Phunware Reports Record First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced record financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



“After previously guiding investors to top-line revenue growth exceeding 250% year-over-year for Q1, we are thrilled to have significantly outperformed that target with a new first quarter record for reported revenues as a public company, delivering actual revenues exceeding 310% growth to start the fiscal year,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We are now operating effectively at the intersection of mobile, cloud, big data and blockchain across all lines of business and continue to activate our MaaS Loyalty and Rewards ecosystem through PhunWallet, PhunToken and PhunCoin, to commercialize a truly decentralized global data economy. For Q2, we are pleased to upwardly revise our top-line revenue growth forecast from up more than 250% year-over-year to up more than 275% year-over-year, which would represent another new second quarter record for reported revenues as a public company.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results



Net Revenues for the quarter totaled $6.8 million

Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Platform Revenues were $2.5 million

Hardware Revenues were $4.3 million

Net Loss was $(14.9) million

Net Loss per Share was $(0.15)

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $(4.2) million

“We continued to build on the momentum from Q4 2021 by posting our largest revenue quarter as a public company,” said Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware. “In addition to the progress made with top line growth, we continued to invest in the business to further bolster our product offerings and expand the reach of our digital asset ecosystem. To that end, we were thrilled to not only see PhunToken become available on the decentralized exchange Uniswap, but also to provide additional resources to support decentralized finance through our new PhunToken website. Rolling forward, we expect to close the second quarter strong sequentially, activate PhunCoin for trading and continue to deliver dramatic year-over-year growth for the remainder of the fiscal year.”

Click here to learn more about PhunToken and click here to learn more about PhunCoin.

Recent Business Highlights

Notable Customer and Partner Wins: Partnered with Accion Labs to Provide Mobile Solutions for Digital Transformation



Conference Call Information

Phunware management will host a conference call today (May 12, 2022) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-545-0523 in the United States, or 973-528-0016 from international locations with access code: 588640. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investors.phunware.com .

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Phunware uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & Phun ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Email: press@phunware.com

Phone: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

Email: PHUN@gatewayir.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 10,815 $ 23,137 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,219 967 Inventory 4,699 2,636 Digital assets 24,244 32,581 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,294 686 Total current assets 42,271 60,007 Property and equipment, net 77 — Goodwill 33,227 33,260 Intangible assets, net 3,030 3,213 Deferred tax asset 1,278 1,278 Right-of-use asset 1,186 1,260 Other assets 354 276 Total assets $ 81,423 $ 99,294 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,809 $ 6,589 Accrued expenses 7,114 9,621 Lease liability 424 399 Deferred revenue 3,263 3,973 PhunCoin deposits 1,203 1,202 Current maturities of long-term debt, net 3,493 4,904 Warrant liability 3,818 3,605 Total current liabilities 26,124 30,293 Deferred tax liability 1,278 1,278 Deferred revenue 1,008 1,299 Lease liability 1,023 1,147 Total liabilities 29,433 34,017 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 97,250,520 and 96,751,610 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 266,606 264,944 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (384 ) (352 ) Accumulated deficit (214,242 ) (199,325 ) Total stockholders’ equity 51,990 65,277 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 81,423 $ 99,294









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 6,778 $ 1,646 Cost of revenues 5,007 692 Gross profit 1,771 954 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 1,485 556 General and administrative 4,305 2,758 Research and development 1,003 1,052 Total operating expenses 6,793 4,366 Operating loss (5,022 ) (3,412 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (381 ) (2,219 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (5,768 ) Impairment of digital assets (9,353 ) — Fair value adjustment of warrant liability (213 ) (2,829 ) Other income (expense), net 52 (79 ) Total other expense (9,895 ) (10,895 ) Loss before taxes (14,917 ) (14,307 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (14,917 ) (14,307 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Cumulative translation adjustment (32 ) 10 Comprehensive loss $ (14,949 ) $ (14,297 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute loss per share, basic and diluted 96,844 64,587









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (14,917 ) $ (14,307 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 155 1,642 Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability 213 2,829 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,768 Impairment of digital assets 9,353 — Stock-based compensation 564 1,055 Other adjustments (97 ) (10 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (248 ) (40 ) Inventory (2,063 ) — Prepaid expenses and other assets (687 ) (490 ) Accounts payable 219 (682 ) Accrued expenses (1,489 ) (2,287 ) Lease liability payments (173 ) 64 Deferred revenue (1,001 ) (841 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,171 ) (7,299 ) Investing activities Purchase of digital assets (489 ) (1,098 ) Capital expenditures (80 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (569 ) (1,098 ) Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs — 9,981 Payments on borrowings (1,566 ) (11,835 ) Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 16 65 Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of issuance costs — 29,705 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (1,550 ) 27,916 Effect of exchange rate on cash and restricted cash (32 ) 10 Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (12,322 ) 19,529 Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 23,137 4,031 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 10,815 $ 23,560





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 204 $ 567 Income taxes paid $ — $ — Supplemental disclosures of non-cash financing activities: Issuance of common stock in connection with acquisition of Lyte Technology, Inc. $ 1,125 $ — Issuance of common stock for payment of legal, earned bonus and board of director fees $ — $ 66





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") (our "non-GAAP financial measures"). Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue or net loss, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations include: (i) Non-cash compensation is and will remain a key element of our overall long-term incentive compensation package, although we exclude it as an expense when evaluating its ongoing operating performance for a particular period, (ii) Our non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect the impact of certain charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of ongoing operations, and (iii) other companies in our industry may calculate our non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations to our non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using our non-GAAP financial measures only for supplemental purposes. Our non-GAAP financial measures include adjustments for items that may not occur in future periods. However, we believe these adjustments are appropriate because the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our business and complicate comparisons of our internal operating results and operating results of other peer companies over time. Each of the normal recurring adjustments and other adjustments described in this paragraph help management with a measure of our operating performance over time by removing items that are not related to day-to-day operations or are non-cash expenses.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (14,917 ) $ (14,307 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 186 33 Add back: Interest expense 381 2,219 EBITDA (14,350 ) (12,055 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 564 1,055 Add back: Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,768 Add back: Impairment of digital assets 9,353 — Add back: Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 213 2,829 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,220 ) $ (2,403 )





Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 1,771 $ 954 Add back: Amortization of intangibles — 4 Add back: Stock-based compensation 46 210 Adjusted gross profit $ 1,817 $ 1,168 Adjusted gross margin 26.8 % 71.0 %









Supplemental Information

(In thousands, except percentages)