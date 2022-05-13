World RSV Vaccine and Antibody Pipeline Market Report 2022 - Growing Instances of RSV Among Infants

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine And Antibody Pipeline Market: Analysis By End User, By Type, By Region, Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and forecast up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Respiratory syncytial virus affects around 57,000 children under the age of five in the US each year. Despite massive global research efforts and decades of targeting RSV, there is still a significant unmet medical need. Potential therapeutics have had a difficult time proving a favorable safety profile or efficacy in the past. The numbers tell the story, there are currently no FDA-approved RSV medicines for adults and only two for at-risk newborns, even those have severe drawbacks, such as tight labelling, expensive pricing, limited antiviral activity, and worries about toxicity.

However, the RSV vaccine development has made significant progress during the last ten years. The RSV vaccine and antibody market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.90% during the years 2024-2028.



As several vaccines and antibodies are near their last stage readouts, the commercialization and launch of some of these is expected by 2024. The estimates are done for the period, 2024 to 2028. Considering both the modalities (antibody and vaccine) targeting all three key age groups, the global RSV vaccine and antibody market is expected to be worth US$2.56 billion in 2024, rising to US$9.53 billion in 2028.

Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine And Antibody Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of respiratory syncytial virus highlighting the greater unmet need for RSV vaccines. Furthermore, the factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, growing instances of RSV among kids, and favorable government support have constantly supported the development of vaccines and antibodies in the past years, propelling the growth of the market.

Challenges: Some challenges are also impeding the growth of the market such as high cost of vaccine development and inequitable access to vaccines. Pharmaceutical companies have had substantial difficulties in developing medications to treat RSV, as seen by the approval of only one product, Synagis, in the last two decades. In the late stages of development, a huge number of monoclonal antibody and vaccine candidates have failed to attain the needed efficacy and have suffered serious setbacks.

Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as use of AI in vaccine and drug design, technological advancements in vaccine administration and competitive pipeline. The use of monoclonal antibodies in neonates to enhance passive immunization is one of the key techniques being researched by pharmaceuticals in their fight against RSV. The pipeline products outperform Synagis and the other technique of vaccination pregnant mothers to provide infants with passive immunization.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

RSV epidemiology has changed substantially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the RSV season in 2020 was short or non-existent in many areas, with only a few cases. Trial recruitment had largely paused while numerous immunization protocols for COVID-19 were being developed. The RSV season in the US is usually assumed to begin in October and peak between late December and mid-February, however this has altered to a later date. The CDC has noticed that a recent rise in RSV cases, which is generally rarely seen in the summer, has drastically altered the RSV research environment. While the COVID-19 pandemic pushed vaccine development to the forefront, it also slowed clinical research in several therapeutic areas, such as RSV.



The need for more structural transformation in the healthcare sector and vaccine development has been underlined by COVID-19. COVID-19 has made people aware about the underlined effects of cross contaminations and contagious diseases. As a result, consumers are becoming more cognizant of proper vaccination and antibodies. The increased awareness of vaccination is expected to drive the growth of RSV vaccine and antibody market during the post COVID period.

The players of the market are focusing on inorganic growth by conducting RSV vaccine clinical trials in order to increase their market share and presence, as well as expanding their capabilities with broader offers to meet growing market demand. Collaborations and partnerships, innovative product releases, and expansions of manufacturing and distribution units are some of the primary strategies used by companies in global respiratory syncytial virus vaccine and antibody market.



