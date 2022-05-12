12 May 2022
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Coloplast Finance B.V.
Post-stabilisation Period Announcement
Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 11 May 2022, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate- Morten Grove; telephone: +45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Securities
|Issuer:
|Coloplast Finance B.V.
|Guarantor(s) (if any):
|Coloplast A/S
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 2,200,000,000 across three tranches of EUR 650,000,000, EUR 850,000,000 and EUR 700,000,000
|Description:
|EUR 650,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due May 2024;
EUR 850,000,000 2.250% Notes due May 2027; and
EUR 700,000,000 2.750% Notes due May 2030
|Offer price:
|100.203% for the May 2024 Notes;
99.473% for the May 2027 Notes; and
99.950% for the May 2020 Notes
Stabilisation Manager(s)
|Name(s):
|Danske Bank, HSBC Bank, Nordea Bank, Jyske Bank, Nykredit Bank
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.