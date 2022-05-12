NXP Semiconductors Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) (together with its subsidiaries, “NXP”) announced today the pricing of an offering by its subsidiaries NXP B.V., NXP Funding LLC and NXP USA, Inc. (together, the “Issuers”) of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.400% senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and $1,000 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the “2033 Notes” and, together with the 2027 Notes, the “Notes”).

The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by NXP Semiconductors N.V. and will be structurally subordinated to the liabilities, including trade payables, of NXP’s other subsidiaries. In addition, the Notes will be effectively junior to all future secured debt of the Issuers and NXP Semiconductors N.V., to the extent of the value of the assets securing such debt. The issuance of the Notes is expected to close on or around May 16, 2022 subject to customary closing conditions.

NXP intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2027 Notes, together with all or a portion of the net proceeds of the 2033 Notes to redeem the $900 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding dollar-denominated 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2023 (the “4.625% 2023 Notes”) in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing such notes (the “4.625% 2023 Notes Redemption”), including all premiums, accrued interest and costs and expenses related to the 4.625% 2023 Notes Redemption. Any remaining net proceeds of the 2027 Notes will be temporarily held as cash and other short term securities or used for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures or short-term debt repayment. NXP intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the offering of the 2033 Notes to the financing of, in whole or in part, one or more eligible green projects, which are defined as investments in (A) research and development for NXP’s (i) “green chip” resonant solutions, (ii) battery control and energy management for electric and hybrid cars, (iii) Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, (iv) mobile device “beam steering”, (v) edge processing portfolio and (vi) smart building technologies, and (B) energy efficiency measures at NXP’s manufacturing and non-manufacturing facilities. Pending the allocation of an amount equal to the proceeds of the 2033 Notes toward eligible green projects, we expect to temporarily use all or a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the 2033 Notes to help fund the redemption of the 4.625% 2023 Notes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

This offering is only being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement) filed by the Issuers and NXP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Before you invest, you should read the registration statement, prospectus, the related preliminary prospectus supplement and the other documents incorporated by reference that NXP has filed with the SEC for more complete information about NXP and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Issuers, NXP, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the documents if you request them by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146; Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at 1-800-503-4611 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the “EEA”). For these purposes, a “retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, “MiFID II”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the “Insurance Distribution Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended). Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a “retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “EUWA”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the “FSMA”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement the Insurance Distribution Directive, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “UK PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, qualification or exemption under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 4.625% 2023 Notes or an obligation to issue a notice of redemption, or an offer to tender for, or purchase, any of the 4.625% 2023 Notes or any other security.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $11.06 billion in 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include statements regarding the offering of the Notes. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. These factors, risks and uncertainties include the following: the risk that the offering of the Notes may not be completed on the proposed terms, or at all. The following risks, among others, could affect NXP’s business and financial performance: market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; the ability to successfully introduce new technologies and products; the demand for the goods into which NXP’s products are incorporated; potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; trade disputes between the U.S. and China, potential increase of barriers to international trade and resulting disruptions to NXP’s established supply chains; the ability to generate sufficient cash, raise sufficient capital or refinance debt at or before maturity to meet both NXP’s debt service and research and development and capital investment requirements; the ability to accurately estimate demand and match NXP’s production capacity accordingly or obtain supplies from third-party producers; the access to production from third-party outsourcing partners, and any events that might affect their business or NXP’s relationship with them; the ability to secure adequate and timely supply of equipment and materials from suppliers; the ability to avoid operational problems and product defects and, if such issues were to arise, to rectify them quickly; the ability to form strategic partnerships and joint ventures and successfully cooperate with alliance partners; the ability to win competitive bid selection processes; the ability to develop products for use in customers’ equipment and products; the ability to successfully hire and retain key management and senior product engineers; the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and resulting regional instability, sanctions and any other retaliatory measures taken against Russia, which could adversely impact the global supply chain, disrupt our operations or negatively impact the demand for our products in our primary end markets; and, the ability to maintain good relationships with NXP’s suppliers. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak to results only as of the date the statements were made. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States’ federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in the future. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s filings with the SEC.

