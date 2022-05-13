Mobilum Technologies to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com May 19th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilum Technologies (OTC:MBLMF), a Vancouver based company focused on making digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure, announced today that Wojtek Kaszycki,Founder of Mobilum, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on May 19th 2022

DATE: May 19th, 2022

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rVNKEK



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Mobilum and Binance sign agreement to leverage payments infrastructure

Mobilum welcomes a new CEO Steve Labella

Mobilum enters service agreement with Zen.com for virtual IBAN accounts

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) is a technology-driven Digital Service Provider (DSP) with a mission to make digital assets and cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional finance and payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, providing solutions for Exchanges, Wallets and Cryptocurrency Businesses, NFTs marketplaces, Protocols, Decentralized Applications and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, Metaverse and Play-to-Earn games, and Traditional Finance Institutions (Banks, Hedge Funds, Insurance and Fintech companies) opening its doors to digital assets space. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat with Mobilum's on-ramp and off-ramp solutions. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United States. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

