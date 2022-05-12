English Danish

12 May 2022

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Coloplast Finance B.V.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 11 May 2022, Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate- Morten Grove; telephone: +45 45 14 70 33) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: Coloplast Finance B.V. Guarantor(s) (if any): Coloplast A/S Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 2,200,000,000 across three tranches of EUR 650,000,000, EUR 850,000,000 and EUR 700,000,000 Description: EUR 650,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due May 2024;

EUR 850,000,000 2.250% Notes due May 2027; and

EUR 700,000,000 2.750% Notes due May 2030 Offer price: 100.203% for the May 2024 Notes;

99.473% for the May 2027 Notes; and

99.950% for the May 2020 Notes

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): Danske Bank, HSBC Bank, Nordea Bank, Jyske Bank, Nykredit Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



