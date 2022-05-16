Pennant to Present at the 2022 RBC Global Healthcare Conference

EAGLE, Idaho., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of operating subsidiaries that provide home health, hospice and senior living services, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2022 RBC Global Healthcare Conference on May 18, 2022. Brent Guerisoli, President, John Gochnour, Chief Operating Officer, and Derek Bunker, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a fireside chat that day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Pennant’s website at http://investor.pennantgroup.com.



About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 89 home health and hospice agencies and 48 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at http://www.pennantgroup.com.

Contact

The Pennant Group, Inc.

(208) 506-6100

ir@pennantservices.com











