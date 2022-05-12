AcceptAbility Gala to Raise Critical Funds and Awareness for Life-Changing Research and Medical Care for People With Down Syndrome

Washington, DC, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Down Syndrome Foundation's (GLOBAL) annual AcceptAbility Gala will take place on May 24, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC, beginning at 6:00pm EST. The event will raise critical funds and awareness for life-changing research and medical care for people with Down syndrome.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Senator John Hickenlooper (D-CO) will receive GLOBAL’s highest honor – the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award – in recognition of their dedication, support and advocacy efforts. Jonah Berger will be recognized as GLOBAL’s 2022 Ambassador.

Kyra Phillips, an award-winning ABC journalist, and John Roberts, co-anchor of ‘America Reports’ on Fox News, will emcee the event. The gala will also feature live performances from the popular rock band, American Authors, the inclusive dance troupe, RhythmXpress, and Robert Wallop, a professional dancer with Down syndrome. Celebrities such as Olympic Champion Elana Meyers Taylor will also join the inspirational event.

GLOBAL is the leading Down syndrome research and medical care non-profit in the United States. The AcceptAbility Gala honors GLOBAL’s champions and celebrates the contributions of people with Down syndrome.

###

About Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,000 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 120 Down syndrome organizations worldwide, and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include Global Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal Testing and Information about Down Syndrome, and the award-winning magazine Down Syndrome WorldTM. GLOBAL also organizes the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world. Visit globaldownsyndrome.org and follow us on social media (Facebook & Twitter: @GDSFoundation, Instagram: @globaldownsyndrome).

Attachment