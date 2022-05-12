Park Aerospace Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year Results

| Source: Park Aerospace Corp. Park Aerospace Corp.

Westbury, New York, UNITED STATES

NEWTON, Kan., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) reported results for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and year ended February 27, 2022. As previously reported, Park completed the sale of its Electronics Business to AGC Inc. on December 4, 2018. Therefore, costs relating to the Electronics Business are reported as discontinued operations. Continuing operations discussed below refer to Park’s Aerospace Business unless otherwise indicated.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results and other matters at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. A live audio webcast of the event, along with presentation materials, will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9mg76pan at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. The presentation materials will also be available at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT today at https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/ and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page.

Continuing Operations:

Park reported net sales from continuing operations of $12,502,000 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 27, 2022 compared to $14,441,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter ended February 28, 2021 and $13,864,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter ended August 29, 2021. Park’s net sales from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended February 27, 2022 were $53,578,000 compared to $46,276,000 for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021. Net earnings from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter were $1,956,000 compared to $1,032,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,741,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations were $8,464,000 for the current year compared to $5,192,000 for last fiscal year.

Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter were $2,018,000 compared to $2,335,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and $1,754,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter. Net earnings from continuing operations before special items for the fiscal year ended February 27, 2022 were $8,723,000 compared to $6,495,000 for last fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter was $3,083,000 compared to $3,257,000 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and $2,670,000 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 2022 fiscal year was $13,089,000 compared to $8,419,000 for the prior fiscal year.

The Company recorded pretax restructuring charges of $62,000 in the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter and $13,000 in the 2022 fiscal year third quarter, primarily for the costs in connection with exiting the Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd. idle facility in Singapore. In the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a pretax restructuring charge of $1,570,000 primarily for the impairment of assets at its Park Aerospace Technologies Asia Pte. Ltd facility in Singapore.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal year fourth quarter compared to basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.05 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and basic earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.09 and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.08 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.10 for the 2022 fiscal fourth quarter compared to $0.11 for the 2021 fiscal year fourth quarter and $0.09 for the 2022 fiscal year third quarter.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.41 for the 2022 fiscal year compared to $0.25 for the 2021 fiscal year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.43 and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items were $0.42 for the 2022 fiscal year compared to basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations before special items of $0.32 for the 2021 fiscal year.

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results at 11:00 a.m. EDT today. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed in this conference call. The conference call dial-in number is (800) 799-7117 in the United States and Canada, and (213) 217-9330 in other countries. The required passcode for attendance by phone is 2749196.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a conference call replay will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT today through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The conference call replay will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9mg76pan and on the Company’s website at www.parkaerospace.com under “Investor Conference Calls” on the “Shareholders” page. It can also be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 in the United States and Canada, and (404) 537-3406 in other countries. The required passcode for accessing the replay by phone is 2749196.

Any additional material financial or statistical data disclosed in the conference call, including the investor presentation, will also be available at the time of the conference call on the Company's web site at
https://parkaerospace.com/shareholders/investor-conference-calls/.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as restructuring charges. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company’s operating performance, since the Company’s ongoing, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com

Performance table, including non-GAAP information (in thousands, except per share amounts –unaudited):
 13 Weeks Ended  52 Weeks Ended 
          
 February 27, 2022  February 28, 2021  November 28, 2021  February 27, 2022  February 28, 2021  
Sales$12,502   $14,441   $13,864   $53,578   $46,276   
                
Net Earnings before Special Items1$2,018   $2,335   $1,754   $8,723   $6,495   
Special Items, Net of Tax:               
   Restructuring Charges (62)   (1,303)   (13)   (259)   (1,303)  
     Net Earnings from Continuing Operations$1,956   $1,032   $1,741   $8,464   $5,192   
                
     Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax$-   $-   $-   $-   $(328)  
                
Net Earnings$1,956   $1,032   $1,741   $8,464   $4,864   
                
Basic Earnings per Share:               
Basic Earnings before Special Items1$0.10   $0.11   $0.09   $0.43   $0.32   
  Special Items:               
   Restructuring Charges -    (0.06)   -    (0.02)   (0.07)  
       Basic Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations$0.10   $0.05   $0.09   $0.41   $0.25   
                
       Basic Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations -    -    -    -    (0.01)  
                
       Basic Earnings per Share$0.10   $0.05   $0.09   $0.41   $0.24   
                
                
                
Diluted Earnings before Special Items1$0.10   $0.11   $0.09   $0.42   $0.32   
  Special Items:               
   Restructuring Charges -    (0.06)   (0.01)   (0.01)   (0.07)  
       Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations$0.10   $0.05   $0.08   $0.41   $0.25   
                
       Diluted Loss per Share from Discontinued Operations -    -    -    -    (0.01)  
                
       Diluted Earnings per Share$0.10   $0.05   $0.08   $0.41   $0.24   
                
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:               
  Basic 20,458    20,382    20,450    20,422    20,387   
  Diluted 20,508    20,587    20,503    20,551    20,478   
                          
1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.  


Comparative balance sheets (in thousands):
 February 27, 2022 February 28, 2021 
Assets(unaudited)   
Current Assets    
   Cash and Marketable Securities$110,361 $116,542 
   Accounts Receivable, Net 8,339  7,633 
   Inventories 4,657  4,794 
   Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 3,082  3,372 
      Total Current Assets 126,439  132,341 
     
Fixed Assets, Net 24,333  21,130 
Operating Right-of-use Assets 203  103 
Other Assets 9,912  9,938 
      Total Assets$160,887 $163,512 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
Current Liabilities    
   Accounts Payable$2,534 $3,300 
   Accrued Liabilities 1,494  1,708 
   Operating Lease Liability 53  33 
   Income Taxes Payable 2,211  2,952 
      Total Current Liabilities 6,292  7,993 
     
Long-term Operating Lease Liability 174  86 
Non-current Income Taxes Payable 12,621  14,303 
Deferred Income Taxes 1,671  778 
Other Liabilities 4,497  4,411 
      Total Liabilities 25,255  27,571 
     
Shareholders’ Equity 135,632  135,941 
     
      Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$160,887 $163,512 
     
Additional information    
Equity per Share$ 6.63 $ 6.67 
     


Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):
 13 Weeks Ended  52 Weeks Ended 
                
  February 27, 2022  February 28, 2021   November 28, 2021  February 27, 2022  February 28, 2021  
                
Net Sales$12,502   $14,441   $13,864   $53,578   $46,276   
                
Cost of Sales 8,304    10,115    10,028    35,661    33,085   
                
Gross Profit 4,198    4,326    3,836    17,917    13,191   
     % of net sales 33.6%   30.0%   27.7%   33.4%   28.5%  
                
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 1,520    1,395    1,593    6,249    6,113   
     % of net sales 12.2%   9.7%   11.5%   11.7%   13.2%  
                
Restructuring Charges 62    1,570    13    259    1,570   
                
Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,616    1,361    2,230    11,409    5,508   
                
Interest and Other Income:               
    Interest Income 89    207    80    375    1,777   
                
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes 2,705    1,568    2,310    11,784    7,285   
                
Income Tax Provision 749    536    569    3,320    2,093   
                
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,956    1,032    1,741    8,464    5,192   
     % of net sales 15.6%   7.1%   12.6%   15.8%   11.2%  
                
Loss from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax -    -    -    -    (328)  
                
Net Earnings$1,956   $1,032   $1,741   $8,464   $4,864   
     % of net sales 15.6%   7.1%   12.6%   15.8%   10.5%  
                


Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands – unaudited):
                     
 13 Weeks Ended February 27, 2022  13 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021  13 Weeks Ended November 28, 2021 
 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items 
                     
Restructuring Charges62  (62) -   1,570  (1,570) -   13  (13) -  
     % of net sales0.5%   0.0%  10.9%   0.0%  0.1%   0.0% 
                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations2,616  62  2,678   1,361  1,570  2,931   2,230  13  2,243  
     % of net sales20.9%   21.4%  9.4%   20.3%  16.1%   16.2% 
                     
Interest Income89  -  89   207  -  207   80  -  80  
     % of net sales0.7%   0.7%  1.4%   1.4%  0.6%   0.6% 
                     
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes2,705  62  2,767   1,568  1,570  3,138   2,310  13  2,323  
     % of net sales21.6%   22.1%  10.9%   21.7%  16.7%   16.8% 
                     
Income Tax Provision749  -  749   536  267  803   569  -  569  
   Effective Tax Rate27.7%   27.1%  34.2%   25.6%  24.6%   24.5% 
                     
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations1,956  62  2,018   1,032  1,303  2,335   1,741  13  1,754  
     % of net sales15.6%   16.1%  7.1%   16.2%  12.6%   12.7% 
                     
Loss from Discontinued Operations-    -   -    -   -  -  -  
     % of net sales0.0%   0.0%  0.0%   0.0%  0.0%   0.0% 
                     
Net Earnings1,956  62  2,018   1,032  1,303  2,335   1,741  13  1,754  
     % of net sales15.6%   16.1%  7.1%   16.2%  12.6%   12.7% 
                     
                     
Net Earnings    2,018       2,335       1,754  
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses:                   
   Loss from Discontinued Operations    -       -       -  
   Income Tax Provision    749       803       569  
   Interest Income    (89)      (207)      (80) 
   Depreciation    331       277       354  
   Stock Option Expense    74       49       73  
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations   3,083       3,257       2,670  
                     

 

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - continued (in thousands – unaudited): 
 52 Weeks Ended February 27, 2022  52 Weeks Ended February 28, 2021 
 GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items  GAAP Specials Items Before Special Items 
Restructuring Charge259  (259) -   1,570  (1,570) -  
     % of net sales0.5%   0.0%  3.4%   0.0% 
              
Earnings from Continuing Operations11,409  259  11,668   5,508  1,570  7,078  
     % of net sales21.3%   21.8%  11.9%   15.3% 
              
Interest Income375    375   1,777  -  1,777  
     % of net sales0.7%   0.7%  3.8%   3.8% 
              
Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes11,784  259  12,043   7,285  1,570  8,855  
     % of net sales22.0%   22.5%  15.7%   19.1% 
              
Income Tax Provision3,320  -  3,320   2,093  267  2,360  
   Effective Tax Rate28.2%   27.6%  28.7%   26.7% 
              
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations8,464  259  8,723   5,192  1,303  6,495  
     % of net sales15.8%   16.3%  11.2%   14.0% 
              
Loss from Discontinued Operations-  -  -   (328) -  (328) 
     % of net sales0.0%   0.0%  -0.7%   -0.7% 
              
Net Earnings8,464  259  8,723   4,864  1,303  6,167  
     % of net sales15.8%   16.3%  10.5%   13.3% 
              
              
Net Earnings    8,723       6,167  
Addback Discontinued Operations and non-cash expenses:            
   Loss from Discontinued Operations    -       328  
   Income Tax Provision    3,320       2,360  
   Interest Income    (375)      (1,777) 
   Depreciation    1,136       1,150  
   Stock Option Expense    285       191  
Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations   13,089       8,419  
              

Contact:
Donna D’Amico-Annitto                                                                           
486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z
Newton, Kansas 67114
(316) 283-6500


Tags

aerospace manufacturing