Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires Resource Data Management Ltd  

13 May 2022, 14:30

Sdiptech acquires Resource Data Management Ltd

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired the shares in Resource Data Management Ltd, specialising in refrigeration control and monitoring as well as building management systems.

Resource Data Management (“RDM”) is a specialist product provider within refrigeration control and monitoring as well as building management systems. RDM has built a globally strong position within grocery retail with customers being large grocery chains in the UK, US, and Asia. The products are used in food value chains and are renowned for both high performance and for ability to reduce energy consumption. All products, hardware and software are developed and manufactured in-house. RDM has its headquarters in Glasgow and has an annual turnover of GBP 14 million, and a pre-tax operating income of GBP 3.5 million.

“RDM is an interesting addition to Sdiptech’s business within refrigeration, air and climate control. Customer segments and technology complements our current market and offerings, and we look forward to continuing to develop the business further together with the talented team at RDM”, says Anders Mattson, Head of Special Infrastructure Solutions at Sdiptech.

“We are very happy to become part of Sdiptech. The Sdiptech Group’s knowledge and presence within both air and climate control, as well as building management systems are highly valued, and is another reason why we believe this is a great fit for us in our further development. We are looking forward to working with both the central team and our peers within Sdiptech”, says Andrew Chandler, Founder and CEO at RDM.

RDM is Sdiptech’s eleventh business unit in the UK and will be included in the business area Special Infrastructure Solutions as of May 2022. More information about RDM is available on the company's website: https://www.resourcedm.com/.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 13 May 2022 at 14:30 CEST.



Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

