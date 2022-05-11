Protein Ingredients Market Size to Surpass US$ 114.6 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global protein ingredients market size was accounted at US$ 72.12 billion in 2021. The increased consumer awareness of healthy and nutritious food products is one of the major reasons driving the global protein ingredients market. In addition, the increased demand for plant-based proteins is boosting the worldwide protein ingredients market's growth and development. Furthermore, dieticians and doctors advise that patients consume a lot of protein. This is due to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and infections.



Moreover, the rise in the number of geriatrics is fueling the growth of the worldwide protein ingredients market. Governments all over the world are working tirelessly to boost the global protein ingredients market. The government is investing in the food and beverage industry's expansion. This factor is driving the growth of global protein ingredients market.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for protein ingredients market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the protein ingredients market in the North America region. The market for protein ingredients in North America is rising due to a growing trend of consuming healthy and nutritious food products. Other factors driving the growth of the protein ingredients market in North America include changing consumer habits and increasing demand for vegan food. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's findings that soy protein reduces the risk of heart disease have boosted the market for protein components in the US and boosted demand for additional vegan proteins.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the protein ingredients market.India and China hold the highest market share in the Asia-Pacificprotein ingredients market. The increase in demand for animal and plant protein components is propelling the Asia-Pacific protein ingredients market forward. Economic development and expansion of the food and beverage sectors are also contributing to the growth of the protein ingredients market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD 72.12 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 103.39 Billion Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Companies Covered Archer Daniels Midland Company, Fonterra, DuPont, Rousselot, BurconNutraScience, Kewpie Corporation, Roquette Freres, The Scoular Company, Tessenderlo Group, CHS Inc.

Report Highlights

On the basis of product , animal proteins segment holds the largest market share 71% in the global protein ingredients market in 2021. The animal protein components have a number of health benefits that have been proven by research and development and recognized by government food regulatory agencies. The strong demand for animal-based ingredients is driving up consumption, accelerating the segment’s growth throughout the projection period.





On the basis of application, food and beverages segment holds the largest market share 40% in the global protein ingredients market. The protein components are widely utilized to manufacture liquid supplements in beverages. The ready to drink protein rich beverages are becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious customers, resulting in an increase in food and beverage consumption over the predicted period. These substances are also used to enhance the textural features of other beverages by rising the particle level.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of food and beverage sector

The market for protein ingredients is expected to rise as the food and beverage sector expands as a result of rising government and consumer expenditure. The government bodies, consumers, and organizations in the U.S. spent $1.77 trillion on food and beverages in grocery stores and other shops in 2019, as per the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service. Thus, expansion of food and beverage sector is driving the growth of global protein ingredients market.

Restraints

Strict government regulations

The government rules governing labeling and incorporation in application industries are expected to stifle the growth of global protein ingredients market. The plant-based product standards and labeling regulations vary per market, making it difficult for these items to gain exposure and placement in application sectors, limiting the protein ingredients market growth.

Opportunities

Growing demand for proteins

The more demand for protein is being boosted by socio economic trends such as increased urbanization, growing incomes, and ageing populations are the factors driving protein demand for healthy ageing and recognition of the function of protein in a healthy diet is increasingly recognized. As a result, growing demand for proteins is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of global protein ingredients market.

Challenges

Side effects of protein ingredients

The excessive use of protein compounds causes a variety of negative effects such as nausea, constipation, and skin allergies, which is likely to limit the expansion of protein ingredients adoption in the global market. These disorders and allergies can be caused due to soy and milk protein ingredients. This is projected to stifle the expansion of the global protein ingredients market.

Recent Developments

Cargill, a renowned global agribusiness firm, incorporated PURIS, an organization focused on pea protein synthesis, in August 2019.

With the introduction of pea and fava bean isolates in November 2021. Friesl and Campina Ingredients teamed with AGT Foods to enter the plant-based protein market.

ADM, a prominent corporation, increased the production capacity of clariso, a soy protein isolate, in September 2019.

Cargill and Procter & Gamble teamed up in May 2020 to bring nature powdered innovation to market, paving the way for even more potent goods in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Plant Proteins Cereal-based Legumes-based Root-based Nuts & Seeds-based Ancient Grains

Animal/Dairy Proteins Egg Protein Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates Whey Protein Concentrates Whey Protein Hydrolysates Whey Protein Isolates Gelatin Casein/Caseinates Collagen Peptides

Microbe Proteins Algae Bacteria Yeast Fungi

Insect Proteins Coleoptera Lepidoptera Hymenoptera Orthoptera Hemiptera Diptera Others



By Application

Food & Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Beverages Dairy Alternatives Breakfast Cereals Dietary Supplements/Weight Management Sports Nutrition Meat Alternatives & Extenders Snacks Others

Infant Formulations

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

By Form

Isolates

Concentrates

Hydrolyzed





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





