Change in the Management Board of a group’s subsidiary (SIA Merks Mājas)

On 16 May 2022, SIA Merks – part of AS Merko Ehitus group – as sole shareholder of its subsidiary SIA Merks Mājas, decided to appoint Mr. Mikus Freimanis as a new member of the Management Board of the company. Mr. Mikus Freimanis open-ended appointment starts from registration in the Latvian Register of Enterprises, which is expected to take place during May 2022. The Management Board of SIA Merks Mājas will continue with two members: Mr. Andris Bišmeistars (Chairman) and Mr. Mikus Freimanis.

Mr. Mikus Freimanis CV is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

SIA Merks ( www.merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering, and residential construction. SIA Merks Mājas ( www.merksmajas.lv ) is SIA Merks residential development subsidiary.

