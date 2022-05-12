LEDVANCE Launches “You Deserve Better” Contest & Delivers Better Light for Better Living in the US & Canada

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After all you’ve been through these past two years of crisis and chaos, you deserve better! That’s why LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA General Lighting in the US and Canada, is launching its “You Deserve Better” campaign to help you feel comfort and enjoy better living. As part of its campaign, the global lighting leader is launching a contest designed to help make your life better. Five people in the US and five people in Canada will win $1,000 and a selection of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA General Lighting products designed to help make their lives better. People can go to this link to enter until December 12, 2022. Also, to help those who feel they may not deserve better LEDVANCE is working with leading mental health organizations to share resources via social media. These include:





NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) – the largest grassroots mental health organization in the US dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness

CAMH (Centre for Addiction and Mental Health) – Canada's largest mental health teaching hospital and one of the world's leading research centres in its field.

“Everyone can benefit from things getting better in our lives, especially after all we have been through recently,” said Charlie Harte, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience for US & Canada and President & CEO for Canada, LEDVANCE LLC. “That is why we are partnering with organizations who work so hard every day to help people enjoy better living.”

Better Light for Better Living

“Since we believe everyone deserves better, we have a wide range of lighting products that do so much more than light up a room,” said Harte. “Our lighting products have been known for quality and reliability for over a century. They are designed to deliver better light so you can enjoy better living.” Some examples include:





SYLVANIA TruWave Technology™ reduces unnecessary blue light found in other lighting. It also delivers LED light closest to the Sun’s Natural Light. This means you can see, feel and live better. SYLVANIA TruWave LED lighting can help you fall asleep easier and help reduce eye strain and headaches. Colors, whites and skin tones can also look their true, natural best in TruWave light.

reduces unnecessary blue light found in other lighting. It also delivers LED light closest to the Sun’s Natural Light. This means you can see, feel and live better. SYLVANIA TruWave LED lighting can help you fall asleep easier and help reduce eye strain and headaches. Colors, whites and skin tones can also look their true, natural best in TruWave light. SYLVANIA LightSHIELD Technology™ is an everyday light with germ-fighting benefits. When the LED bulb is switched on, the safe LightSHIELD coating is activated. The natural circulation of the air brings germs, odors and any other organic compounds into contact with the coating where they are neutralized.

is an everyday light with germ-fighting benefits. When the LED bulb is switched on, the safe LightSHIELD coating is activated. The natural circulation of the air brings germs, odors and any other organic compounds into contact with the coating where they are neutralized. SYLVANIA SMART+ lighting can simplify your life with easy setup, controls and features, and style your life with beautiful illumination to suit your changing mood.

“With so many choices in the marketplace, it can be hard for customers to know who to turn to for their lighting needs. They can feel confident when they see our LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA product brands, their needs will be met by our dedicated team and innovative products,” said Harte.

For the latest on LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA lighting innovations for commercial and residential applications, visit www.ledvanceUS.com or follow the company on social media on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

Attachment