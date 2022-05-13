2022 Clinical Trials Analysis Report: Clinical Trials Planned to Initiate in 2022, Clinical Trials Estimated to Complete in 2022, Spotlight on COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials in 2022 - A Preview of Trials Planned to Initiate and Estimated to Complete in 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a preview of clinical trials that are planned to be initiated and projected to be completed in 2022.
Scope
- The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database. The data included planned clinical trials with a start date from January 1 to December 31, 2022, captured in the database as of December 20, 2021.
- The planned trials were analyzed and segmented by phase, single versus multinational trials, geography, sponsor type (industry versus non-industry), therapy area, indication, top sponsors, molecule type, and top drug trials. Clinical trials with an ongoing or planned status with an end date between January 1 and December 31, 2022, were also examined.
- The trials that are estimated to be completed in 2022 were split by phase, status, indication, sponsor type, top sponsors, and geography. Additional analyses were completed for COVID-19 trials planned to be initiated or expected to be completed in 2022. In this report, a small number of Phase 0, Phase I/II, Phase II/III, and Phase III/IV trials were combined with Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV trials, respectively.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the planned trials landscape and trends for 2022
- Provide early insight for studies expected to be completed in 2022
- The trends of rescue clinical trials with delayed estimated end date
- Analyses for COVID-19 trials planned to be initiated or expected to be completed in 2022
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Clinical Trials Planned to Initiate in 2022
- Clinical Trials Estimated to Complete in 2022
- Spotlight on COVID-19 Clinical Trials
- Key Findings
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9640y2