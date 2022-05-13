2022 Clinical Trials Analysis Report: Clinical Trials Planned to Initiate in 2022, Clinical Trials Estimated to Complete in 2022, Spotlight on COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials in 2022 - A Preview of Trials Planned to Initiate and Estimated to Complete in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a preview of clinical trials that are planned to be initiated and projected to be completed in 2022.



Scope

The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database. The data included planned clinical trials with a start date from January 1 to December 31, 2022, captured in the database as of December 20, 2021.

The planned trials were analyzed and segmented by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, molecule type, and top drug trials. Clinical trials with an ongoing or planned status with an end date between January 1 and December 31, 2022, were also examined.

The trials that are estimated to be completed in 2022 were split by phase, status, indication, sponsor type, top sponsors, and geography. Additional analyses were completed for COVID-19 trials planned to be initiated or expected to be completed in 2022. In this report, a small number of Phase 0, Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III/IV trials were combined with Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV trials, respectively.

Reasons to Buy

Understand the planned trials landscape and trends for 2022

Provide early insight for studies expected to be completed in 2022

The trends of rescue clinical trials with delayed estimated end date

Analyses for COVID-19 trials planned to be initiated or expected to be completed in 2022

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Introduction

Clinical Trials Planned to Initiate in 2022

Clinical Trials Estimated to Complete in 2022

Spotlight on COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Key Findings

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9640y2