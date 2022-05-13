SATO Oyj - Managers' transactions

English Finnish

SATO Corporation, Managers' transactions, 13th May 2022 at 02:40 pm





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Balder Finska Otas AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Erik Selin

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SATO Oyj

LEI: 7437009ELUGUOA45V564

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14911/8/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-12

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009011688

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100290 Unit price: 39.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100290 Volume weighted average price: 39.00 EUR





For additional information, please contact:

SATO Corporation

Katri Innanen, Vice President, General Counsel

p. +358 201 34 4014 and +358 400 678 898

www.sato.fi

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland's largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere, and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments, and repairs. In 2021, SATO Group's net sales totalled EUR 298.3 million, operating profit EUR 304.5 million and profit before taxes EUR 259.4 million. The value of SATO's investment properties is around EUR 5 billion.