States 818 689 19% Australia 1,017 1,072 (5%) Utilization(3) 34% 31% 10% Canada 32% 33% (3%) United States 42% 21% 100% Australia 39% 35% 11% Rigs, average for period 80 83 (4%) Canada 57 57 - United States 11 14 (21%) Australia 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

First quarter WS segment revenue and EBITDA increased in 2022 as compared to 2021 due primarily to higher activity levels in the United States and Australia and increased North American pricing. Canadian well servicing activity was slightly lower than prior year due to the earlier arrival of spring break up. Increased oil production activity and significant well abandonment activity in Canada continued to underpin North American well service activity. Despite the absence of COVID-19 relief funds and operating cost inflation, the WS segment’s EBITDA margin improved modestly for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021 as a result of higher pricing and utilization.

Corporate

During the first quarter of 2022, Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, improving the financial performance of all business segments and the prudent deployment of capital. $11.6 million of capital expenditures were made during the first quarter, which included $2.0 million of carry-over from 2021. Partially funding these capital expenditures was $3.0 million of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment that realized a $1.5 million gain on sale.

During the first three months of 2022 bank debt was further reduced by $20.7 million, or 11%, and 530,000 common shares were repurchased under the Company’s normal course issuer bid at an average price of $6.66 (including commissions). The Company exited the first quarter of 2022 with $126.5 million of positive working capital, including $44.2 million of cash, and $115 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at March 31, 2022 was 2.79%.

Outlook

Total Energy’s diversified business platform, efficient cost structure and disciplined deployment of capital allowed the Company to generate significant free cash flow since the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. To date, such free cash flow has been primarily directed towards enhancing shareholder returns through debt repayment and share buybacks. From the beginning of 2020 to March 31, 2022, Total Energy has repaid $108.0 million of bank debt and made $14.0 million of share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid. In April of 2022 an additional $10.0 million of bank debt was voluntarily repaid.

Total Energy’s diversification provides the Company with significant leverage to recovering global energy industry activity levels, as evidenced by the realization of its third consecutive profitable quarter during the first quarter of 2022. With continued strength in commodity prices, current indications are that industry conditions will continue to improve for the remainder of 2022.

In direct response to increased customer demand, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a $16.0 million increase to Total Energy’s 2022 capital expenditure budget to $42.1 million. $13.0 million of this increase is being directed towards equipment recertifications and upgrades and the purchase of new drill pipe, with the remaining $3.0 million earmarked for additions to the compression rental fleet. Total Energy plans to fund the remaining $30.5 million of its 2022 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cashflow.

Dividend Reinstatement

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has determined to reinstate a quarterly dividend to shareholders and has declared a dividend of $0.06 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Total Energy’s outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all dividends declared by the Company are “eligible dividends” within the meaning of subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders are reminded that Total Energy’s annual meeting of Shareholders will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 am (Mountain Time) at the Calgary Petroleum Club. In the event that any changes to the meeting are required due to COVID-19 public health orders or otherwise, the Company will provide updated meeting information by way of news release, which will also be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca.

Mr. Bruce Pachkowski, a founding director and current Chair of the Board, will be retiring from Total Energy’s Board of Directors effective at the end of his current term, following the Company’s upcoming annual meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Pachkowski has served as a director for 25 years and has contributed significantly to Total Energy’s growth and success since its incorporation in November of 1996. On behalf of all shareholders of Total Energy, the Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Mr. Pachkowski and wishes him and his family the very best in retirement.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2021 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31 December 31 2022 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,161 $ 33,365 Accounts receivable 116,000 90,543 Inventory 96,447 89,921 Prepaid expenses and deposits 9,241 9,208 Income taxes receivable 2,897 2,208 Current portion of lease asset 489 487 269,235 225,732 Property, plant and equipment 566,433 575,913 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Deferred income tax asset - 393 Lease asset 231 361 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 847,022 $ 813,522 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 82,944 $ 65,513 Deferred revenue 53,326 16,274 Current portion of lease liabilities 3,851 4,030 Current portion of long-term debt 2,625 2,611 142,746 88,428 Long-term debt 167,239 187,906 Lease liabilities 7,731 8,101 Deferred tax liability 36,613 35,650 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 267,566 270,905 Contributed surplus 5,977 5,757 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,607 ) (26,704 ) Non-controlling interest 556 561 Retained earnings 245,201 242,918 492,693 493,437 $ 847,022 $ 813,522





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2022 2021 Revenue $ 161,452 $ 93,190 Cost of services 129,798 71,088 Selling, general and administration 8,786 6,539 Other income (190 ) (1,066 ) Share-based compensation 220 201 Depreciation 19,148 21,847 Operating income (loss) 3,690 (5,419 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,476 289 Finance costs, net (1,806 ) (1,807 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 3,360 (6,937 ) Current income tax recovery (463 ) (471 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,356 (2,859 ) Total income tax expense (recovery) 893 (3,330 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,467 $ (3,607 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 2,472 $ (3,579 ) Non-controlling interest (5 ) (28 ) Income (loss) per share Basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.08 )





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended

March 31 2022 2021 Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,467 $ (3,607 ) Foreign currency translation 97 (5,302 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 97 (5,302 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 2,564 $ (8,909 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 2,569 $ (8,881 ) Non-controlling interest (5 ) (28 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,467 $ (3,607 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 19,148 21,847 Share-based compensation 220 201 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,476 ) (289 ) Finance costs, net 1,806 1,807 Unrealized gain on foreign currencies translation (190 ) (1,066 ) Current income tax recovery (463 ) (471 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 1,356 (2,859 ) Income taxes paid (317 ) (231 ) Cashflow 22,551 15,332 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (24,848 ) (3,897 ) Inventory (6,527 ) 1,157 Prepaid expenses and deposits 58 973 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 16,669 868 Deferred revenue 37,052 2,433 Cash provided by operating activities 44,955 16,866 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,553 ) (5,074 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3,039 440 Changes in non-cash working capital items 1,343 972 Cash used in investing activities (7,171 ) (3,662 ) Financing: Repayment of long-term debt (20,653 ) (10,638 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,062 ) (1,820 ) Repurchase of common shares (3,528 ) (329 ) Interest paid (1,745 ) (2,708 ) Cash used in financing activities (26,988 ) (15,495 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 10,796 (2,291 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,365 22,996 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 44,161 $ 20,705





Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 60,062 $ 15,400 $ 58,565 $ 27,425 $ - $ 161,452 Cost of services 46,994 8,847 54,333 19,624 - 129,798 Selling, general and administration 1,602 1,626 1,794 1,268 2,496 8,786 Other income - - - - (190 ) (190 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 220 220 Depreciation 8,877 4,909 1,913 3,202 247 19,148 Operating income (loss) 2,589 18 525 3,331 (2,773 ) 3,690 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (25 ) 666 820 15 - 1,476 Finance costs, net (2 ) (16 ) (72 ) (5 ) (1,711 ) (1,806 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,562 668 1,273 3,341 (4,484 ) 3,360 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 338,397 180,381 227,657 94,335 6,252 847,022 Total liabilities 64,475 12,874 90,416 5,282 181,282 354,329 Capital expenditures 10,182 234 1,070 56 11 11,553





Three months ended March 31, 2022 Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 88,193 $ 43,644 $ 29,615 $ - $ 161,452 Non-current assets (2) 375,077 137,036 58,604 - 570,717



As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 28,571 $ 7,735 $ 34,156 $ 22,728 $ - $ 93,190 Cost of services 20,915 4,672 29,224 16,277 - 71,088 Selling, general and administration 1,396 1,252 1,444 1,268 1,179 6,539 Other income - - - - (1,066 ) (1,066 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 201 201 Depreciation 9,865 5,518 2,407 3,852 205 21,847 Operating income (loss) (3,605 ) (3,707 ) 1,081 1,331 (519 ) (5,419 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 8 155 87 (31 ) 70 289 Finance costs, net (1 ) (16 ) (78 ) (6 ) (1,706 ) (1,807 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,598 ) (3,568 ) 1,090 1,294 (2,155 ) (6,937 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 313,993 194,189 214,582 99,897 9,302 831,963 Total liabilities 55,347 8,947 32,301 5,407 228,011 330,013 Capital expenditures 4,257 219 168 430 - 5,074





Three months ended March 31, 2021 Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 59,747 $ 18,309 $ 15,132 $ 2 $ 93,190 Non-current assets (2) 410,127 147,742 66,286 - 624,155

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.



(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.



(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity.



(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.



