New Customer Service Features Enable Support Agents to Deliver Smart, Relevant, and Personalized Experiences with Ease

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc, (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced a range of new capabilities designed to help customer service employees effortlessly deliver personalized customer experiences.



As customers spend more of their lives online, brands are realizing that customer service and support is one of the few major differentiators remaining between them and competitors. Coveo’s 2022 Service Relevance report found that 96% of people find inadequate customer service experiences affect loyalty to a brand. To provide satisfactory and personalized service, customer service agents need the right tools and technology to help quickly and accurately address customer issues.

Coveo’s new capabilities help provide customer service agents a clearer view of the full customer journey without leaving their screen. Agents have specific details on the issues at hand as they work to resolve cases with ease. These proficiency improvements help to increase the speed to resolve each case, the quality of every customer interaction, and the satisfaction scores for both customers and service agents.

"Attracting and retaining customer service agents has never been harder," said Laurent Simoneau, Founder, President and CTO at Coveo. "By leveraging technology to help improve the efficiency and proficiency of support agents, brands can see an improvement not only in employee engagement but also their customer's service experience."

Coveo’s new service and support features include:

A new Coveo Quantic library: Now, it will be easier for Coveo customers to move to the latest Salesforce technology. The Coveo Quantic library provides customers with developer-friendly, easy-to-deploy, and flexible components to build Coveo search experiences with Salesforce Lightning Web Components.

Now, it will be easier for Coveo customers to move to the latest Salesforce technology. The Coveo Quantic library provides customers with developer-friendly, easy-to-deploy, and flexible components to build Coveo search experiences with Salesforce Lightning Web Components. Guided templates for Case Submission flows: Creating a new Case Submission flow from scratch can significantly slow down customer interactions and impact the quality of the experience. These templates help to speed up the design process of these experiences with best practices built-in to ensure that agents work the highest quality cases and can get back to the customer quickly and in a personalized manner.

Creating a new Case Submission flow from scratch can significantly slow down customer interactions and impact the quality of the experience. These templates help to speed up the design process of these experiences with best practices built-in to ensure that agents work the highest quality cases and can get back to the customer quickly and in a personalized manner. Enhanced User Actions: With the latest enhancements to User Actions, support agents can easily locate and analyze the five actions that a customer took immediately before creating their case. They can also see where each action took place (for example, community search page, chatbot, deflection panel, in-product, etc.) and view it in a chronological timeline within their workflow.

With the latest enhancements to User Actions, support agents can easily locate and analyze the five actions that a customer took immediately before creating their case. They can also see where each action took place (for example, community search page, chatbot, deflection panel, in-product, etc.) and view it in a chronological timeline within their workflow. Machine learning in the admin console: Coveo has always given admins visibility into their machine learning models, but now there is even more transparency. This visibility makes it easier to trust and evaluate whether a model will perform well based on its training dataset. Instead of wondering whether a model is working, admins can see it in action.

For more information, visit our blog or booth 401 at TSIA World: Interact.

Coveo will be at TSIA World: Interact on May 16-18. Our VP of Technical Support Patrick Martin is presenting “Goodbye Tiers! How Intelligent Swarming, Slack and Salesforce are the Future in Support” on May 17, 2022, from 11:00am-11:45am ET. Watch virtually or attend live (Magnolia 1-3).

About Coveo

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.